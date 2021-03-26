“The best way to get something done”

Posted on March 26, 2021

53 Responses to "The best way to get something done"

  1. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) says:
    March 26, 2021 at 2:26 pm

    fake election, fake president

  2. candy says:
    March 26, 2021 at 2:34 pm

    I wonder who dresses him and makes sure the tie matches etc and combs his hair.
    Making sure he had a shower. Writing out notes for him to read, names of people to remember. Probably a small team of butler type workers.

  3. Carpe Jugulum says:
    March 26, 2021 at 2:34 pm

    Joementia strikes again.

  4. exsteelworker says:
    March 26, 2021 at 2:35 pm

    Could you imagine when this bloke meets other world leaders. This POTUS will be huge comedians material for years to come.

  5. HD says:
    March 26, 2021 at 2:39 pm

    Doesn’t putting this demented guy on display to be made fun of as a fool class as abuse of the eldery or something to that effect?

  6. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    March 26, 2021 at 2:42 pm

    This is what 120 years in the US senate will do to you.

  7. mem says:
    March 26, 2021 at 2:50 pm

    He is not getting better is he? The sentences and words just waft off into the ether. Why am I reminded of the film “Being There” starring Peter Sellers. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oOOghKacg40

  8. Winston says:
    March 26, 2021 at 3:07 pm

    What you have to remember in a situation like this is . . . you know, the thing . . .

  9. chrism says:
    March 26, 2021 at 3:08 pm

    he’s not my uh,
    well the fraud … uhhh
    my friend President Camel …

    anyway

    trushadneprusserrr ..

  10. Roger says:
    March 26, 2021 at 3:18 pm

    We’re no longer free and he’s not our leader.

  11. H B Bear says:
    March 26, 2021 at 3:20 pm

    Anybody have a English to Chinese dictionary I can borrow?

  12. mareeS says:
    March 26, 2021 at 3:25 pm

    Lock him up in the old men’s home. Now.

    Then the world will get Camela and Nancy, just to satisfy the affirmative action push, and prove why certain people should never be allowed near the gears of government.

  13. Jock says:
    March 26, 2021 at 3:29 pm

    If this guy actually won the election, then imagine the vote an empty chair would get! Ohhhh sorry, Obama was the empty chair and he got less “votes”.

  14. Paul says:
    March 26, 2021 at 3:34 pm

    The soviet demorats are building a stronger case supporting Kamala’s coming coup.

  15. Wayne says:
    March 26, 2021 at 3:37 pm

    They’ve gone from leader of the free world to a single party insane asylum in a matter of months.

  16. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    March 26, 2021 at 3:37 pm

    Enlarge the picture and look at his eyes, the pupils are hugely dilated ,this is often a sign of drugs . Anti depressant and Parkinsons disease treatents cause this ,also pelosis much loved Botox has that effect too .
    I think they are stinging him untill they get the antifa blm hit man to make him a socialist Martyr killed by extreme right wing Trumpist terrorists .
    Then the half Indian takes over and away we go ,with banning guns guns and electoral fraud entrenched by laws to ensure the hedge funders who own them rule forever ,with a country full of cheap imported workers homelessness , crime ,poverty and violence , supposedly ruled by an elite gerontocracy lie it is now .

  17. JohnJJJ says:
    March 26, 2021 at 3:39 pm

    Interesting as the yanks that I deal with keep saying what an embarrassment Trump was and how he was ridiculed by the world. Of course, it didn’t occur to them this was a measure of his effectiveness. They really want to be liked… well at least superficially.
    So now they have this.
    Bizarre times.

  18. Rorschach says:
    March 26, 2021 at 3:45 pm

    I think they are stinging him until they get the antifa blm hit man to make him a socialist Martyr killed by extreme right wing Trumpist terrorists .

    Agree … BUT: Just. Don’t. Go. There. Don’t give them any ideas!!!

  19. Bar Beach Swimmer says:
    March 26, 2021 at 3:47 pm

    And numbers and Monty keep arguing that there was nothing sinister about the election.

    It’s quite funny really.

    They’d rather have an imbecile Manchurian Candidate as leader of the free world who was placed there by a corrupt party, than Trump.

    And they’d rather see another four years of helping China shaft the world, than Trump.

    It doesn’t say much about their standards.

  20. Leigh Lowe says:
    March 26, 2021 at 4:08 pm

    And, yeah, there is of course … er … there is … um … the thing.

  21. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) says:
    March 26, 2021 at 4:13 pm

    And, yeah, there is of course … er … there is … um … the thing.

    c’mon man spit it … spit it…. huh … hmmm…. anyways … it’s a nice day

  23. min says:
    March 26, 2021 at 4:39 pm

    Unbelievable I read that there were only invited pre written questions allowed to be asked . When is this elder abuse going to be stopped?

  24. Dr Faustus says:
    March 26, 2021 at 4:40 pm

    Biden says he plans to run for reelection in 2024

    In the same way he runs up airplane steps.

