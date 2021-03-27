The Levine Comedy



LEVINE is a man in a wig who seems to back the pharmacological abuse of children to ensure they avoid the “wrong puberty.” This is different from the genital mutilation practiced by Islamic witch doctors only technically. It is far worse morally. Hitherto, witch doctors have not been educated at Harvard College nor appointed to near supreme roles in the medical hierarchy of the United States government. Eventually, class action law suits will cost states – which is to say, taxpayers – billions of dollars for the violence Levine advocates and represents. It’s not colour commentary to say that most of what the left now stridently espouses as ‘true’ would have been seen as clinically indicative of psychological illness at any time in history, even until recently. This Google-bestowed orthodoxy attracted attention this week (test it yourself).

And yet the mental illness explanation for contemporary leftism is of only limited polemical worth to normal people committed to the annihilation of its lies. Joe Biden doesn’t really believe Levine is a woman and neither does the Democratic National Committee or the editorial board of the New York Times. What they believe is that weaponised grievance creates permanent antagonisms and chaos in society which they – and they alone – can salve by magnanimously accepting the ‘reforms’ sought. This holiness they contrast with the ‘dangerous’ and ‘violent’ chauvinism of ‘conservatives.’ Psephologically, the objective is to terrorise the old swing voters into erring on the side of artificial concord rather than what they know is right. What’s right will cost them far too dearly. The media, ANTIFA and Big Tech will see to that.

The cyclical gaslighting was disrupted by Donald Trump who intuited that grievance had grown so absurd that the social cost of ignoring and ridiculing it had plummeted. That’s why he had to go: he was reconnecting Americans to reality.