Liberty Quote
Read the great book of Smith.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- feelthebern on The Liberal Party: protecting Australia from left-wing extremism
- Terry Pedersen on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- RobK on Where Biden is going, and where it will end up
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- feelthebern on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- hzhousewife on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- MatrixTransform on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Bruce in WA on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- hzhousewife on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- feelthebern on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- BrettW on Rumours and Gossip
- egg_ on The Liberal Party: protecting Australia from left-wing extremism
- feelthebern on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- feelthebern on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Rex Anger on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- egg_ on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Rex Anger on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Bruce in WA on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- MatrixTransform on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- MatrixTransform on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Colonel Crispin Berka on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Muddy on Open Forum: March 27,2021
-
Recent Posts
- Where Biden is going, and where it will end up
- The Liberal Party: protecting Australia from left-wing extremism
- The Emperor Has No Clothes
- Good man’s family given a big boost by GoFundMe appeal
- Rumours and Gossip
- “The time for excuses has passed”
- Ops of Colour
- The triumph of reason
- Not Over The Rainbow
- The butcher’s bill for getting Trump
- Sure, Martin Luther King Jr had a dream
- America Humiliated
- Kim Jong-scott ‘orders’ MP to behaviour re-education camp
- David Bidstrup guest post. Hydrogen hopes.
- The Levine Comedy
- Australian police are now bodyguards for communists
- ACT beats the City of Sydney to unveil Australia’s first public hydrogen refuelling station
- Peter Ridd on freedom of speech in the universities
- Open Forum: March 27,2021
- A mocking reminder of the many visions of Tim Flannery
- Biden’s Cheat Sheets
- Music Maestro: March 26, 2021
- Let’s Give It Back
- “The best way to get something done”
- They have a case
- Everything in moderation
- Vici, Vidi, Veni
- The Biden stimulus package will reduce GDP and lower living standards
- The hard part of getting to net zero. Demonstrated by South Australia
- The only answer is to set up a chaperone service inside Parliament House
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Well that’s me gone!
I thought it was Sniffy biden in the photo,do all ancient lefty crims look like that ?
Has turnbull got the ta tas like the paedo? What a bugger innit?
really – what can be said?
A clueless lickspittle putting forward narcissus, his idol.
The only reason both aren’t in the greens is because they know there’s no power there.
I hope he divests himself of all his conflicting investments first. Surely that would be demanded.
Why aren’t the Nats fighting for us? Most Nationals voters are quite hostile to planet saving because we know it’s a scam designed to enrich few at the expense of many. We know mother nature is a capricious bitch and we don’t control the climate!
Not only will I never vote for them again, I will now be actively campaigning against them.
Is there anyone who believes voters want Trumble for anything.
It is as if he believes that he need only keep inserting himself into public life again and again and again, and eventually Australians will have a revelation, hoist him onto their shoulders, break out in cheers and song, proclaiming him our saviour, the greatest Australian to have ever lived.
Actively ignoring them is more than enough.
The Liberal Party shoots itself in the foot – again. Is there no end to their stupidity? Don’t they understand that Turnbull is their enemy and will use this job to do as much damage as he can to the Morrison Government.
Evidently not. It appears to be infinite.
It was a good day until I read that.
A “climate policy board” is something that a (real) Liberal government would abolish – not stack with people who want to call the shots.
I hope he divests himself of all his conflicting investments first. Surely that would be demanded.
One of the defining features of a society in decline is that the ruling elite no longer bother to hide their corruption.
Not that I’m suggesting Maladroit is corrupt. Just a general observation.
That’s it for me as well.
If the Libs are going to operate like a Labor government, we may as well vote for the the real McCoy.
Infidel Tiger says:
March 29, 2021 at 6:47 pm
I hope he divests himself of all his conflicting investments first. Surely that would be demanded.
Maybe that’s what he wants.
To be “forced” to divest.
To a friendly party.
Similar to when a US Cabinet member gets a tax break for forced selling assets.
Blind trusts aren’t enough.
Example Paulson selling his Goldman stock, pre GFC.
Becoming Treasury Secretary was Paulson’s greatest financial decision ever.
Cory Bernadi probably shouldn’t have shut his Australian Conservatives party down, it would probably be doing quite well with right faction LNP refugees in the current climate.
Bwahahaha Gladys obviously sick of the job. Mattie working hard to destroy the party from within.
Feelthebern, his son is a friendly party.
Gladys is fully on board. She recently gushed that renewables are the stuff of dreams.
Gladys looking for roles post parliament.
She does the required favours now.
She gets the roles in the future.
Feelthebern, his son is a friendly party.
With no money.
