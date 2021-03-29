Rumours and Gossip

Focus on physical appearance is much greater for women, focus on their private lives, issues around motherhood, slut-shaming, personal attacks, rumours and gossip used to undermine women in a way men don’t have to face to the same extent in parliament.”

Kate Ellis

 
As part of its Get Morrison drumbeat campaign, the ABC’s luvvie Australian Story will tonight unlawfully advertise and promote a book written by Kate Ellis about ‘misogyny’ in Canberra. All the usual complaints will feature – even Abbott and “ditch the witch”! You have to laugh at a broadcaster whose rumour-mongering and lies about George Pell led to his false imprisonment giving a platform to brittle victims of sticks and stones.

37 Responses to Rumours and Gossip

  1. John64 says:
    March 29, 2021 at 1:44 pm

    Probably just as well for Bill Shorten that comely young Kate didn’t walk past him in that get up.

  2. thefrollickingmole says:
    March 29, 2021 at 1:46 pm

    Thats the one I heard this morning.
    No names mentioned.
    Anyone think its a coincidence its hitting the shelves now?

  3. thefrollickingmole says:
    March 29, 2021 at 1:48 pm

    They also played an excerpt of Sarah Sea-Patrol on its hind trotters “naming names” of men who were being beastly towards her.

    Not actionable because she said them in cowards castle.

  4. Blair says:
    March 29, 2021 at 1:51 pm

    “Focus on physical appearance is much greater for women”
    That’s why I dress like that…to muddy the focus.

  5. BrettW says:
    March 29, 2021 at 1:56 pm

    Isnt her husband, Penberthy, the one who just made the apology for the radio station about the Adelaide radio host they just sacked ?

  6. shatterzzz says:
    March 29, 2021 at 2:04 pm

    They also played an excerpt of Sarah Sea-Patrol on its hind trotters “naming names” of men who were being beastly towards her.
    Soooooo, the show will run for several hours then … LOL!

  7. BrettW says:
    March 29, 2021 at 2:05 pm

    A number of other female MP’s are mentioned at the ABC link.

    Question is did Ellis ask for Nicole Flints feedback and include it in book ? They are from same state after all.

  8. notafan says:
    March 29, 2021 at 2:12 pm

    I visited parliament in the evening a few times back in the day, in the evening when I was alone( with 3 small children) in the public galleries.

    A female polly on the left side spoke, opposition gents made various comments about large bottoms.

    I thought it was all pretty ordinary, and wouldhavebeen unacceptable in any other workplace..

    Suffice to say it was pretty obvious you needed the hide of a rhinoceros to survive when that was the public behaviour.

    *iirc Keating was on the back bench for being a naughty boy, early 1992.

  9. incoherent rambler says:
    March 29, 2021 at 2:13 pm

    men who were being beastly towards her

    wozen me.
    I did not ask that woman for anything.
    AND I did not have sexual relations with that woman.

  10. Tintarella di Luna says:
    March 29, 2021 at 2:19 pm

    Says the woman clad in short skirt skin-tight black leather and dizzying black stiletto heels black-leather-clad, because that get-up doesn’t say Bordello on the Molonglo much, or does it? And we will, of course ,remember the sexual under/0ver-tones this little sashay

  11. Tintarella di Luna says:
    March 29, 2021 at 2:22 pm

    John64 quick off the mark

  12. Fair Shake says:
    March 29, 2021 at 2:29 pm

    Well when are they going to cover up their ankles? I mean it is just appalling the other sex has to control themselves when that sort of sexual bait gets flaunted.

    And the women would do well to follow suit.

  13. thefrollickingmole says:
    March 29, 2021 at 2:31 pm

    I think part of it is a carryover from Uni culture.

    Most there seem to be uni-government pathway people with little or nothing between.

  14. Blair says:
    March 29, 2021 at 2:37 pm

    “focus on physical appearance is much greater for women…issues around motherhood”
    Doesn’t Kate realize men nowadays can also be mothers?

  15. Mother Lode says:
    March 29, 2021 at 2:42 pm

    They will enthusiastically talk of a toxic culture in parliament, as long as they tacitly understand that they are only talking about the Liberals, who will immediately fall to the ground begging to be told what rites and rituals of humiliation they must undertake.

  16. Iggie says:
    March 29, 2021 at 2:46 pm

    Remember Tony Abbott – budgy smugglers, personal attacks, rumours about his uni days, etc. Oh, yes – so different for men.

  17. H B Bear says:
    March 29, 2021 at 2:46 pm

    Hot superannuant. Mrs Penberthy probably still doesn’t know why she was kept around. Peanut Head knows.

  18. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) says:
    March 29, 2021 at 2:48 pm

    Focus on physical appearance is much greater for women, focus on their private lives, issues around motherhood, slut-shaming, personal attacks, rumours and gossip used to undermine women in a way men don’t have to face to the same extent in parliament.”

    methinks she doth project too much!

  19. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) says:
    March 29, 2021 at 2:50 pm

    dizzying black stiletto heels black-leather-clad,

    stripper heels

  20. Snotball says:
    March 29, 2021 at 3:00 pm

    Morrison is on the ropes. Labor and the greens are loading the final sucker punch. Get a few more grubs to crawl out of the woodwork and make unprovable but never the less always believed accusations against the libs and it will be all over.

  21. duncanm says:
    March 29, 2021 at 3:02 pm

    personal attacks, rumours and gossip used to undermine women in a way men don’t have to face to the same extent in parliament

    No no, she’s right.

