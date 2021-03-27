America Humiliated

Dominic Green has written a brilliant piece for The Spectator (US) on the unfolding disaster.
Fake Election
Fake Inauguration
Fake Press Conference
America is looking more and more like a communist country.
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 26, 2021
America is looking more like a communist country alright. But have no fear, eventually practically everyone will be thrilled when The Don comes riding back on his white charger. Won’t be long now.
No I know where hollywood movie producer’s get their ideas for movies like dumb and dumber, they look in the mirror.
The midterms in the US will be very interesting now that the yanks can see the real democraps for what they are.
Just imagine going into a coma 30 years ago, just after Reagan had destroyed the USSR, and waking up to watch Biden’s first press conference.
You state this as if Biden actually won the presidential election.
Not one person is in jail for conducting the coup that got rid of Trump. Why wouldn’t the Democrats use exactly the same tactics for all future elections?
I agree, interesting to watch it play out but likely not so relevant politically as the outcome is predetermined in these third world states. Repubs largely wasting their time.
We should probably think about getting a Minister for Defence.
More like a one political party nation.
Any election result won’t be genuine and the media are playing Biden as the wonderful gentlemanly statesman who will quietly take charge and everything is beaut.
Maybe USA has to devolve before it can evolve again.
‘Why wouldn’t the Democrats use exactly the same tactics for all future elections?’
Indeed. The Black Knight fights on:
fake president
It’s all fake. It’s funny when some of the videos showing Biden in the Oval Office are really at the Castle Rock set, or when he is doing a press conference from the lawn outside the office, yet it is clearly prerecorded and not “live” as CNN and other channels would make you believe.
But I don’t think they care to make it plausible anymore as everyone knows it’s fake, hence still manning DC with thousands of troops as everyone knows it’s fake.
I hope all the Trump-haters and Democrat supporters are proud of themselves now.
The US&A is no longer a democracy. It is a Democratocracy.
The democrims will win all the seats in the mid terms getting 107.8 of the votes cast . Then a paedo biden clone will win the presidency with 132.7 per cent of the vote . The paedo biden clone will be declared Maximum Leader for Life in the new democrap illegal migrant republic . Dominion the Media and the Wall street hedge funders will be so pleased,so will China they got what they paid the democrims for .