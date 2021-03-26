They have a case

Posted on March 26, 2021

18 Responses to They have a case

  1. Tim Neilson says:
    March 26, 2021 at 1:59 pm

    Abolish separate mens’ and womens’ sport. After all, gender is just a social construct.

  2. Mick Gold Coast QLD says:
    March 26, 2021 at 2:05 pm

    This is … ummm … inconvenient right now!

  3. Blair says:
    March 26, 2021 at 2:21 pm

    Bring in more transwomen.

  4. exsteelworker says:
    March 26, 2021 at 2:26 pm

    “The boys are smelly and should be stuffed in a locker”
    WOW, could you imagine the squeals from the feminazis if a male team said that. The Western world is becoming a huge joke.

  5. Scott Osmond says:
    March 26, 2021 at 2:27 pm

    Blair, my thought exactly. Once more men compete with women in women’s sports and start beating them women will start to drop out of sports anyway. Why compete if you have no chance of even placing? and so once again we see that the left’s agenda is regressive. Will we even have women’s sports in several decades?

  6. exsteelworker says:
    March 26, 2021 at 2:32 pm

    Im waiting for trans women to take over all womens sport and all sporting world records. How funny would that be.

  7. Riversutra says:
    March 26, 2021 at 2:41 pm

    Truly Americas Paper of Record.
    Can anyone find just one instance of a woman transitioning to a mens competitive sport.
    Seems the traffic is all one way. Why could that be?

  8. Davey Boy says:
    March 26, 2021 at 2:42 pm

    Yeah boyeee

    https://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-05-28/matildas-face-backlash-after-loss-to-boys-team/7456458

    “‘Next time they say they want to get paid like the Socceroos, I’d be bringing this up’ – Mark Bosnich

  9. Jannie says:
    March 26, 2021 at 3:10 pm

    A Dallas Boys U15 team beat the USA Female national team in 2017. Its not a joke.

    In preparation for two upcoming friendlies against Russia, the U.S. women’s national team played the FC Dallas U-15 boys academy team on Sunday and fell 5-2, according to FC Dallas’ official website.

    This friendly came as the U.S. looked to tune up before taking on Russia on Thursday night in a friendly.

    Just last month the U.S. lost the SheBelieves Cup, winning the first game over Germany 1-0 before losing to England (1-0) and France (3-0).

    Of course, this match against the academy team was very informal and should not be a major cause for alarm. The U.S. surely wasn’t going all out, with the main goal being to get some minutes on the pitch, build chemistry when it comes to moving the ball around, improve defensive shape and get ready for Russia.

    For some reason i cant link it. I think they are trying to cover it up.

  10. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    March 26, 2021 at 3:10 pm

    I was amused that Rapinoe said they were doing “the same job” as the men.
    That’s like saying a country solicitor is doing the same job as a top silk.

  11. Bar Beach Swimmer says:
    March 26, 2021 at 3:37 pm

    Truly Americas Paper of Record.
    Can anyone find just one instance of a woman transitioning to a mens competitive sport.
    Seems the traffic is all one way. Why could that be?

    Darts?
    Chess?
    Dominos?
    Monopoly?

    Possibly eventing; but you need a horse and the competition is one at a time.

  12. Bar Beach Swimmer says:
    March 26, 2021 at 3:38 pm

    #itsonlyfair

  13. a happy little debunker says:
    March 26, 2021 at 3:49 pm

    The U.S. surely wasn’t going all out…

    They were all class, after beating Thailand 13-nil…

    https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-06-17/us-womens-soccer-team-give-golf-clap-at-world-cup-chile-game/11215602

  14. H B Bear says:
    March 26, 2021 at 4:09 pm

    Mmmmm, this is problematic.

  15. Winston Smith says:
    March 26, 2021 at 5:02 pm

    What about Lingerie Football, all you doubters of feminine sports?
    How would transgender men look in Baby Doll pyjamas?
    Who would bother going to see that?

    Hang on – mental picture just formed.
    I may have just shorted half my brain…

  17. Scott Osmond says:
    March 26, 2021 at 6:50 pm

    Winston, it’s coming. They have already done swimsuit tranni. When the unit sales crater they will blame bigotry not the fact that a male doing cosplay just isn’t what the buyers want.

  18. Tim Neilson says:
    March 26, 2021 at 7:00 pm

    Didn’t the womens’ team get offered the same deal as the men, and turn it down because it was too performance based and they didn’t want to take the risk?
    Then when they won and realised that they would have got a lot more money by taking the risk they started crying “victim” because they hadn’t been paid according to the deal they’d been offered but rejected?
    I think that’s why they got thrown out of court. Presumably they’ll appeal in the hope of getting an appeal court full of “progressive” judges.