    Women rarely get slandered with 30yo accusations of rape.

  22. Professor FredLenin says:
    March 29, 2021 at 3:02 pm

    Its good to see all this triviall crap taking up all the news ,I mean there is not much else going on is there ?
    The lawfull government of the USAhas been overthrown by a globalist /corrupt gerontocracy and opponents are being persecuted .
    The left globaist EU is playing silly buggers with the Chinese Virus vaccines and filling Europewith + dysfunctional scum from Africa and the middle east.
    China is sabre rattling and makingg its move vto be world dominant .
    Our migration programme Is filling Australia with Indian security guards , middle east taxi drivers ,chinese doctors and cooks and jail inmates from Africa .
    No Ms Ojenee and poofter sex dominates everything .
    The West is overloaded with Wanjers of all 57 genders .
    (Is it still 57? Or have they inveted more ? )

  23. Mother Lode says:
    March 29, 2021 at 3:19 pm

    (Is it still 57? Or have they inveted more ? )

    Can’t say.

    Maths is patriarchy.

  24. A Lurker says:
    March 29, 2021 at 3:22 pm

    Kate Ellis looks like an insect in that getup, the female type that devours the male after sexual intercourse…

  25. Diogenes says:
    March 29, 2021 at 3:23 pm

    Focus on physical appearance is much greater for women

    Neglects to say this bit mostly comes from women

  26. Rex Mango says:
    March 29, 2021 at 4:13 pm

    Have worked in male & female dominated workplaces. Can categorically state in female dominated workplaces, rumour is the driving force of almost everything, not so much when working with men.

  27. cuckoo says:
    March 29, 2021 at 4:25 pm

    From that ABC article:

    During her tenure as a minister, Ms Ellis was credited with introducing national quality standards for childcare and finalising the national plan to end violence against women and children.

    Just like Bob Hawke ended child poverty.

  28. cuckoo says:
    March 29, 2021 at 4:31 pm

    rumours and gossip used to undermine women in a way men don’t have to face to the same extent in parliament

    I can remember a PM who, after let’s say a fairly active love life, including an affair with a married member of their own Cabinet, ended up in the Lodge cohabiting with their hairdresser paramour du jour. And no-one had a word to say about it. PS: that PM’s name was not Tony Abbott.

  29. calli says:
    March 29, 2021 at 4:34 pm

    I see some of you have found the Ellis fly-past in Parliament. Well done!

    I love it when women who dress to be admired suddenly complain “don’t look at me!”. They don‘t really mean it, but it’s very useful. The photo could be an audition for a ZZTop video.

  30. Boambee John says:
    March 29, 2021 at 4:44 pm

    calli says:
    March 29, 2021 at 4:34 pm
    I see some of you have found the Ellis fly-past in Parliament. Well done!

    I love it when women who dress to be admired suddenly complain “don’t look at me!”. They don‘t really mean it, but it’s very useful. The photo could be an audition for a ZZTop video.

    Correct. What is placed on open display is meant to be observed, and hopefully, admired.

  31. Up The Workers! says:
    March 29, 2021 at 4:50 pm

    Looking at a mug-shot of Paedo-Joe’s U.S. Secretary of Health, I cannot help thinking that every single hate-filled misandrist word uttered by Kate Ellis about how men in general behave toward today’s highly ‘diversified’ concept of Leftard “women”, is total hogwash.

    Speak the truth about a disgraceful Leftard man accused of drug-dealing, child molesting and criminal non-consensual sexual penetration of a minor, and the women (Kate included) make him Federal Parliamentary Leader of their Party and alternative Prime Minister, while vilifying or ignoring his allegedly raped victim who has been trying for years to get her case into the Courts.

    When will the liars at the A.L.P.B.C. do an expose on that?

    Still, if tonight’s puff-piece fills in an hour on the A.L.P.B.C. (Association of Leftard Paedo’s Bullshittery Commission) tonight, so be it.

    At least it will keep all 3 viewers off the streets for the duration.

  32. Muddy says:
    March 29, 2021 at 4:52 pm

    Meanwhile, millions of invisible women are pushing on with the normal challenges of life; in co-operation with, or supported by, millions of invisible men.

  33. Gorilla Dance Party says:
    March 29, 2021 at 5:32 pm

    As soon as they hit the wall, they start complaining about what men used to do them. The ugly ones complain because it never happens to them.

  34. H B Bear says:
    March 29, 2021 at 5:36 pm

    Too early for the Christmas market.

  35. Old School Conservative says:
    March 29, 2021 at 5:39 pm

    Pardon the French and look away if you are under 18.

    Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) says:
    March 29, 2021 at 2:50 pm
    dizzying black stiletto heels black-leather-clad,

    stripper heels

    Lady colleagues at my last place of work would say “Fuck Me heels” if they saw them on another woman.

  36. Syd Gal says:
    March 29, 2021 at 6:03 pm

    That video of the walk past is very interesting. I had seen it here last year and wondered who the woman was. Now I realise it’s the person I heard on ABC radio this morning promoting her book on ABC tv tonight.

  37. Tintarella di Luna says:
    March 29, 2021 at 6:06 pm

    “Fuck Me heels” if they saw them on another woman.

    In my youth they were called FMFMs (FollowMe FuckMe) shoes – Jordan Peterson raised this numerous times — that women wear high -heels because it amplifies the shape of the calves all the better to attract attention

