The Liberal Party: protecting Australia from left-wing extremism

Posted on March 29, 2021 by currencylad

  1. Snotball says:
    March 29, 2021 at 6:41 pm

    Well that’s me gone!

  2. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    March 29, 2021 at 6:42 pm

    I thought it was Sniffy biden in the photo,do all ancient lefty crims look like that ?
    Has turnbull got the ta tas like the paedo? What a bugger innit?

  3. duncanm says:
    March 29, 2021 at 6:44 pm

    really – what can be said?

    A clueless lickspittle putting forward narcissus, his idol.

    The only reason both aren’t in the greens is because they know there’s no power there.

  4. Infidel Tiger says:
    March 29, 2021 at 6:47 pm

    I hope he divests himself of all his conflicting investments first. Surely that would be demanded.

  5. davefromweewaa says:
    March 29, 2021 at 6:59 pm

    Why aren’t the Nats fighting for us? Most Nationals voters are quite hostile to planet saving because we know it’s a scam designed to enrich few at the expense of many. We know mother nature is a capricious bitch and we don’t control the climate!

  6. W Hogg says:
    March 29, 2021 at 6:59 pm

    Not only will I never vote for them again, I will now be actively campaigning against them.

  7. Mother Lode says:
    March 29, 2021 at 7:11 pm

    Is there anyone who believes voters want Trumble for anything.

    It is as if he believes that he need only keep inserting himself into public life again and again and again, and eventually Australians will have a revelation, hoist him onto their shoulders, break out in cheers and song, proclaiming him our saviour, the greatest Australian to have ever lived.

  8. Albatross says:
    March 29, 2021 at 7:12 pm

    W Hogg says:
    March 29, 2021 at 6:59 pm
    Not only will I never vote for them again, I will now be actively campaigning against them.

    Actively ignoring them is more than enough.

  9. Robbo says:
    March 29, 2021 at 7:12 pm

    The Liberal Party shoots itself in the foot – again. Is there no end to their stupidity? Don’t they understand that Turnbull is their enemy and will use this job to do as much damage as he can to the Morrison Government.

  10. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    March 29, 2021 at 7:27 pm

    Is there no end to their stupidity?

    Evidently not. It appears to be infinite.

  11. Richard says:
    March 29, 2021 at 7:34 pm

    It was a good day until I read that.

  12. Squirrel says:
    March 29, 2021 at 7:36 pm

    A “climate policy board” is something that a (real) Liberal government would abolish – not stack with people who want to call the shots.

  13. Roger says:
    March 29, 2021 at 7:42 pm

    I hope he divests himself of all his conflicting investments first. Surely that would be demanded.

    One of the defining features of a society in decline is that the ruling elite no longer bother to hide their corruption.

    Not that I’m suggesting Maladroit is corrupt. Just a general observation.

  14. Rob says:
    March 29, 2021 at 7:48 pm

    That’s it for me as well.
    If the Libs are going to operate like a Labor government, we may as well vote for the the real McCoy.

  15. feelthebern says:
    March 29, 2021 at 7:48 pm

    Infidel Tiger says:
    March 29, 2021 at 6:47 pm
    I hope he divests himself of all his conflicting investments first. Surely that would be demanded.

    Maybe that’s what he wants.
    To be “forced” to divest.
    To a friendly party.

  16. feelthebern says:
    March 29, 2021 at 7:50 pm

    Similar to when a US Cabinet member gets a tax break for forced selling assets.
    Blind trusts aren’t enough.
    Example Paulson selling his Goldman stock, pre GFC.
    Becoming Treasury Secretary was Paulson’s greatest financial decision ever.

  17. luke73 says:
    March 29, 2021 at 7:53 pm

    Cory Bernadi probably shouldn’t have shut his Australian Conservatives party down, it would probably be doing quite well with right faction LNP refugees in the current climate.

  18. Mattslovechild says:
    March 29, 2021 at 7:55 pm

    Bwahahaha Gladys obviously sick of the job. Mattie working hard to destroy the party from within.

  19. Crossie says:
    March 29, 2021 at 8:05 pm

    Infidel Tiger says:
    March 29, 2021 at 6:47 pm
    I hope he divests himself of all his conflicting investments first. Surely that would be demanded.

    Maybe that’s what he wants.
    To be “forced” to divest.
    To a friendly party.

    Feelthebern, his son is a friendly party.

