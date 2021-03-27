Australian police are now bodyguards for communists

Climate Change protesters illegally block traffic, but the police tackle and arrest a DRIVER for removing their banner!? pic.twitter.com/oDXFM7BzDd
Throughout the Western world, police are becoming terrorist security wings for the establishment left and its street brigades. If they get tuned up eventually by the other side (normal people), they’ll deserve what they get. Yes, the motorist is Dennis Huts, former head of the Perth chapter of United Patriots Front and creator of that ‘It’s OK to be white‘ banner unfurled at a Big Bash cricket match on Australia Day, 2019. He doesn’t appear to be dressed for work and may have been there to make a point. His motives, however, are less relevant than the predictable ease with which he made one. He has been charged with three offences committed against, rather than by, him: common assault, obstructing and disorderly behaviour. One of the clumsy supercops who lunged at Hutts injured a knee. That’s going to smart the next time he kneels for BLM.
Ironically the ship in the canal has EVERGREEN painted on it in large letters. It’s holding up traffic too. Maybe it should be sponsored by the Extincty Rebels.
I have not watched the video, I do not need to. Australia – ordinary Australians – are in serious trouble.
Sandgropers endorsed this 2 weeks ago in an overwhelming manner.
There was enormous group of police assembled outside the illegal camping site of Extinction Rebellion in theExhibition Gardens the other day. And yet they did nothing, go figure.
These ratbags need to be eradicated. Why should normal citizens be forced to put up with their wankery?
Terrorist security wings? I don’t think blocking traffic is terrorism.
This guy created publicity for a tiny and irrelevant demonstration, by taking the law into his own hands. Never a great idea.
I’m old enough to remember when the brain police arrested someone with that same enthusiasm for not wearing a face nappy.
Who cares who he is?
After last year, I will take almost anybody’s side over the police. They do nothing about real crime and actual criminals. Australia has entered the anarcho-tyranny stage that the US and UK did years ago. The criminals will get light punishments — if any. The otherwise law-abiding will be punished with the full force of the law for the most minor of infractions. Prepare accordingly.
the social compact we had, that we gave up our individual right of enforcing natural justice (for harm done against us) to the govt in exchange for common law and equal treatment by the courts, has irrevocably broken down.
time to renegotiate the compact with prejudice.
Boris at times you have a point IMO but on this I ask, how is this guy adding to the already masses of free publicity the MSM give these oxygen thieves? With or without him they were getting the same coverage by lefty j-school grads that infest the 4th estate.
Marvelous the police facilitating civil disobedience allowing a public thorough fair to be blocked and then assaulting and arresting a provocative ‘known identity’ in full camera. What did the nong on the bike think he was doing, charge of the light brigade perhaps? Who said the plod weren’t a politicized arm of the government?
So the police were on scene letting these protesters block traffic?
Fuck me.
“I don’t think blocking traffic is terrorism.”
When I read BolshevikG’s comments, I don’t know whether to laugh or cry.
And whilst we’re on the topic of climate activists illegally blocking traffic..