What the hell sa climate policy board? These drongos surely dont think we will believe they can influence the climate , who do they think they are canute .More like a climate crap spreading propaganda board , got “any shares In climate scam compaies have you turnbull.” In the Caymans ?
It is difficult to accept that the Liberal Party can be so stupid, but then again it is not.
In 2022 the Liberals will go to a Federal election they are determined to lose, assuming Morrison has not concluded his surrender before then.
Premier Recite-The-Alphabet holds NSW by about 20 votes, which the dopes are perfectly capable of giving away by Wednesday week … while they scuttle off to the loony bin to confront depression and lock in a few bob in compo.
On the contrary, I believe the son already made quite a lot of money from renewables subsidies.
What Snotball said.
I’ll be writing to my local federal MP (a ‘Liberal’) to let him know that after 39 years of voting Liberal I’ll be doing something else in future.
Sadly I live in safe ALP seats at both State & Federal level (Swansea & Charlestown respectively). Still I have written to BinChicken suggesting that it would be a long cold day in hell before I vote liberal and included the suggestion from above that Turdbull be forced to divest any holdings he has in any Green businesses and that Turdbull Jnr’s investments in NSW be monitored by ICAC to prevent insider collusion.
Kindly refrain from using Gladys and gushed in close proximity. Thanks.
I’m so old I remember when the NSW Lieborals were merely incompetent.
I remember when they were competent, but corrupt (Askin)
Methinks it’s time to activate the Australian Anti Clown Collective
Unicorns riding into the sunset?
She’s a Banker by trade, non?
Scams-R-Us!
The libs are doomed at the next election no matter what they do. Don’t forget they only won very narrowly last time by a fluke combination of a dreadful ALP leader, Bob Brown’s stupidity in Qld and a media & ALP organisation that went relatively easy on them because they thought an ALP win was a foregone conclusion.
No so the next time around. The liars will be better prepared and will have learnt from the Dems in the USA. They will have demographic shift and a feral media on their side to say nothing of the cluelessness and stupidity that is turning off liberal voters in spades. I wouldn’t be surprised if the liars pull a 1983 repeat by replacing Albo the day after the election is called. The new leader (a woman obvs, Plibs probably) will then have a gushing media honeymoon for the rest of the campaign and will romp it in. The libs will self destruct a la Victoria and we’ll be stuck with the lying bastards for years.
It’s like watching a train wreck in slow motion.
They’ve just done it in WA.
NSW Green activist posing as NSW Liberal Minister wants to appoint Liberal hating incompetent psychopath to a Council sprouting chicken little-isms. Well I never! Every morning I wake up and say the world has gone more crazy than yesterday. These useful idiots never let me down. I can now understand how the Frogs felt during the revolution and necked the useful idiots.
“Vagabond says:
March 29, 2021 at 8:54 pm”
Great comment…..both Scummo and the Liberals here in NSW are a disgrace and are making me physically sick. I will not vote for any of them.
Do the Libs have shit for brains?
The likes of Kean, Kirkup and Turnbull spell doom for the Liberal Party.
Who lets the green/leftist scum into the Liberal Party?
I will vote informal in future, except for PHON in the senate.
If I want Greens or Labor policies, why would I vote for the LNP?
“I will vote informal in future, except for PHON in the senate.
If I want Greens or Labor policies, why would I vote for the LNP?”
My strategy too.
In Victoria the Nats are busy trying to out-green the greens. The useless Peter Walsh who leads them is doing great damage to the name of the good Peter Walsh from the 1980s in Bob Hawke’s Cabinet.
A colleague of mine argues that some competence and a lot of corruption is the key to success in state government.
Does the pope shit in woods?
Are bears catholic?
Are the Kennedys gun shy?
Diogenes, alas, me too! But there’s always the upper house with which to extract the exact amount of revenge.
I expect this garbage from Kean.
The Cabinet approved the nomination. That’s it – Beryl Gladysjiklian is dead to me.
Now we know that Turbull is Kean to be a Head.
no matter how many times excessive green policies, and climate policies in particular are taken to an election the advocating governing party loses. The liberal party just keep doubling down on stupid. The WA election lesson is being ignored. Again.
The liberal scum must be voted out. Sure that means we will take our medicine with the ALP, but possibly, just possibly a Phoenix will arise from the liberal ashes (nearly wrote asses).
And as for that useless NPC supposedly running the Nats, just resign and keep some dignity you absolute loser.
Definitely, in Scummo’s case.
On the contrary, I believe the son already made quite a lot of money from renewables subsidies.
To get the subsidy, you have to have the production, ie the solar plant or wind farm.
You know the ones that Origin & AGL have written down by billions during March.
Or did you miss that?