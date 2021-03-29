Focus on physical appearance is much greater for women, focus on their private lives, issues around motherhood, slut-shaming, personal attacks, rumours and gossip used to undermine women in a way men don’t have to face to the same extent in parliament.” Focus on physical appearance is much greater for women, focus on their private lives, issues around motherhood, slut-shaming, personal attacks, rumours and gossip used to undermine women in a way men don’t have to face to the same extent in parliament.” – Kate Ellis



As part of its Get Morrison drumbeat campaign, the ABC’s luvvie Australian Story will tonight unlawfully advertise and promote a book written by Kate Ellis about ‘misogyny’ in Canberra. All the usual complaints will feature – even Abbott and “ditch the witch”! You have to laugh at a broadcaster whose rumour-mongering and lies about George Pell led to his false imprisonment giving a platform to brittle victims of sticks and stones.