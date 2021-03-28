Sure, Martin Luther King Jr had a dream

Posted on March 28, 2021 by currencylad

But only now can black people legally have a crap in public in Democrat-destroyed Baltimore.

Things on the outside, like our skin color, our hair texture, our noses, our mouths and eyes, make us who we are. Many people call this race. But even though we look different, we’re all part of the human race.”

– Wise muppet Elijah doesn’t say if defecating on Sesame Street is acceptable… or explain to the punchable Elmo why he has a purple nose.

41 Responses to Sure, Martin Luther King Jr had a dream

  1. H B Bear says:
    March 28, 2021 at 11:33 am

    Where did Sesame Street get hold of a black father and son? Perpetuating heteronormative stereotypes.

  2. mh says:
    March 28, 2021 at 11:33 am

    One year ago, the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office (SAO), consulted with public health experts to adopt a progressive, common sense approach to crime and slow the spread of COVID-19 in prison and jails. As a result, the office decided to stop prosecuting the following offenses:

    CDS (drug) possession
    Attempted distribution CDS
    Paraphernalia possession
    Prostitution
    Trespassing
    Minor traffic offenses
    Open container
    Rogue and vagabond
    Urinating/defecating in public

    Shit in public while listening to Bruce Springsteen.

  3. H B Bear says:
    March 28, 2021 at 11:50 am

    The last time the MSM gave us black family values was The Cosby Show. Hope these muppets know what they are doing.

  4. Lee says:
    March 28, 2021 at 11:50 am

    Are there any white muppets?
    I thought they all had unnatural skin tones.

  5. Lee says:
    March 28, 2021 at 11:53 am

    “… the color of our skin is an important part of who we are.”

    For many decades the left has been telling us the exact opposite.

  6. a happy little debunker says:
    March 28, 2021 at 11:57 am

    Sesame Street retired Gordon in 2016, he had been a staple of the show from it’s commencement (& played ‘Dr Who style’ by 3 different black actors).

    Since 2016 Sesame Street’s demographic has lowered from 3-5 years olds to 2-4 year olds – meaning that none of the current watchers have regularly seen black people on Sesame Street

    Besides which they pay muppets peanuts vs actors…

  7. Whalehunt Fun says:
    March 28, 2021 at 11:59 am

    Seems the misogynist King is some sort of hero to the left filth. Just like the criminal with police-induced-asthma. Meanwhile the left filth attack Morrison who has done nothing wrong except failing to exhibit complete contempt a snivelling whiner with effer’s regret ( like buyers regret but with less clothes).

    That anyone should consider King as acceptable as a human, much less a hero, says a lot about that person.

  8. cuckoo says:
    March 28, 2021 at 12:06 pm

    As a result, the office decided to stop prosecuting the following offenses:

    But walk down the street not wearing a mask and they will taser you.

  9. Zyconoclast says:
    March 28, 2021 at 12:15 pm

    Whalehunt Fun says:
    March 28, 2021 at 11:59 am

    MLK is also beloved of Conservative/Republicans.

    They conveniently forget his plagiarism, communist agitation, drug use, criminal violence, grifting and working for the FBI.

  10. thefrollickingmole says:
    March 28, 2021 at 12:26 pm

    CDS (drug) possession
    Attempted distribution CDS
    Paraphernalia possession
    Prostitution
    Trespassing
    Minor traffic offenses
    Open container
    Rogue and vagabond
    Urinating/defecating in public

    Im going to pay a bounty for the fist chap (or chappette) who managed to do all these offences at the same time.

    Driving through a stop sign onto private property with a baggie of blow and a crack pipe in your pocket while a hooker you are going to pay in drugs holds your Johnson as you pee out the open door.

    Its going to take some planning but Im sure someone can pull it off.

  11. The Barking Toad says:
    March 28, 2021 at 12:32 pm

    I saw what you did there…..
    Im sure someone can pull it off.

  12. Rex Anger says:
    March 28, 2021 at 12:35 pm

    Phrasing!

  13. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    March 28, 2021 at 12:49 pm

    Two new black muppets? There are heaps of muppets in DC . Some of them rich and black ,even the VP pretends to be black and shes a muppet .
    And wasnt Hussain obama a black muppet ? The muppet masters are ever seen are they? I mean you dont think the polliemuppets come up with these plans ?

  14. Frank says:
    March 28, 2021 at 12:57 pm

    Its a pre-emptive move to make sure Hunter Biden doesn’t get arrested, bad for PR.

  15. PB says:
    March 28, 2021 at 1:00 pm

    A Father and Son? Wouldn’t Laqueesha and her seven keids by closer to the reality?

  16. Mother Lode says:
    March 28, 2021 at 1:32 pm

    Sesame Street’s demographic has lowered from 3-5 years olds to 2-4 year olds

    If they are introducing black a father and his son perhaps it should be aimed at 16 year olds – Dad sticking around and raising the kids will be a new idea for many.

  17. Rex Anger says:
    March 28, 2021 at 1:36 pm

    If they are introducing black a father and his son perhaps it should be aimed at 16 year olds

    Not enough rappers getting rogered by demons…

  18. Terry Pedersen says:
    March 28, 2021 at 1:44 pm

    But only now can black people

    “only now”? For the past 12 months; it says so in the linked article. And I can’t see that it specifies “black people”.

  19. Joanna Smythe says:
    March 28, 2021 at 1:46 pm

    What a turn up for the books. To date we’ve had a green frog, blue Cookie Monster, yellow Big Bird, red Elmo, the list goes on. So far no black character. The poor kids really have been missing out. BTW what happened to Miss Piggy.

