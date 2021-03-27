ACT beats the City of Sydney to unveil Australia’s first public hydrogen refuelling station

Eat your heart out Clover Moore!

The commitment to integrate the 20 hydrogen vehicles into the ACT government fleet follows a commitment by the territory government to use its purchasing power to support greater uptake of zero emissions vehicles. This in turn forms contributes to its goal of reducing emissions across the ACT economy, particularly in the harder to abate transport sector. The Hyundai Nexo vehicles, which are able to provide a driving range of around 670km, with a refuelling time of between 3 to 5 minutes, are some of the first hydrogen vehicles available in Australia. Hydrogen will be produced on-site, with an electrolyser installed at the ActewAGL facility and the renewable energy delivered by Neoen as part of its contract to supply the ACT with electricity from the third stage of the Hornsdale wind farm.

An interesting comment.

“benefits with hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, such as short refuelling times, the ability to be powered by hydrogen made from renewable energy” It literally takes three times as much electricity to produce the green hydrogen needed to propel the vehicle the same distance as would be the case with a BEV. This is just pure waste of resources. So the only, currently true, redeeming feature of Hydrogen is quick refuelling. With Climate change racing towards us we do not have time for this kind of waste…it’s simply irresponsible.

Can someone please remind me of the source that explains why the ACT claim to run on RE through a contract with Neoen is fake news?

I suspect that if a comprehensive emissions tracking system ever happens it will provide some disconcerting surprises for people who believed the hype about organizations going to zero emissions through their entire chain of operations.

Tracking the source of energy