The triumph of reason

Posted on March 28, 2021 by currencylad

23 Responses to The triumph of reason

  1. Leo G says:
    March 28, 2021 at 9:28 pm

    Infectious disease experts cautioned that the results could not be interpreted as evidence that lockdowns were unnecessary …

    However, the results could be interpreted as evidence that the inconsistently cautious infectious disease experts were unnecessary.

  2. Shy Ted says:
    March 28, 2021 at 9:44 pm

    Mighty hoaxes from little acorns grow. It’s an innocuous virus.

  3. Crossie says:
    March 28, 2021 at 9:50 pm

    My Swedish cousin’s eighty year old mother is still alive and well so it is true anecdotally and statistically.

  4. 132andBush says:
    March 28, 2021 at 9:54 pm

    They compare the 2020 mortality excess to the average of the previous four years.
    A very low mortality year in 2019 is averaged in with only three other years. This may skew the average lower than it actually is (instead of, say, a ten year average), making the 2020 excess seem higher.

  5. Crossie says:
    March 28, 2021 at 9:58 pm

    Preliminary data from EU statistics agency Eurostat compiled by Reuters showed Sweden had 7.7% more deaths in 2020 than its average for the preceding four years. Countries that opted for several periods of strict lockdowns, such as Spain and Belgium, had so-called excess mortality of 18.1% and 16.2% respectively.

    Why tag Spanish and Belgian excess mortality as “so-called” but not those of Sweden? Doesn’t Reuters believe the first two?

  6. mh says:
    March 28, 2021 at 10:04 pm

    conspiracyguy
    @factrealist1
    ·
    Mar 27
    CNN – Ohio restaurant people not getting COVID vaccine

    https://twitter.com/factrealist1/status/1375522725356318730?s=20

  7. mh says:
    March 28, 2021 at 10:08 pm

    Oklahoma ⬆️

  8. duncanm says:
    March 28, 2021 at 10:31 pm

    Infectious disease experts cautioned that the results could not be interpreted as evidence that lockdowns were unnecessary …

    how about finding some evidence they were necessary first?

  9. BrettW says:
    March 28, 2021 at 10:51 pm

    Meanwhile Qld Health Minister having trouble explaining why they said recent case had had a 25 person party at his home after going into isolation. Seems now saying 5 people.

    Seems not much press interest in Lions fans having to leave the game. Guess people are used to be ordered around now. Well done the state brainwashing programme.

  10. m0nty says:
    March 28, 2021 at 11:33 pm

    However, Sweden did much worse than its Nordic neighbours, with Denmark registering just 1.5% excess mortality and Finland 1.0%. Norway had no excess mortality at all in 2020.

    You idiots.

  11. Rex Anger says:
    March 28, 2021 at 11:34 pm

    You idiots.

    Why is Benito M0ntylini upset?

    Benito M0ntylini survived the C00f!

    Hail il Dunce!

  12. Tel says:
    March 28, 2021 at 11:47 pm

    The data can easily be checked on a number of sites but euromomo is probably the most clear at a glance.

    Sweden was about average across Europe, perhaps a fraction better than average now that the countries like Portugal and Slovenia which looked good for a while, got hit late and ended up not we well off after all. Sweden was neither exceptionally good, nor exceptionally bad … although to hear the fruit loops carry on about it 6 months ago you would think it should be a disaster by now.

    There’s quite a list of countries that sailed through unscathed: Cyprus, Luxembourg, Malta, Denmark (mostly), Finland, Norway, and Northern Ireland. I doubt anyone can find a common explanation for those as compared with the rest of Europe … certainly lockdowns are not the answer: England had extensive lockdowns and was one of the only countries to get not only two waves but two very bad waves … much worse than Sweden both times.

    I have word from people in Denmark that their “lockdowns” were hardly enforced and only in place for a short while. They have an honour system with self isolation if you come from overseas, and people mostly do it but it isn’t strict … seems have worked fine for them.

  13. BorisG says:
    March 29, 2021 at 12:07 am

    Comparing oranges to apples. As the same article says: However, Sweden did much worse than its Nordic neighbours, with Denmark registering just 1.5% excess mortality and Finland 1.0%. Norway had no excess mortality at all in 2020.

    Australia did much better than any of these countries (its excess mortality was actually negative). Had Australia adopted the same strategy as Sweden, it would have had something like 30,000 excess deaths. Thankfully, Australia escaped this `win’.

