Not Over The Rainbow

Posted on March 28, 2021 by currencylad

Don’t miss Chip Le Grand: Masturbating on a hated female boss’s desk is NOT misogynistic.

  1. a reader says:
    March 28, 2021 at 4:42 pm

    I read that opinion piece masquerading as journalism yesterday. I was aghast.

  2. Bela Bartok says:
    March 28, 2021 at 4:51 pm

    I’m gathering Mr. Chip Le Grand is a zipper sniffer himself?

  3. Shy Ted says:
    March 28, 2021 at 4:53 pm

    Chip, Le Grand Twat.

  4. Herodotus says:
    March 28, 2021 at 5:00 pm

    Not nearly as much outrage over the case of Ms. Flint being harassed, abuse and stalked in order to get her to vacate her seat.
    Let’s also have the full story of the forces aligned to replace Abbott with that airhead.

  5. calli says:
    March 28, 2021 at 5:07 pm

    Mr. Chip le Grand is not in a position to opine whether something is misogynistic or not.

    That is up to the women whose desks were soiled by these perverts. And the women who find such a thing disgusting.

    #DontSpeakForMeMister

  6. JohnJJJ says:
    March 28, 2021 at 5:30 pm

    He was good at his job.According to Chippy.

    You’ve got to hand it to him.

  7. BorisG says:
    March 28, 2021 at 5:30 pm

    Mr. Chip le Grand is not in a position to opine whether something is misogynistic or not.

    I disagree. He is entitled to his opinion, and his opinion is perfectly reasonable. It is also not important how it is called. The guy lost his job and for a good reason. That people behave in this way in Parliament is beyond stupid and they should pay the price. That should be the end of it really.

  8. calli says:
    March 28, 2021 at 5:31 pm

    You’re right, Boris. Alinsky’s Rules don’t apply to people on the Right.

    Thanks for reminding me.

  9. Tom says:
    March 28, 2021 at 5:32 pm

    As a reader says above, Chip’s piece is big on his personal opinions and short on facts. After his desertion from News Corp, the reason it gets a big run in the Nein-Fakefacts tabloids is that, in an election year, it’s a hit job on the hated tribal enemy, the LNP, which unforgiveably won the last election because of the ALP’s hopeless own goals on climate and super.

    I didn’t start laughing until this Chip howler:

    Journalist Niki Savva is the closest thing we have to a biographer of Peta Credlin.

    Being a lefty, young Chip has a blind spot about people in politics espousing politics he doesn’t approve of. Sorry, Chip, Savva isn’t Savva’s biographer, but her mortal enemy who has dedicated her twilight years to bringing down the LNP government because Morrison defied the script that was supposed to follow the ditching of party wrecker Malcolm Turnbull, for whom Savva’s legs are well and truly open, politically speaking.

    Still, le Grande makes an excellent point:

    There is a pattern of behaviour here but it is not behaviour that disempowers women; it is behaviour which marginalises gay men.

    That sounds a lot like Chip is batting for the poofter misogynists whose disgusting antics revolt normal people.

    Footnote: “Chip” uses a nickname to disown his given name, Homer.

  10. calli says:
    March 28, 2021 at 5:34 pm

    Rule 4 “Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.”

  11. Cassie of Sydney says:
    March 28, 2021 at 5:47 pm

    “Tom says:
    March 28, 2021 at 5:32 pm”

    Great comment Tom.

  12. Candy says:
    March 28, 2021 at 5:47 pm

    Ms Marino found out later she had been exposed to Nathan Winn’s body fluids, sweat, semen, saliva, maybe other things too, that the office cleaners would not have been specifically cleaning for so risk of biohazard infection to the cleaners and Ms Marino.

    Nasty, a hate crime.

  13. Texas Jack says:
    March 28, 2021 at 5:48 pm

    Falling into the trap of so much as clicking on a Nine Entertainment link? Ya deserve what ya get!

  14. Cassie of Sydney says:
    March 28, 2021 at 5:51 pm

    “Journalist Niki Savva is the closest thing we have to a biographer of Peta Credlin.”

    Savva is not and has never been a biographer of Peta Credlin. She wrote a book in 2016 full of smears, innuendo and lies about Credlin and Abbott. So clearly Chippy boy doesn’t have a problem with smears, lies and innuendo……when they target people whose politics he doesn’t like.

    This is the state of our MSM.

    We live in depraved times.

  15. Beertruk says:
    March 28, 2021 at 5:55 pm

    You’ve got to hand it to him.

    His hand was on it.

  16. sfw says:
    March 28, 2021 at 5:55 pm

    Love it.

  17. Forester says:
    March 28, 2021 at 5:56 pm

    But let’s not mistake it for something it isn’t.

    It isn’t any of the PM’s business what consenting adults get up to in private.

    It is confected outrage so Fauxfacts, The Project and their ABC can exploit binge drinking young women to distract from the serious issue of industrial relations reform. An activist judge redefined casual employment to require struggling private small business to backpay billions in entitlements to casual employees who were not required to repay the 25% loading they’d already been paid to compensate.

  18. Rockdoctor says:
    March 28, 2021 at 6:00 pm

    No one is suggesting it is OK to masturbate on your boss’s desk or to have oral sex at work.

    Sorry Chip, yes you are… Can’t imagine you would be so nonchalant if the shoe were on the other foot in some other derogatory way.

  19. Rockdoctor says:
    March 28, 2021 at 6:01 pm

    Oh and how brave. No comments allowed to call him out.

  20. min says:
    March 28, 2021 at 6:15 pm

    A hate crime though

  21. mh says:
    March 28, 2021 at 6:16 pm

    No one straight is going to be called Chip Le Grand.
    So we have a homo excusing other homos mastur bating over the property of those they see as their political enemies.
    Sydney Morning Herald, hang your heads in shame.

  22. duncanm says:
    March 28, 2021 at 6:18 pm

    yeh – but he was a good worker.

    FMD.

