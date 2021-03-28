Ops of Colour

Joe Biden’s handlers have appointed a left-wing lunatic to vet Special Operations commandos.
USSOCOM welcomes our new Chief of Diversity & Inclusion, Mr. Richard Torres-Estrada. We look forward to his contribution in enhancing the capabilities and effectiveness of #SOF through diversity of talent, helping us recruit the best of the best. #QuietProfessionals pic.twitter.com/Z6aJnz91mx
— USSOCOM (@USSOCOM) March 25, 2021
Start of the rot. We need girls in Delta Force. Same thing will happen here soon. They will appoint commissars & review how training/selection done etc & as soon ALP in power, it will be floodgates open to females in special forces. CCP will be laughing their head off, particularly as special forces the last functioning branch of the military we have left.
‘Girls’ you mean.
Dudes in skirts. They’d be about the only ones to reliably pass the physical demands. I believe in the US, only 4 or so females have made it into SF- A couple of Rangers (albeit with very generous retests and significantly lowered standards), and 2 female officers passed BUD/S to become SEALs. And one of those apparently preferred to be in the SF fast boats than a SEAL.
I recall reading about one female sailor who has become a Clearance Diver in the RAN, but that is about it.
There is no way that SOCOMD would suffer to drop its selection standards. Short of having the entire command disbanded, every one of its Officers, NCOs and ORs dismissed and the whole lot replaced by Sammie Crompvoets-approved woketards…
SOCOM will find some way of quietly sidelining this stooge, while still letting him play his political games and pretend to be someone of influence.
Far too many old warriors still in commands like that to let the rot go too far- They may retire early, but their protegés will likely not be easily turned.
De oppresso liber, especially those within…
You would think a simple check would have revealed his background. However he may be just the right kind of choice for the new Defence Sectetary. No self respecting Special Ops organisation would even have such a role. Was he imposed on them ?
Tucker show showed an interview with head of US Air Force education. Not with Tucker but a young black female military. He pretty much said tecruiting people who already had a private pilots licence was a form of discrimination against those who did not have such a licence. Wonder if commercial airlines feel the same way ? Next they will be saying recruiting martial arts experts into the police or military discriminates against those who can’t fight.
Next they will be saying recruiting martial arts experts into the police or military discriminates against those who can’t fight.
No country kids, cos they can shoot?
(Not really- They might vote Republican, and we can’t have that…)
Yeah because SF units have been clueless as to how to do recruiting. It’s amazing how they made it this far.
Well Australia’s SOCOMD hired a feminist to report on the culture of our SF units.
That would be just as bad if not worse. The down stream effect of that decision has been to destroy SASR.
Probably why old mate has been imposed.
Their attempts to go woke from within a year or two ago, only upset the crusty NCOs and competent officers, who were only too happy to embarrass the Command and Pentagon right back.
A Rachel Levine-style assertion of power over a class the leftwits know they will never suborn and never subdue…
Only one post comparing Trump to Hitler? Pah, not enough! This dude needs to lift his game.
How long before you lot start bleating again about cancel culture, LOL. You are on a big losing streak.
Benito M0ntylini, in his ignorance, fails to realise that the man pictured above desires to select the big Party men who will knock on his door in the dead of night, and take him away to oblivion when his usefulness runs out.
And that wall-eyed, neurotic little ideologue bugmen like the man pictured will smile as they sign il Dunce’s Termination Order…
#IfOnlyComradeStalinKneeeeeeeeeew
Remember when your favourite guy was leader of the free world? And now you’re reduced to whining about one or two social media posts by a minor bureaucratic functionary. Such a fall from grace.
Are you feeling the walls close in, my Dunce?
Combine that with SecDef Lloyd Austin’s racial vendetta and racial vengeance, and you get servicemen and -women who do not trust, respect, or like each other. So much for unit cohesion.
Of course, if you are one of our enemies, like Russia, you are very happy see this development.
On the other hand, while a woke military is no damn good against a real military, it is just about perfect to subdue a resistant White population. A POX upon us.
There is zero evidence that gender diversity on a corporate board improves the performance of companies, but that doesn’t stop advocates and regulators (the same thing now) lying about it:
When Passionate Advocates Meet Research on Diversity, Does the Honest Broker Stand a Chance? Alice H. Eagly, Northwestern University, Journal of Social Issues, Vol. 72, No. 1, 2016, pp. 199–222
I’d be amazed if there were any statistical meta-analyses that supported a claim that diversity improved performance in elite military units. Like Tucker Carlson said, the SOC’s diversity strategic plan: “explained that “all of us understand that diversity and inclusion are operational imperatives.” They didn’t say how, they just said they’re imperatives.”.
If that was true then it would fly in the face of thousands of years of military practice, where the aim was to create a homogeneous unified force even in thinking, down to wearing identical clothing ie. uniforms.
the sooner more women are slaughtered in the front line the better. let’s have some equality. and a few more mining deaths wouldn’t hurt either.