    Calling Ms Harris. Ms Harris to Isle 5, please.

  25. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    March 26, 2021 at 5:08 pm

    Just had a look at NYT and WAPO . Came away Inspired by the wonderfull speech made by the Great Elected Leader of the decromatic world .
    I actually burst out laughing at the lies these globalist fascists were trying to put over they are truly mentally deranged these US media muppets , right up themselves in their arrogant assumption that anyone but another lunatic would believe their crap ,they still think the peasants havent heard of the internet where they can get the truth .

  26. JohnJJJ says:
    March 26, 2021 at 5:11 pm

    Perhaps Cat can run a book on this. The choices are:
    Accident – could divide this up: aircraft, car, boat.. 50/1
    Disappear completely( like HH going for a swim) 40/1
    Step down voluntarily: “more time with the family”, 2/1
    Act of violence ( staged of course) – could divide this up but a bit morbid 10/1
    Then, which month:
    April 10/1
    May 8/1
    June 2/1
    …. At least it would make watching this circus more enjoyable.

  27. Winston Smith says:
    March 26, 2021 at 5:18 pm

    Put me down for:
    Death by shooting by a white guy with an AR15/August/2021.

  28. Pete of Perth says:
    March 26, 2021 at 5:31 pm

    Heart attack whilst being ridden by a ccp honeypot

  29. Bad Samaritan says:
    March 26, 2021 at 5:33 pm

    The day before the 2020 election there were 139 million registered US voters. There were supposed to have been 158.4 million votes cast. Biden is supposed to have got 82 million. 2.5 million for others. 74 million Donald.

    The possibility is that the 74 million Trump voters were legit and also that the other 84 million were also legit, which means that the extra 19 million who were not registered prior to the election actually registered on the day, and then voted.

    Except of course that the narrative reads “Democrats shunned in person voting due to the pandemic. The massive swing toward Joe after the polls closed was caused by mail-ins.”

    This does not compute!

  30. Fat Tony says:
    March 26, 2021 at 5:47 pm

    Winston Smith says:
    March 26, 2021 at 5:18 pm
    Put me down for:
    Death by shooting by a white guy with an AR15/August/2021.

    Won’t be a white guy – it will be an extreme right-wing, white-supremacist, Nazi secret organisation with 74 million members who will all be disarmed, hunted down & exterminated.

  31. billie says:
    March 26, 2021 at 5:55 pm

    there’s a lot of people in America, who think this is ok

    their reasoning is, it’s not Trump

    just wow

    how can his wife and kids allow this, can you imagine doing it to your dad, or partner?

  32. dover_beach says:
    March 26, 2021 at 6:02 pm

    Trump humiliated the Dems and RINOs back in 2016. They are prepared to visit any amount of indignity on the nation so long as they removed Trump. They are sociopaths.

  33. Viva says:
    March 26, 2021 at 6:46 pm

    This POTUS will be huge comedians material for years to come.

    Except comedians are also giving the Demoligarchy a tongue bath.

  34. PB says:
    March 26, 2021 at 7:04 pm

    “The soviet demorats are building a stronger case supporting Kamala’s coming coup.”

    Well, it does appear that Joe’s clear dementia is being allowed to seep into mainstream visibility as part of setting up the transition. This was always the plan, called by some almost as soon as he scored the nomination against younger, better presented (if still nuts) candidates.

  35. Damon says:
    March 26, 2021 at 7:05 pm

    No-one can tell me what was actually wrong with Trump. His policies were good and effective, but he was TRUMP.

  36. Damon says:
    March 26, 2021 at 7:11 pm

    Everybody is acknowledging that Kamala will take over, probably before the end of the year. Joe knows it, hence his insistence that he will run for a second term. He’s becoming increasingly pitiable.

  37. Mick Gold Coast QLD says:
    March 26, 2021 at 7:43 pm

    billie says at 5:55 pm:

    “…

    just wow

    how can his wife and kids allow this, can you imagine doing it to your dad, or partner?”

    I simply do not understand why anyone would ask such a question. The family is a mirror image of the degenerate.

    He would visit the same on them if there was a quid in it for him!

  38. harrys on the boat says:
    March 26, 2021 at 7:46 pm

    Where’s monty to say we’re being mean that happens to all geriatrics.

  39. calli says:
    March 26, 2021 at 7:47 pm

    History repeats. Here we see Tiberius in all his degeneracy and decreptitude.

    Hail Caesar!

  40. Oh come on says:
    March 26, 2021 at 7:54 pm

    He’s always been like this! Nothing has changed! It’s the impact of his childhood stammer!

    In fact, he’s actually very lucid and coherent. Moreso than Obama and vastly moreso than Trump, who never learnt to speak and communicated solely by grunting and throwing things.

  41. Oh come on says:
    March 26, 2021 at 8:06 pm

    Seriously, though. We all know that Joe isn’t all there. However, the people pulling his strings aren’t exactly the A-team. For instance, someone wrote that ‘voter ID makes Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle’ line and thought it would be a winner.

