Former Labor MP Kate Ellis leads group of female politicians lifting lid on ‘toxic workplace culture’ in Parliament House.
Focus on physical appearance is much greater for women, focus on their private lives, issues around motherhood, slut-shaming, personal attacks, rumours and gossip used to undermine women in a way men don’t have to face to the same extent in parliament.”
– Kate Ellis
As part of its Get Morrison drumbeat campaign, the ABC’s luvvie Australian Story will tonight unlawfully advertise and promote a book written by Kate Ellis about ‘misogyny’ in Canberra. All the usual complaints will feature – even Abbott and “ditch the witch”! You have to laugh at a broadcaster whose rumour-mongering and lies about George Pell led to his false imprisonment giving a platform to brittle victims of sticks and stones.
Probably just as well for Bill Shorten that comely young Kate didn’t walk past him in that get up.
They also played an excerpt of Sarah Sea-Patrol on its hind trotters “naming names” of men who were being beastly towards her.
Not actionable because she said them in cowards castle.
“Focus on physical appearance is much greater for women”
That’s why I dress like that…to muddy the focus.
Isnt her husband, Penberthy, the one who just made the apology for the radio station about the Adelaide radio host they just sacked ?
A number of other female MP’s are mentioned at the ABC link.
Question is did Ellis ask for Nicole Flints feedback and include it in book ? They are from same state after all.
I visited parliament in the evening a few times back in the day, in the evening when I was alone( with 3 small children) in the public galleries.
A female polly on the left side spoke, opposition gents made various comments about large bottoms.
I thought it was all pretty ordinary, and wouldhavebeen unacceptable in any other workplace..
Suffice to say it was pretty obvious you needed the hide of a rhinoceros to survive when that was the public behaviour.
*iirc Keating was on the back bench for being a naughty boy, early 1992.
wozen me.
I did not ask that woman for anything.
AND I did not have sexual relations with that woman.
Says the woman clad in short skirt skin-tight black leather and dizzying black stiletto heels black-leather-clad, because that get-up doesn’t say Bordello on the Molonglo much, or does it? And we will, of course ,remember the sexual under/0ver-tones this little sashay
John64 quick off the mark
Well when are they going to cover up their ankles? I mean it is just appalling the other sex has to control themselves when that sort of sexual bait gets flaunted.
And the women would do well to follow suit.
I think part of it is a carryover from Uni culture.
Most there seem to be uni-government pathway people with little or nothing between.
“focus on physical appearance is much greater for women…issues around motherhood”
Doesn’t Kate realize men nowadays can also be mothers?
They will enthusiastically talk of a toxic culture in parliament, as long as they tacitly understand that they are only talking about the Liberals, who will immediately fall to the ground begging to be told what rites and rituals of humiliation they must undertake.
Remember Tony Abbott – budgy smugglers, personal attacks, rumours about his uni days, etc. Oh, yes – so different for men.
Hot superannuant. Mrs Penberthy probably still doesn’t know why she was kept around. Peanut Head knows.
methinks she doth project too much!
stripper heels
Morrison is on the ropes. Labor and the greens are loading the final sucker punch. Get a few more grubs to crawl out of the woodwork and make unprovable but never the less always believed accusations against the libs and it will be all over.
No no, she’s right.
Women rarely get slandered with 30yo accusations of rape.
Its good to see all this triviall crap taking up all the news ,I mean there is not much else going on is there ?
The lawfull government of the USAhas been overthrown by a globalist /corrupt gerontocracy and opponents are being persecuted .
The left globaist EU is playing silly buggers with the Chinese Virus vaccines and filling Europewith + dysfunctional scum from Africa and the middle east.
China is sabre rattling and makingg its move vto be world dominant .
Our migration programme Is filling Australia with Indian security guards , middle east taxi drivers ,chinese doctors and cooks and jail inmates from Africa .
No Ms Ojenee and poofter sex dominates everything .
The West is overloaded with Wanjers of all 57 genders .
(Is it still 57? Or have they inveted more ? )
Can’t say.
Maths is patriarchy.
Kate Ellis looks like an insect in that getup, the female type that devours the male after sexual intercourse…
Neglects to say this bit mostly comes from women
Have worked in male & female dominated workplaces. Can categorically state in female dominated workplaces, rumour is the driving force of almost everything, not so much when working with men.
From that ABC article:
Just like Bob Hawke ended child poverty.
I can remember a PM who, after let’s say a fairly active love life, including an affair with a married member of their own Cabinet, ended up in the Lodge cohabiting with their hairdresser paramour du jour. And no-one had a word to say about it. PS: that PM’s name was not Tony Abbott.
I see some of you have found the Ellis fly-past in Parliament. Well done!
I love it when women who dress to be admired suddenly complain “don’t look at me!”. They don‘t really mean it, but it’s very useful. The photo could be an audition for a ZZTop video.
Correct. What is placed on open display is meant to be observed, and hopefully, admired.
Looking at a mug-shot of Paedo-Joe’s U.S. Secretary of Health, I cannot help thinking that every single hate-filled misandrist word uttered by Kate Ellis about how men in general behave toward today’s highly ‘diversified’ concept of Leftard “women”, is total hogwash.
Speak the truth about a disgraceful Leftard man accused of drug-dealing, child molesting and criminal non-consensual sexual penetration of a minor, and the women (Kate included) make him Federal Parliamentary Leader of their Party and alternative Prime Minister, while vilifying or ignoring his allegedly raped victim who has been trying for years to get her case into the Courts.
When will the liars at the A.L.P.B.C. do an expose on that?
Still, if tonight’s puff-piece fills in an hour on the A.L.P.B.C. (Association of Leftard Paedo’s Bullshittery Commission) tonight, so be it.
At least it will keep all 3 viewers off the streets for the duration.
Meanwhile, millions of invisible women are pushing on with the normal challenges of life; in co-operation with, or supported by, millions of invisible men.
As soon as they hit the wall, they start complaining about what men used to do them. The ugly ones complain because it never happens to them.
Too early for the Christmas market.
Pardon the French and look away if you are under 18.
Lady colleagues at my last place of work would say “Fuck Me heels” if they saw them on another woman.
That video of the walk past is very interesting. I had seen it here last year and wondered who the woman was. Now I realise it’s the person I heard on ABC radio this morning promoting her book on ABC tv tonight.
In my youth they were called FMFMs (FollowMe FuckMe) shoes – Jordan Peterson raised this numerous times — that women wear high -heels because it amplifies the shape of the calves all the better to attract attention