The Levine Comedy

LEVINE is a man in a wig who seems to back the pharmacological abuse of children to ensure they avoid the “wrong puberty.” This is different from the genital mutilation practiced by Islamic witch doctors only technically. It is far worse morally. Hitherto, witch doctors have not been educated at Harvard College nor appointed to near supreme roles in the medical hierarchy of the United States government. Eventually, class action law suits will cost states – which is to say, taxpayers – billions of dollars for the violence Levine advocates and represents. It’s not colour commentary to say that most of what the left now stridently espouses as ‘true’ would have been seen as clinically indicative of psychological illness at any time in history, even until recently. This Google-bestowed orthodoxy attracted attention this week (test it yourself).
And yet the mental illness explanation for contemporary leftism is of only limited polemical worth to normal people committed to the annihilation of its lies. Joe Biden doesn’t really believe Levine is a woman and neither does the Democratic National Committee or the editorial board of the New York Times. What they believe is that weaponised grievance creates permanent antagonisms and chaos in society which they – and they alone – can salve by magnanimously accepting the ‘reforms’ sought. This holiness they contrast with the ‘dangerous’ and ‘violent’ chauvinism of ‘conservatives.’ Psephologically, the objective is to terrorise the old swing voters into erring on the side of artificial concord rather than what they know is right. What’s right will cost them far too dearly. The media, ANTIFA and Big Tech will see to that.
The cyclical gaslighting was disrupted by Donald Trump who intuited that grievance had grown so absurd that the social cost of ignoring and ridiculing it had plummeted. That’s why he had to go: he was reconnecting Americans to reality.
How long before Biden appoints a horse to his cabinet? And how many ‘journalists’ would hail this as a brave species-enabling move? I mean literally.
I almost hope Biden lives, or remains ‘President’, until October. I really want to see him pardoning a turkey.
Levine is a sick, demented pervert.
My advice to Levine? Keep away from mirrors.
All started when they allowed grievance studies to become a ‘thing” in Unis.
Allowed towering edifices of crap to be built by the most dysfunctional, weird and unhappy/insane people to be considered as “norms” for whole groups.
Nearly every seminal 9ha!) feminist was a whack job, insane or misandrist, yet under the guise of “womens studies’ they preach that their illnesses and pathologies are normal.
Same with queer and racial group “studies” they exist to legitimize the most discontented % of single issue fanatics to set new “norms”.
Does anyone know if Rachel Levine is in anyway related to the wonderful actor Ted Levine – better known as Buffalo Bill from ‘Silence of the Lambs’?
And so, without a shot being fired, the USA became a fascist one-party state. The Democratic Party’s Big Steal of 2020 simply replaced voting with the illusion of voting.
How long the deception lasts before those from whom democracy has been stolen take up arms to demand it back remains to be seen. As we are now seeing (and as Ronald Reagan warned us), freedom of the West must be fought for in every few generations.
It’s only 75 years since we last shed the blood of millions to rid the world of fascist-communist tyranny — and here it is again.
Deveen? Laughable attempt CL. About on par with milf’s dopey use of “bidet”.
0/10
Well with a paedophile Frauduet president , appointed by the media scum, what would you expect? Those Perverts stick together , politics is stuffed full with dysfunctional assholes. It needs to be flushed like a full toilet .
Suppose the Aussie media is planning to steal our next election like the Yanks did
The corrupt ALP will get 105 percent of the votes like tghe Paedophile Is alleged to have got . I can se it now Out of 100,000 registered voters the Liswill get 62,000 and the ALP 65,000 , USdecromacy at work .
It’s as laughable as your sock drawer, Googleory. Time to get back in the bottom drawer.
That’s right Tom the bottom draw is where all the arseholes are kept.
I maintain that the powers that put people like him out there know exactly how morally sane people will react which is exactly why they are doing it. These people are sick and a reckoning can not come soon enough.
“The Democratic Party’s Big Steal of 2020 simply replaced voting with the illusion of voting.”
Yep.
“Lee says:
March 27, 2021 at 3:22 pm
Levine is a sick, demented pervert.”
Yes…and the fact that this perversion is given legitimacy is a sign of just how sick and depraved the west has become.
Horrifying 12 months where the USA morphed into the Chenyenko Andropov USSR. Happened so fast and very our eyes.
Levine is rub the right’s nose in diversity stuff along Soviet lies you are forced to say you believe.
Miltonf says:
March 27, 2021 at 5:31 pm
Horrifying 12 months where the USA morphed into the Chenyenko Andropov USSR. Happened so fast and very our eyes.
But who will play the role of Gorbachev?