  42. luke73 says:
    March 26, 2021 at 8:16 pm

    Except of course that the narrative reads “Democrats shunned in person voting due to the pandemic. The massive swing toward Joe after the polls closed was caused by mail-ins.”

    This does not compute!

    I don’t get why this doesn’t compute?

    I don’t think its controversial to point out that Democratic voters were more likely to take Covid seriously given that Trump had been downplaying it for months and survey after survey bore out that Dems were more worried about Covid then Repubs.

    In addition to that Trump had been saying that mail in voting was rigged and corrupt for months to the point that GOP officials were extremely concerned it was going to impact their vote and asked him to stop (given that fact that mail in voting has traditionally favored the GOP).

    I must have read about the “red mirage” a hundred times before the election, i.e. the initial results were going to favour Trump because all the polls were showing his voters favoured on the day voting and then the mail ins (which in most states were counted last despite Dem attempts to have them counted prior as in Pennsylvania) would shift the count back to Biden.

    Trump attracted millions of new voters to the GOP, 74.2 million votes (an additional 12-13 million compared to 2016) this was an amazing achievement, the thing is though he also mobilised people that disliked the job he’d done to an incredible degree, he was a literal turn out machine for the Dems.

  43. Rex Anger says:
    March 26, 2021 at 8:17 pm

    Now they’re blaming the success of The Steal on Orangutan Bard…

  44. luke73 says:
    March 26, 2021 at 8:30 pm

    Now they’re blaming the success of The Steal on Orangutan Bard…

    You know in the 2016 Iowa primary that Ted Cruz won, Trump said that was rigged …when he didn’t get an Emmy one year for the Apprentice ..he said that was rigged.

    He said before the 2016 election “If I don’t win it’s because it was rigged”.

    He said before the 2020 election “If I don’t win it’s because it was rigged”.

    The guy just can’t stand being thought a loser, to not be a “loser” is kind of his thing.

  45. Rex Anger says:
    March 26, 2021 at 8:37 pm

    And now, the meme blames the meme on the Orangutan Bard…

  46. luke73 says:
    March 26, 2021 at 8:47 pm

    And now, the meme blames the meme on the Orangutan Bard…

    Please point out which part of what I said is untrue…I realise it would be pretty dumb to state anything speculative about 45 (that can’t be backed up) on Catallaxy.

  47. Rex Anger says:
    March 26, 2021 at 8:50 pm

    You’re quite happy to spout the Narrative, and won’t be swayed otherwise.

    And you are at complete liberty to do so.

    But do expect to get poked in the same lazy and uncritical way that you presented them…

  48. calli says:
    March 26, 2021 at 8:58 pm

    45 doesn’t like losing.

    That doesn’t make the raft of questions and conclusions about the 2020 election untrue.

  49. luke73 says:
    March 26, 2021 at 9:04 pm

    Ok Rex, I just hope we never get to the point in this country where the LNP or ALP question the legitimacy of an election they lose just because they lost…Democracy and the stability of society depends on centre left and centre right accepting that sometimes you win some and sometimes you lose some. You accept it, regather and look to the next election. If this falls apart, the extremists on both sides win and violence is inevitable.

  50. Boambee John says:
    March 26, 2021 at 9:19 pm

    luke73 says:
    March 26, 2021 at 9:04 pm
    Ok Rex, I just hope we never get to the point in this country where the LNP or ALP question the legitimacy of an election they lose just because they lost…Democracy and the stability of society depends on centre left and centre right accepting that sometimes you win some and sometimes you lose some. You accept it, regather and look to the next election. If this falls apart, the extremists on both sides win and violence is inevitable.

    The ALP reaction to both Howard and Abbott made it plain that they thought their victories were not legitimate, and they sulked for years after both victories.

  51. Rex Anger says:
    March 26, 2021 at 9:27 pm

    The ALP reaction to both Howard and Abbott made it plain that they thought their victories were not legitimate, and they sulked for years after both victories.

    On top of the ever-more blatant attempts to topple said Governments by any means necessary. Up to and including the current farce that is doing a better job.of exposing all of the sexual and professional bastardry of the Canberra classes than one side wanted revealed…

  52. Rex Anger says:
    March 26, 2021 at 9:28 pm

    Just because we have not yet seen the street thugs try.to burn Melbourne, Sydney or Brisbane does not mean it won’t be tried one day.

    Just wait until someone like Riccardo Bosi or David Lleyjomhelm ends up as PM…

  53. luke73 says:
    March 26, 2021 at 9:29 pm

    The ALP reaction to both Howard and Abbott made it plain that they thought their victories were not legitimate, and they sulked for years after both victories.

    Mate there’s always a subset amongst political parties most faithful that find a loss hard to accept and lash out in anger, but if there was a concerted attempt by ALP leadership elements to label Howard and Abbott as having won via literally stealing their elections through criminal rigging I must have missed it.

