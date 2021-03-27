Open Forum: March 27,2021

Posted on March 27, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

41 Responses to Open Forum: March 27,2021

  1. Knuckle Dragger says:
    March 27, 2021 at 12:02 am

    BOOM!

  2. Whalehunt Fun says:
    March 27, 2021 at 12:02 am

    Hellooo

  3. Knuckle Dragger says:
    March 27, 2021 at 12:03 am

    This thread dedicated to Ivan Milat, responsible for the sinking of HMAS Sydney.

  5. covid ate my homework says:
    March 27, 2021 at 12:04 am

    Greetings and stagflation

  6. m0nty says:
    March 27, 2021 at 12:05 am

    So which one of you is Andrew Laming?

  7. covid ate my homework says:
    March 27, 2021 at 12:06 am

    Heather Nova – Gloomy Sunday

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GRxzkiPc7t8

  8. JD says:
    March 27, 2021 at 12:06 am

    Jim Eagle is especially for BoN and his acolytes (Lizzie and other bird keepers)

  9. covid ate my homework says:
    March 27, 2021 at 12:07 am

    So which one of you is Andrew Laming?

    Ya mama

  10. Rossini says:
    March 27, 2021 at 12:12 am

    Evening all still reading!

  11. Whalehunt Fun says:
    March 27, 2021 at 12:12 am

    How is #IStandWithLaming going? Would be fun just to see the feminazis go crazy

  12. areff says:
    March 27, 2021 at 12:16 am

    responsible for the sinking of HMAS Sydney.

    Which is why it missed the Alamo.

  13. Knuckle Dragger says:
    March 27, 2021 at 12:16 am

    I did not know this.

    Today in 1945, world leading bandwagon-jumperon-erers Argentina declared war on Germany and Japan.

  14. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    March 27, 2021 at 12:24 am

    Today in 1945, world leading bandwagon-jumperon-erers Argentina declared war on Germany and Japan.

    I’m reading a very good account of the last six months of World War Two, by Michael Dobbs, where Ioseph Stalin, of the Soviet Union complained loud and long that a Fascist dictatorship, ruling Argentina, joined the war against Nazi Germany…

  15. areff says:
    March 27, 2021 at 12:26 am

    KD: the theory has always been Argentina jumped in at the end in order to be amongst the victors, which made it easier to help a lot of nasty Huns escape. It’s one of the jibes Brazil traditionally aimed at arch rival Argentina, as Brazilian troops fought in Italy.

  16. Rex Anger says:
    March 27, 2021 at 12:28 am

    @ Tony Rooney-

    From the previous Open Thread, in case it got overlooked:

    I don’t know Bruce Cameron or who he might be. No idea at all…Guilt by association has never flown with me

    Tony, Bruce Cameron is ex-1 ARMD, and was a Centurion Troop Commander in SVN about 1970ish.

    He is, from what I have observed, an active advocate for former tankies and Vietnam Vets in general.

    My takeout from his reply, was that he was calling BS on the whole business, by acting as a Third Party on an alleged recollection of something that could be interpreted as a war crime, based on the Brereton criteria as publicly presented.

    He thus demonstrated the runaround he got from the ADF and police alike as a fait accompli of the Top Brass’ sudden fascination with historical allegations of war crimes, etc.

  17. Spider says:
    March 27, 2021 at 12:32 am

    The Labor Party must be loving the current imbroglio the government has fallen into given that they probably orchestrated most of it. What’s the bet that the party and the unions have sent the word out for any woman who has ever been slighted in any way by a government member to step forward.

  18. Black Ball says:
    March 27, 2021 at 12:33 am

    This David Fogle who is in Chernobyl doing some sort of doco is a bit of a flog

  22. covid ate my homework says:
    March 27, 2021 at 12:58 am

    Tony Bennett & Amy Winehouse – Body and Soul

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_OFMkCeP6ok

  23. covid ate my homework says:
    March 27, 2021 at 1:05 am

    Hunters and Collectors

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGBSBoWcH6s

  24. covid ate my homework says:
    March 27, 2021 at 1:13 am

    For the young of heart (and ear) crank this up! Korn – My Gift to You Live in Japan

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QFt4rBi2pK8

  25. covid ate my homework says:
    March 27, 2021 at 1:15 am

    Susan Tedeschi – Better Days

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5JVivyvhowQ

  26. covid ate my homework says:
    March 27, 2021 at 1:21 am

    Midnight In Harlem – Tedeschi Trucks Band (Crossroads Guitar Festival 2010)

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TFwlqaH1-3A

  27. covid ate my homework says:
    March 27, 2021 at 1:35 am

    Oh yeah, definitely coming closer – Kings of Leon

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYECLfqjdnw

  28. egg_ says:
    March 27, 2021 at 3:19 am

    A new attempt to re-float the MV Ever Given which is blocking Egypt’s Suez Canal has failed, according to its technical manager. More tugs are being brought in to help on Sunday, according to Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement.

    Stranded cargo ship in Suez Canal could ‘take weeks’ to free | DW News

  29. covid ate my homework says:
    March 27, 2021 at 3:27 am

    MV Ever Given which is blocking Egypt’s Suez Canal

    You couldn’t make this shit up.

  30. Rex Anger says:
    March 27, 2021 at 3:42 am

    Was Suez’ consent Ever Given before this terrible act happened?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.