  20. Dave in Marybrook says:
    March 28, 2021 at 1:54 pm

    Miss Piggy- despite being a pig and a puppet- was too raunchy, too happy, too blonde, too passionately violent- ie too heteronormative. She was probably framed as “white” too, with her froggy frenchy Louisiana boyfriend puppet.
    As Arky might have said, I’d give her one. Of all the Muppets, she’s about the only one of three- along with Oscar and the Swedish Chef- you’d want to hit the booze with.

  21. Mother Lode says:
    March 28, 2021 at 2:00 pm

    It is true that inside they are all the same.

    They are muppets. They all have a hand inside them.

  22. MatrixTransform says:
    March 28, 2021 at 2:07 pm

    They all have a hand inside them.

    yeah but, black muppets matter

  23. strayan drongo says:
    March 28, 2021 at 2:10 pm

    Black Father and Son that have a close relationship? seems legit…

  24. thefrollickingmole says:
    March 28, 2021 at 2:11 pm

    Dont forget, the arse end of Mr Snuffleupagus was a bender.

  25. Joanna Smythe says:
    March 28, 2021 at 2:11 pm

    Did some of them have a black hand inside them?

  26. Rex Anger says:
    March 28, 2021 at 2:12 pm

    Black Father and Son that have a close relationship? seems legit…

    Didn’t the activists claim Bert and Ernie were gay?

    Thus ruining a perfectly normal premise of 2 room mates sharing a flat?

  27. Rex Anger says:
    March 28, 2021 at 2:13 pm

    Did some of them have a black hand inside them?

    Elmo did

  28. C.L. says:
    March 28, 2021 at 2:15 pm

    You’re being theatrically obtuse again, Terry.
    The new policy is specifically designed to reduce African-American convictions. Everybody knows this.

  29. exsteelworker says:
    March 28, 2021 at 2:16 pm

    Is Sesame Street introducing a senile old white man puppet to teach US children why their President is the way he is?

  30. Rex Anger says:
    March 28, 2021 at 2:20 pm

    Is Sesame Street introducing a senile old white man puppet to teach US children why their President is the way he is?

    And risk becoming Camp Sesame? with vicious guards, barbed wire and cartoon Struggle Sessions?

    Not a chance, tongzhi! That’s only for those nelulturnyd eplorables who educate their own children themselves, and only watch the taped reruns from 1969 to 2000…

  31. Rex Anger says:
    March 28, 2021 at 2:21 pm

    nelulturnyd eplorables

    Nekulturny deplorables…

  32. brian boru says:
    March 28, 2021 at 2:27 pm

    Sesame Street was way after my time so can’t comment. I have found the best idea is to judge people by what they say and do and not on how they look or pray.

    I also believe that in Australia any Government assistance should be on the basis of need and not on colour or birth or whether your ancestors were here before mine.

  33. Mother Lode says:
    March 28, 2021 at 3:09 pm

    Did some of them have a black hand inside them?

    I would have thought the black hand puppets would be Sicilian or Calabrian muppets.

  34. mh says:
    March 28, 2021 at 3:32 pm

    Who will first to allow this – Sydney or Melbourne?

  35. Leo G says:
    March 28, 2021 at 3:35 pm

    Things on the outside, like our skin color, our hair texture, our noses, our mouths and eyes, make us who we are. Many people call this race. But even though we look different, we’re all part of the human race.

    Accordingly, any object with these things- coloured skin, hair, noses, mouths and eyes- on the outside, is part of the human race.
    Others may be admitted under strict attribute abnegation conditions.
    White lion muppets need not apply.

  36. Mick Gold Coast QLD says:
    March 28, 2021 at 3:37 pm

    Terry Pedersen Grigory at 1:44 pm says has been directed to adopt an astonished stance and to say:

    But only now can black people

    “only now”? … forgetting to add that many of his closest friends are cute and lovely footpath defecators …

  37. Shy Ted says:
    March 28, 2021 at 3:42 pm

    Surely they’re aspiring muppets.

  38. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    March 28, 2021 at 3:48 pm

    Nekulturny!there is a lot of it about , common as covids.
    Americas heroes all have feet of clay, Even the honest and inherently decent paedophile biden , he has minor flaws ,nobodys perfect .

  39. pbw says:
    March 28, 2021 at 4:11 pm

    or explain to the punchable Elmo why he has a purple nose.

    Cancel Sesame Street for stereotyping black men as alcoholics. Unless he’s an Arab. See The Purple Nose of Cairo. In which case, cancel Sesame Street for…

  40. Bruce says:
    March 28, 2021 at 4:52 pm

    “Is Sesame Street introducing a senile old white man puppet to teach US children why their President is the way he is?”

    What happened to Statler and Waldorf who featured in later Muppet programmes? They could do it with style, if the wokeists were excluded.

  41. Bruce says:
    March 28, 2021 at 5:05 pm

    Speaking of dreams, T. E Lawrence had some thoughts on that topic:

    “All men dream, but not equally. Those who dream by night in the dusty recesses of their minds, wake in the day to find that it was vanity: but the dreamers of the day are dangerous men, for they may act on their dreams with open eyes, to make them possible.”

    Then there are the “green dreams”:

    Exhibit 1: See the veterinary concoction called “Lethabarb”, known to crusty vets as “Green Dreams”. One of the most depressing days of my life was watching a steady stream of “condemned” animals, including a horse, get a jab of this stuff and rapidly lose muscular control, finally succumbing when the lungs and heart gave in. Where do you think vet schools get the specimens to practice surgical skills?

    Exhibit 2: The Eco-Nazi’s “green dreams”.

