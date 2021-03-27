Liberty Quote
Parliamentarians, like cattle, may sometimes go astray, but elections held every three or four years seem to act as a reliable prod to jolt them back on to the straight and narrow.— Nick Cater
-
-
Open Forum: March 27,2021
BOOM!
Hellooo
This thread dedicated to Ivan Milat, responsible for the sinking of HMAS Sydney.
Jim Eagle 🙂
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fe20wV7h3KE
Greetings and stagflation
So which one of you is Andrew Laming?
Heather Nova – Gloomy Sunday
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GRxzkiPc7t8
Jim Eagle is especially for BoN and his acolytes (Lizzie and other bird keepers)
So which one of you is Andrew Laming?
Ya mama
Evening all still reading!
How is #IStandWithLaming going? Would be fun just to see the feminazis go crazy
responsible for the sinking of HMAS Sydney.
Which is why it missed the Alamo.
I did not know this.
Today in 1945, world leading bandwagon-jumperon-erers Argentina declared war on Germany and Japan.
I’m reading a very good account of the last six months of World War Two, by Michael Dobbs, where Ioseph Stalin, of the Soviet Union complained loud and long that a Fascist dictatorship, ruling Argentina, joined the war against Nazi Germany…
KD: the theory has always been Argentina jumped in at the end in order to be amongst the victors, which made it easier to help a lot of nasty Huns escape. It’s one of the jibes Brazil traditionally aimed at arch rival Argentina, as Brazilian troops fought in Italy.
@ Tony Rooney-
From the previous Open Thread, in case it got overlooked:
I don’t know Bruce Cameron or who he might be. No idea at all…Guilt by association has never flown with me
Tony, Bruce Cameron is ex-1 ARMD, and was a Centurion Troop Commander in SVN about 1970ish.
He is, from what I have observed, an active advocate for former tankies and Vietnam Vets in general.
My takeout from his reply, was that he was calling BS on the whole business, by acting as a Third Party on an alleged recollection of something that could be interpreted as a war crime, based on the Brereton criteria as publicly presented.
He thus demonstrated the runaround he got from the ADF and police alike as a fait accompli of the Top Brass’ sudden fascination with historical allegations of war crimes, etc.
The Labor Party must be loving the current imbroglio the government has fallen into given that they probably orchestrated most of it. What’s the bet that the party and the unions have sent the word out for any woman who has ever been slighted in any way by a government member to step forward.
This David Fogle who is in Chernobyl doing some sort of doco is a bit of a flog
Ben Fogle sorry
Nice camera work, Mr. Heller.
Day 11 Of The Wyoming/Nebraska Global Warming Crisis
Amy Winehouse
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O0jYMMTb0XU
Tony Bennett & Amy Winehouse – Body and Soul
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_OFMkCeP6ok
Hunters and Collectors
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGBSBoWcH6s
For the young of heart (and ear) crank this up! Korn – My Gift to You Live in Japan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QFt4rBi2pK8
Susan Tedeschi – Better Days
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5JVivyvhowQ
Midnight In Harlem – Tedeschi Trucks Band (Crossroads Guitar Festival 2010)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TFwlqaH1-3A
Oh yeah, definitely coming closer – Kings of Leon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYECLfqjdnw
A new attempt to re-float the MV Ever Given which is blocking Egypt’s Suez Canal has failed, according to its technical manager. More tugs are being brought in to help on Sunday, according to Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement.
Stranded cargo ship in Suez Canal could ‘take weeks’ to free | DW News
MV Ever Given which is blocking Egypt’s Suez Canal
You couldn’t make this shit up.
Was Suez’ consent Ever Given before this terrible act happened?
Johannes Leak.
Mark Knight.
Warren Brown.
David Rowe.
Michael Ramirez.
A.F. Branco.
Gary Varvel.
Henry Payne.
Matt Margolis.
Steve Kelley.
Ben Garrison.