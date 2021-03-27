Australian police are now bodyguards for communists

The New Duopoly of Violence:

Climate Change protesters illegally block traffic, but the police tackle and arrest a DRIVER for removing their banner!?



Throughout the Western world, police are becoming terrorist security wings for the establishment left and its street brigades. If they get tuned up eventually by the other side (normal people), they’ll deserve what they get. Yes, the motorist is Dennis Huts, former head of the Perth chapter of United Patriots Front and creator of that ‘It’s OK to be white‘ banner unfurled at a Big Bash cricket match on Australia Day, 2019. He doesn’t appear to be dressed for work and may have been there to make a point. His motives, however, are less relevant than the predictable ease with which he made one. He has been charged with three offences committed against, rather than by, him: common assault, obstructing and disorderly behaviour. One of the clumsy supercops who lunged at Hutts injured a knee. That’s going to smart the next time he kneels for BLM.