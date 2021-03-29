Good man’s family given a big boost by GoFundMe appeal

Washington DC mayor Muriel Bowser blames Mohammad Anwar for his own homicide. We all know why. Benefactors around the world see it very differently – and that’s reassuring.
Did the mayor also caution people about leaving their phones when they exit a vehicle?
Does Muriel also advise young ladies against walking down poorly-lit streets late at night while inebriated?
Just wondering . . .
Im glad the blokes family will get a few quid out of it to help them.
Amidst their loss the I hope the spirit of generosity of total strangers provides some small measure of consolation, and a reminder that there is good in the world as well.
There will be a lot of prayers being offered on their behalf as well.
Does Muriel also advise young ladies against walking down poorly-lit streets late at night while inebriated?
Just wondering . . .
+1000
And, of course, the answer is no.
$706,000 raised so far with a goal of $100,000.
Nowhere near $27,000,000 for a drug fucked criminal…
$20 from me.
A message from the people to the arseholes ruling us.