The Emperor Has No Clothes

Recently I wrote that at the heart of the Morrison Government’s troubles is the fact that it constantly oversells and under-delivers pointing to the slow vaccination programme as the latest example.

Unpacking this further the trouble is that the Morrison Government doesn’t have a coherent policy agenda (much less one based on core principles) and consequently resorts to rhetoric and media stunts (e.g. lumps of coal in parliament) as a substitute.

At best the Morrison Government it is said to be “pragmatic” and Morrison (as did Turnbull) sees this as a virtue. In truth this “pragmatism” is nothing but transactional politics that justifies a meaningless existence. Being less worse than Labor is not a compelling nor sustainable political strategy. Worse still it leads to appalling policy decision-making.

Transactional political parties lack purpose. Without purpose it is all but impossible to craft a coherent policy agenda and even harder to build and sustain electoral support, particularly when the inevitable policy or political hiccups occur. It is hard to ask the electorate to believe in you as a Party and a government when you seemingly believe in nothing.

This is also to say that absent a coherent policy agenda the government lacks a narrative. It is that vacuum that is causing the Morrison Government a world of pain because with nothing of substance to say, it finds itself being defined by its opponents, not just across the aisle, but increasingly by progressive activists and their supporters in the media.

The current furore about Canberra sex scandals and the treatment of women within the Coalition didn’t just materialise out of thin air. It has been bubbling away for years ever since Julia Gillard called Tony Abbott a misogynist for having the gall to hold a female Prime Minister to account.

It is the far Left preying on a weak government and constitutes one more cultural battleground that the Coalition is ceding to the far Left through policy and political apathy by a directionless government. In this case, a radical feminist agenda whose unchecked narrative that all men are potentially violent or misogynistic, and all women are innocent victims of oppression and abuse, has been allowed to dominate the agenda and be accepted as true.

The pragmatism of the Coalition is always to play along believing it can appease the grievance industry before moving on to more important things. It never succeeds and seemingly never learns, always being damaged by those it seeks to ingratiate themselves with and shifting the political dial evermore to the left. There is never an electoral dividend. When the Morrison Government made Grace Tame Australian of the Year it guaranteed a feminist agenda would be front and centre. That it did so following Louise Milligan’s “Inside the Canberra Bubble” hit job on Christian Porter and Allan Tudge last November is truly astounding. The orchestrated pile on since is no accident and constitutes one the worst own goals in recent memory.

In a panic the Morrison Government is resorting once again to mindless spin and is making a bad situation worse. Floating the idea of quotas for women the Morrison Government is agreeing with the far Left narrative that the Liberal Party has a problem with women. He has allowed the Liberal Party to be defined by its enemies and this admission will likely dog his government to Election Day. Using his wife and daughters as a political crutch only makes it worse and is cringeworthy to watch.

The idea that its problems can be solved by the quick fix of a gender quota is as illogical as it is politically stupid. Exactly how the Liberal Party will solve its Brittany Higgins problems with a party room of Linda Reynolds I am not sure. Lets be clear, the Liberal Party has a talent (and culture) problem not a gender problem. Tim Wilson, for example ticks off a diversity box but his contribution to policy development and political debate over the past 5 years has been disappointing to say the least.

Being a woman or being gay doesn’t make you morally or intellectually superior. The atrocious lewd behaviour of gay Liberal staffers (allegedly even a former Minister) involving the dissemination of pornography, sex orgies and paying for prostitutes at work constitutes a black eye for diversity champions who wrongly promote minority status above individual character and merit, as the answer to better organisational outcomes. People of minorities can be equally flawed human beings as any other.

The talent problem is largely a factional problem. Conservative, centre-right Liberals are being purged from the party by powerful factional bosses. Nicole Flint’s problems stem from being of the wrong faction not gender. The abuse she has suffered at the hands of the Greens, GetUp and Labor are due to her conservative political beliefs not her gender, even though the abuse was deeply sexist and by so called champions of feminism and diversity. That she gets no joy in the Liberal Party is because in her home state Christopher Pyne’s Black Hand is in the “winners circle” and she is not, while in Canberra the NSW moderate (LINO) faction owns the Prime Minister. Nicole Flint is getting out of politics for much of the same reason as why many talented Liberal leaning women choose not to go in. Transactional politics is intellectually and personally unrewarding. It is not sexist. It is talentless and meritless.

So long as preselection and promotion remain in the hands of factional bosses who promote cronyism over merit all the quotas in the world will not change a thing. And if quotas are the answer to improving the Party’s talent, culture and future success, why stop at gender, and just one gender at that? Why not the entire alphabet soup of gender identities? Then a quota for race, religion, disability and age? Every pre-selection and every seat will be filled with a centrally planned diversity candidate nonetheless united in a hollow, soft Left agenda enforced by factional bosses.

If diversity quotas are the answer how is it that most of the Liberal Party’s current problems stem from the actions of one of its most senior women in Cabinet and a small group of poorly behaved homosexual staffers? And why isn’t Julia Gillard still Prime Minister with an unbeatable team of Emily Listers?

The Coalition’s problems are not related to a lack of diversity. The Coalition’s problem stem from a crony based system of pre-selection that rewards loyal sycophants to the exclusion of talented political outsiders. This problem extends to the recruitment of political staffers and advisers. As a consequence the Liberal Party is full to the brim of mediocre main-chancers for whom politics is an indulgence in narcism, conquest and power for powers sake. These people have zero interest in policy development and are willing to sacrifice the battleground of ideas for personal advancement at the drop of a hat.

The Liberal Party has consequently become an empty vessel. The Morrison Government has nothing meaningful to say about tax reform, deregulation, fiscal reform, immigration, education, workplace reform (already given up) solving the nation’s impending energy crisis (actually we are now seemingly onboard with net zero emissions) and restoring Federal-State subsidiarity (given how much the States enjoyed their new found powers during the pandemic) in a post-COVID world. It has nothing positive to say about its vaccination programme and how that will lead to a resumption of a more life and economy. It doesn’t lead a single national debate.

I suspect part of the problem is the post-modern cultural nihilism that has infected Western society at large, robbing it of a higher sense of purpose, cohesion and direction. It is also fuelled by a vacuous but bitter and hostile twitter universe that thrives on conflict and the debasement of mainstream values and people. Why write a thesis on education reform when 100 characters of bile guarantees political pay dirt? This is what politics (and journalism) is degenerating into and to whom it attracts. It is increasingly ugly and boorish.

I doubt the other political parties are any better or treat employees (male or female) any better but to the extent they get away with it better it is because they have a deeper belief system. They are committed neo-Marxists and big government authoritarians who benefit from social conflict and identity politics. Their transgressions are overlooked and excused because of the nobility of their cause, because collectivism means the occasional sacrifice of an individual for the greater good, and because they have captured most of society’s institutions. They don’t bat an eyelid at the hypocrisy of going after Porter while defending Shorten much less reducing Kristina Keneally and Tanya Plibersek to that of a female ornament during the last election campaign. The Liberal Party in contrast almost always fold when the going gets tough and despite being in power federally for 18 of the last 24 years has allowed the march through the institutions to go on unabated.

The Morrison Government is struggling to contain the current scandals because it doesn’t have anything of substance to fall back on and hence switch the narrative to more important topics. Caving in with gender quotas or some other political stunt won’t cut it. Good government is the only way out of its current mess but sadly being a transactional government with mediocre talent the Morrison Government is ill equiped to pivot. It is taking a hit in Newspoll, and so to now is Morrison personally, because the public have figured out that much like many of its staffers the Emperor has no clothes.