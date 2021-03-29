Who can say if any of this will really happen? What can be said is that there is no reason to be certain it couldn’t. We are pumping out money incomes across the world to people who are not producing anything. We have pushed our economies into recession as an act of policy. Value adding linkages are being broken at every turn. And the thing about recessions and crashes is that they are never seen before they happen other than by a handful of speculators who manage to clean up while everyone else goes broke. Just like in the Global Financial Crisis.
And all the while, our Great amd Good types charge over the cliff screaming WHEEEEEEEEEE!!!
Primary agriculture producers should have a win out of this, at the very least they won’t starve. That is until the wise government appropriates their toils.
Primary agriculture producers should have a win out of this, at the very least they won’t starve. That is until the wise government appropriates their toils.
Too much money to be made on the international grain and livestock markets to get away with that. People worldwide gotta eat…
Just drove last week cris-cross the south of Western Vic.
Never seen sheds full of hay like that in my life – volumes stored.
Then yesterday hear that 25 large international hay contracts cancelled (?China, I don’t know). Hope it will turn out OK.
Then yesterday hear that 25 large international hay contracts cancelled (?China, I don’t know)
That would be China.
Vut herein lies the rub- They need to feed their people somehow. And mass-buying Russian grain, etc. simply makes an opening for swift and canny Australian sellers elsewhere.
I have watched Cockburn Sound here in WA fill up with grain ships, taking 10-30,000 tons at a time of wheat, oats, canola etc. to South Africa, Korea, Mexico, Europe and other destinations.
CBH’s shipping bookings go through to at least June. And many of the silos’ carryover capacity has been expended- It’s all going to market now. After a harvest of 16.2 million tonnes in WA alone.
I’m probably going to be buying some emergency food packages for me and my family soon.
Interesting Rex. When barley was cancelled I understand most volume was sold fairly well into Mexico. But will the growers bother with barley again. The hay market will flow on from China to … whom?
Like the last time they will claim that capitalism has failed and proscribe the very thing that has caused the problem. Meanwhile profits will be privatised and losses transferred to the taxpayer. The finance class will be laughing all the way to the bank. Then unexpectedly for no reason at all the gods of the copybook headings will show up to explain things again with a mob in tow.
As for the hay market I’d think any country that has cattle to feed. Brazil has a huge beef industry doesn’t it?
I definitely think there will be pain to come, but guys like Harry Dent have predicted nine out of the last three recessions. He is a renowned doomsayer who seems to suddenly disappear when his predictions don’t always come to pass. He’s not alone either. Of course there are the opposite extremes of irrational exuberance as well.
I’d love for someone to be keeping score of the likes of Dent, Keen, Roubini and the other multitudes of economic pundits and the accuracy of their predictions.
If theres any conflict with world powers and China, cut off their food supply and they’ll starve within a week. 1.4 billion months to feed daily.
Three generations ago (well maybe two) they lived on grass soup ( read “Wild Swans”). Could we?
Interesting Rex. When barley was cancelled I understand most volume was sold fairly well into Mexico. But will the growers bother with barley again. The hay market will flow on from China to … whom?
There is a very good market for malting barley into Mexico, and pretty much anywhere else that brews beer. Also good for stock feed and wheat alternatives. That won’t change in a hurry. Ditto for Oats and Canola.
As far as competing markets for hay- Off the top of my head, South Korea and Japan. They are the 2 biggest customers of Australian hay after China…
Talking head on Sky News just referred to Palacechook’s gung-ho zero-tolerance lockdown policy as a “take no prisoners approach”.
Heh. Yeah, nah.
House wife, wasn’t that the great leap forward when an estimated 80 million died? We in Australia will have plenty of food. We grow enough now to feed ourselves 10 times over.