Kim Jong-scott ‘orders’ MP to behaviour re-education camp
This entry was posted in Education, Federal Politics, Freedom of speech. Bookmark the permalink.
It crossed my mind this Laming fellow might be fighting some disorder of some sort making him sound irrational.
Maybe some health checks in order first before jumping to conclusions.
Morrison is simply finishing-off Turnbull’s unfinished business, eradicating the party of conservatives and those who so much as hint at being free spirited individuals.
“Kim Jong-scott”
Kim Jong-scott – a spineless, craven, quisling, supine, weak, smug man….and a total fool.
Laming is the spud who started it all by rolling Abbott – he ruined the party by making the way for Malcolm. Good riddance to his crappy career.
This is why I never ran for public office.
There is a very high likelihood (93.1%+) I would have gone full on medieval on various impertinent constituents’ big fat backsayeedahs … 🥺
Laming is a hit man. It was his job to get rid of Tony Abbott. Now it’s his job to get rid of Scott Morrison. Can’t stand the man.
What does that mean, he is forced to attend Hillsong?
Now it’s his job to get rid of Scott Morrison. Can’t stand the man.
Can’t be all bad then.
If Lamming helped get turnbull into te top job he is no liberal so no great loss.
Get rid of these career pollieclowns one term in the senate two terms inn the other place .
This is basically why for thousands of year we relegated chicks to the home front.
Keep it up chicky babes, and your white knight fuckwit suckophants.
You’ll be back there before you can say: “me so soggy”.
Well that tells you something about how people were chosen for medical degrees . Ten interviews these days would have to pass an empathy test unless not treating patients.
Thinking ahead:
Give me one really good reason I should NOT despoil my Federal L/H ballot at the next election?
Yes, well…I don’t think empathy training is going to solve Andrew Laming’s problems.
This is a list of subjects, sent by my local Member, that asked me to indicate 4 that concerned me;
Lower taxes
Rebuilding the economy
Keeping our borders strong and secure
Delivering better hospitals and health outcomes
Investing in better education, skills and training opportunities
Building better and safer roads
Job creation
…
Tackling climate change
….
Helping small businesses get ahead
Protecting retirement savings from unfair taxes
Tackling local crime and drugs
Supporting seniors in retirement and delivering quality aged care
Backing rural and regional communities
Guess which 12 of the 13 I’m passionate about – then guess which one I thinks a joke..
and they have to ask?
CL: you can mock Scomo on this but he’s in a tight spot and the political momentum has moved away from him. He allowed the States to own the covid period and now he’s got no clear profile with voters. This behaviour of MPs and staff is poison with voters and it is setting the image of his government.
I can’t imagine how Albo could win an election but this government is in danger of proving the adage that governments lose elections, oppositions rarely win them.
In my book ScoMo really needs to take a strong leadership position on key issues and impose an agenda. If not, he’s sliding towards a soft loss.
Kim Jong-scott goes nuclear on his own Pardee.
The Farce is strong in this one.
Albo egging him on, to good effect.
Well Turnbulls bonk ban did not work out so well.
Because you can learn empathy, right?
***Laming is a hit man. It was his job to get rid of Tony Abbott. Now it’s his job to get rid of Scott Morrison. Can’t stand the man.***
The problems Laming is having at the moment might be due to Scotty’s staff backgrounding against him, then?
Judging by Scotty’s responses in Question Time, he’s been advised that being a smartarse is popular with Liberal and swinging voters.
Empathy training = Tyranical re-education sessions.
What the hell is empathy trainging ? Some Yank academia crap I suppose
You cant trust Yanks , they let paedo biden and the Indian bint steal an election ,stupid ,now they are on the Enezuela slippery slide , on the way to being a Vhinese Vassal state under Jo Bi Den the Chiese ownederiatric paedophile .
The problems Laming is having at the moment might be due to Scotty’s staff backgrounding against him, then?
Judging by Scotty’s responses in Question Time, he’s been advised that being a smartarse is popular with Liberal and swinging voters.
Get your Critical Theory out of it, Grigory.
You can’t even tell us how HMAS Sydney was actually sunk in 1941, so how could you possibly have an inside line on any Parliamentary ‘crisis?’
Sensitivity training gets you where? here.
Must be running out of room under SloMo’s bus.
Roger says:
March 27, 2021 at 7:28 pm
Yes, well…I don’t think empathy training is going to solve Andrew Laming’s problems.
I think so too Roger. Something is amiss with the chap, I think.
This is getting kind of nasty, can’t vouch for its complete veracity but a story is emerging tonight about Laming ermm… taking “upskirt” pics…his FB has disappeared.
Rather than fretting about a publicly smacked backside, let’s reflect on what this episode will add to an already insane budget bottom line in an attempt to appease those who might be offended by it.
SMH
Not exactly upskirt, but…
Laming’s educational resume is seriously impressive, he has like three separate Masters Degrees and a host of other medical qualifications from prestigious institutions, in addition he has conducted medical research that became standard practice in treating eye disease (trachoma)…IF this stuff is true it’s just crazy that he would throw away his career with such crass buffoonery.