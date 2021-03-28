Not Over The Rainbow

Don’t miss Chip Le Grand: Masturbating on a hated female boss’s desk is NOT misogynistic.
Equality of the general rules of law and conduct…is the only kind of equality conducive to liberty and the only equality which we can secure without destroying liberty.
I read that opinion piece masquerading as journalism yesterday. I was aghast.
I’m gathering Mr. Chip Le Grand is a zipper sniffer himself?
Chip, Le Grand Twat.
Not nearly as much outrage over the case of Ms. Flint being harassed, abuse and stalked in order to get her to vacate her seat.
Let’s also have the full story of the forces aligned to replace Abbott with that airhead.
Mr. Chip le Grand is not in a position to opine whether something is misogynistic or not.
That is up to the women whose desks were soiled by these perverts. And the women who find such a thing disgusting.
#DontSpeakForMeMister
He was good at his job.According to Chippy.
You’ve got to hand it to him.
I disagree. He is entitled to his opinion, and his opinion is perfectly reasonable. It is also not important how it is called. The guy lost his job and for a good reason. That people behave in this way in Parliament is beyond stupid and they should pay the price. That should be the end of it really.
You’re right, Boris. Alinsky’s Rules don’t apply to people on the Right.
Thanks for reminding me.
As a reader says above, Chip’s piece is big on his personal opinions and short on facts. After his desertion from News Corp, the reason it gets a big run in the Nein-Fakefacts tabloids is that, in an election year, it’s a hit job on the hated tribal enemy, the LNP, which unforgiveably won the last election because of the ALP’s hopeless own goals on climate and super.
I didn’t start laughing until this Chip howler:
Being a lefty, young Chip has a blind spot about people in politics espousing politics he doesn’t approve of. Sorry, Chip, Savva isn’t Savva’s biographer, but her mortal enemy who has dedicated her twilight years to bringing down the LNP government because Morrison defied the script that was supposed to follow the ditching of party wrecker Malcolm Turnbull, for whom Savva’s legs are well and truly open, politically speaking.
Still, le Grande makes an excellent point:
That sounds a lot like Chip is batting for the poofter misogynists whose disgusting antics revolt normal people.
Footnote: “Chip” uses a nickname to disown his given name, Homer.
Rule 4 “Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.”
“Tom says:
March 28, 2021 at 5:32 pm”
Great comment Tom.
Ms Marino found out later she had been exposed to Nathan Winn’s body fluids, sweat, semen, saliva, maybe other things too, that the office cleaners would not have been specifically cleaning for so risk of biohazard infection to the cleaners and Ms Marino.
Nasty, a hate crime.
Falling into the trap of so much as clicking on a Nine Entertainment link? Ya deserve what ya get!
“Journalist Niki Savva is the closest thing we have to a biographer of Peta Credlin.”
Savva is not and has never been a biographer of Peta Credlin. She wrote a book in 2016 full of smears, innuendo and lies about Credlin and Abbott. So clearly Chippy boy doesn’t have a problem with smears, lies and innuendo……when they target people whose politics he doesn’t like.
This is the state of our MSM.
We live in depraved times.
His hand was on it.
Love it.
It isn’t any of the PM’s business what consenting adults get up to in private.
It is confected outrage so Fauxfacts, The Project and their ABC can exploit binge drinking young women to distract from the serious issue of industrial relations reform. An activist judge redefined casual employment to require struggling private small business to backpay billions in entitlements to casual employees who were not required to repay the 25% loading they’d already been paid to compensate.
No one is suggesting it is OK to masturbate on your boss’s desk or to have oral sex at work.
Sorry Chip, yes you are… Can’t imagine you would be so nonchalant if the shoe were on the other foot in some other derogatory way.
Oh and how brave. No comments allowed to call him out.
A hate crime though
No one straight is going to be called Chip Le Grand.
So we have a homo excusing other homos mastur bating over the property of those they see as their political enemies.
Sydney Morning Herald, hang your heads in shame.
yeh – but he was a good worker.
FMD.