  14. BorisG says:
    March 29, 2021 at 12:12 am

    England had extensive lockdowns and was one of the only countries to get not only two waves but two very bad waves … much worse than Sweden both times.

    But I think you can’t compare the population density in and around London with Sweden. Many more people live in Greater London than the entire population of Sweden. Lockdown has clearly arrested the growth of both first and second wave, and saved many lives. Same in NYC.

  15. BorisG says:
    March 29, 2021 at 12:13 am

    I have word from people in Denmark that their “lockdowns” were hardly enforced and only in place for a short while. They have an honour system with self isolation if you come from overseas, and people mostly do it but it isn’t strict … seems have worked fine for them.

    I quite like this. Outside of Melbourne and Sydney this should have worked fine here. Although the eradication did help bring life in Perth back to near-normal earlier. Something most countries can only dream of.

  16. BorisG says:
    March 29, 2021 at 12:14 am

    Including Sweden…

  17. Rex Anger says:
    March 29, 2021 at 12:19 am

    Although the eradication did help bring life in Perth back to near-normal earlier.

    Someone forgot about February...

    #MuhPerthL0ckDan

  18. Tel says:
    March 29, 2021 at 12:39 am

    Boris it does not even close to match up with population density.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Area_and_population_of_European_countries

    Spain has an overall fairly low density, and even amongst the towns that got savagely hit they were often smallish towns.

    Germany has a very similar density to England and roughly same proportion of cities vs rural and Germany got through it much more lightly.

    Malta overall has a much higher density than England, and OK they don’t have any really big cities in Malta, but they a port on many sea routes with a lot of transit passengers coming in and out … not as big as London and Milan. Thing is that Malta barely registered even a wobble of excess mortality over normal … not even on the week-to-week charts.

    Sydney also … we got a shipload of infected people dropped right into the middle of the city. Sydney is very high density, and we still had public transport running … tube trains! Sure there were some cases in Sydney but it didn’t go exponential like it did in London. The difference is absolutely massive … no way could it be explained by density.

  19. twostix says:
    March 29, 2021 at 12:43 am

    Australia did much better than any of these countries (its excess mortality was actually negative). Had Australia adopted the same strategy as Sweden, it would have had something like 30,000 excess deaths. Thankfully, Australia escaped this `win’.

    So this time last year when you were hysterically screaming “lockdown” (mass house imprisonment for six months) or it was going to be an imminent 200,000 ‘deaths’ , you were only off by 170,000.

    30,000 would have been statistical noise indistinguishable from year on year fluctuations, but as a big brained former Russian bolshevik now living in Australia running a PHD program you already know that.

  20. twostix says:
    March 29, 2021 at 12:50 am

    Today we learned that a ‘tradie’ was running around with the ulta-mega-super-mega contagious UK ‘variant’ for weeks. Long enough that’s he’s now all better.

    The only reason we know he exists right now is because his dumbshit brother went and got tested.

    Now he’s a Case(tm), and Cases(tm) are Very Dangerous.

    If you don’t get tested you and your state are fine.

    Lesson to be learned.

  21. twostix says:
    March 29, 2021 at 12:59 am

    Also if you become a Case(tm) – god help you once the government and their media lickspittles are done with you.

    So far in QLD two people have been absolutely monstered over this stupidity by the establishment: The wife of the guy who died in Blackwater last year when the CMO falsely declared he died of Covid at coincidentally the very moment they were trying to gin up a fake narrative that Covid affects “young” people too – See!

    And this one today where they deliberately backgrounded and ginned up a mob against some poor dumbshit tradie by falsely claiming loud and wide that he’d had a “House Party” (instead of using the usual benign term ‘gathering’) which as we now know – like Blackwater – was completely false, and, like Blackwater, the CMO and government and media aren’t in the least bit sorry and are now blaming him for making them lie about him.

    Simple lesson in this: Do not get tested.

  22. Rex Anger says:
    March 29, 2021 at 1:04 am

    And deslite knowing this, just how the hell did the incumbent Qld government retain power?

    Was the Opposition really so bad as to retain the services of known tyrants and abusers?

    Actually, treat that one as rhetorical, twostix. Comrade Sneakers obtained a near-total monopoly on power here in Sandgroperstan, running a near-identical script, against a woefully incompetent Opposition.

    And with heavily propagandised mass popular support.

  23. twostix says:
    March 29, 2021 at 1:18 am

    Was the Opposition really so bad as to retain the services of known tyrants and abusers?

    Yes.

    Why swap one midwit middle aged poe faced spinster for another.

    Devil you know reigned supreme.

