Good man’s family given a big boost by GoFundMe appeal

Posted on March 29, 2021 by currencylad
Washington DC mayor Muriel Bowser blames Mohammad Anwar for his own homicide. We all know why. Benefactors around the world see it very differently – and that’s reassuring.

6 Responses to Good man’s family given a big boost by GoFundMe appeal

  1. Mother Lode says:
    March 29, 2021 at 2:59 pm

    Did the mayor also caution people about leaving their phones when they exit a vehicle?

  2. Truth—in-Footnotes says:
    March 29, 2021 at 3:08 pm

    Does Muriel also advise young ladies against walking down poorly-lit streets late at night while inebriated?

    Just wondering . . .

  3. thefrollickingmole says:
    March 29, 2021 at 3:53 pm

    Im glad the blokes family will get a few quid out of it to help them.

  4. Mother Lode says:
    March 29, 2021 at 4:02 pm

    Amidst their loss the I hope the spirit of generosity of total strangers provides some small measure of consolation, and a reminder that there is good in the world as well.

    There will be a lot of prayers being offered on their behalf as well.

  5. Lee says:
    March 29, 2021 at 4:25 pm

    Does Muriel also advise young ladies against walking down poorly-lit streets late at night while inebriated?

    Just wondering . . .

    +1000

    And, of course, the answer is no.

  6. Winston Smith says:
    March 29, 2021 at 5:22 pm

    $706,000 raised so far with a goal of $100,000.
    Nowhere near $27,000,000 for a drug fucked criminal…
    $20 from me.
    A message from the people to the arseholes ruling us.

