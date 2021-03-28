The butcher’s bill for getting Trump

“…the most murders ever recorded since the federal government began keeping logs…”
Liberty Quote
I’m no longer angry. I am ashamed.— John Faulkner
BLM and their ilk riot, burn properties, injure and sometimes kill people, and the authorities call them ‘peaceful protesters’, that everyone knows is a lie. Increase in murders? Yawn.
A perfectly natural response to harsh cutting of police budgets in Blue States and counties nationwide, in response to an engineered ‘outcry’ over a clumsy takedown of a petty criminal, who was already a dead man walking from an overdose of fentanyl and other drugs in his system…
So the life of a drug-addled petty crook, already (and admittedly) half dead, is worth 27Mil. Who says crime doesn’t pay?
It hasn’t started yet. Those numbers are going to get a lot higher.
Why are all these stupid buggers anxious to get into the USA?
Its a third world country where criminals can blatantly steal an election and get away with it ,Its probablt safer in Damascus where obamas “freedom fighters Isis dont hold sway ,and Assad wont let them kill Christians and Yazidis .
Bazza obama the red who gave you ISIS at your expense .
Wonder what the demented Old corrupt paedophile will concoct ?
He has probably been a pervert all his life protected because he was a senator for a third rate two bob impoverished state run by the corrupocracy .
Baz is running this retard, no doubt about it!
Who’s running Baz?
happenned on Trump watch, didn’t it? In particular Trump promised to end gang violence in Chicago, didn’t he?
happenned on Trump watch, didn’t it? In particular Trump promised to end gang violence in Chicago, didn’t he?
Err…nope.
Bit hard to do that in a solidly Democrat-run town, that only cares about the brutalising of its own citizens when political mileage can be made.
#Stooge
happenned on Trump watch, didn’t it? In particular Trump promised to end gang violence in Chicago, didn’t he?
The U.S. president isn’t responsible for local law enforcement.
Idiot.