  20. Crossie says:
    March 29, 2021 at 8:06 pm

    Mattslovechild says:
    March 29, 2021 at 7:55 pm
    Bwahahaha Gladys obviously sick of the job. Mattie working hard to destroy the party from within.

    Gladys is fully on board. She recently gushed that renewables are the stuff of dreams.

  21. feelthebern says:
    March 29, 2021 at 8:06 pm

    Gladys looking for roles post parliament.
    She does the required favours now.
    She gets the roles in the future.

  22. feelthebern says:
    March 29, 2021 at 8:08 pm

    Feelthebern, his son is a friendly party.

    With no money.

  23. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    March 29, 2021 at 8:14 pm

    What the hell sa climate policy board? These drongos surely dont think we will believe they can influence the climate , who do they think they are canute .More like a climate crap spreading propaganda board , got “any shares In climate scam compaies have you turnbull.” In the Caymans ?

  24. Mick Gold Coast QLD says:
    March 29, 2021 at 8:18 pm

    It is difficult to accept that the Liberal Party can be so stupid, but then again it is not.

    In 2022 the Liberals will go to a Federal election they are determined to lose, assuming Morrison has not concluded his surrender before then.

    Premier Recite-The-Alphabet holds NSW by about 20 votes, which the dopes are perfectly capable of giving away by Wednesday week … while they scuttle off to the loony bin to confront depression and lock in a few bob in compo.

  25. Crossie says:
    March 29, 2021 at 8:22 pm

    feelthebern says:
    March 29, 2021 at 8:08 pm
    Feelthebern, his son is a friendly party.

    With no money.

    On the contrary, I believe the son already made quite a lot of money from renewables subsidies.

  26. Lord Snooty says:
    March 29, 2021 at 8:25 pm

    What Snotball said.

    I’ll be writing to my local federal MP (a ‘Liberal’) to let him know that after 39 years of voting Liberal I’ll be doing something else in future.

  27. Diogenes says:
    March 29, 2021 at 8:36 pm

    I’ll be writing to my local federal MP (a ‘Liberal’) to let him know that after 39 years of voting Liberal I’ll be doing something else in future.

    Sadly I live in safe ALP seats at both State & Federal level (Swansea & Charlestown respectively). Still I have written to BinChicken suggesting that it would be a long cold day in hell before I vote liberal and included the suggestion from above that Turdbull be forced to divest any holdings he has in any Green businesses and that Turdbull Jnr’s investments in NSW be monitored by ICAC to prevent insider collusion.

  28. H B Bear says:
    March 29, 2021 at 8:38 pm

    Gladys is fully on board. She recently gushed that renewables are the stuff of dreams.

    Kindly refrain from using Gladys and gushed in close proximity. Thanks.

  29. H B Bear says:
    March 29, 2021 at 8:40 pm

    I’m so old I remember when the NSW Lieborals were merely incompetent.

  30. Diogenes says:
    March 29, 2021 at 8:43 pm

    I’m so old I remember when the NSW Lieborals were merely incompetent.

    I remember when they were competent, but corrupt (Askin)

  31. Davey Boy says:
    March 29, 2021 at 8:46 pm

    Methinks it’s time to activate the Australian Anti Clown Collective

  32. egg_ says:
    March 29, 2021 at 8:50 pm

    She recently gushed that renewables are the stuff of dreams.

    Unicorns riding into the sunset?

    She’s a Banker by trade, non?

    Scams-R-Us!

  33. Vagabond says:
    March 29, 2021 at 8:54 pm

    The libs are doomed at the next election no matter what they do. Don’t forget they only won very narrowly last time by a fluke combination of a dreadful ALP leader, Bob Brown’s stupidity in Qld and a media & ALP organisation that went relatively easy on them because they thought an ALP win was a foregone conclusion.

    No so the next time around. The liars will be better prepared and will have learnt from the Dems in the USA. They will have demographic shift and a feral media on their side to say nothing of the cluelessness and stupidity that is turning off liberal voters in spades. I wouldn’t be surprised if the liars pull a 1983 repeat by replacing Albo the day after the election is called. The new leader (a woman obvs, Plibs probably) will then have a gushing media honeymoon for the rest of the campaign and will romp it in. The libs will self destruct a la Victoria and we’ll be stuck with the lying bastards for years.

    It’s like watching a train wreck in slow motion.

  34. H B Bear says:
    March 29, 2021 at 8:56 pm

    It is difficult to accept that the Liberal Party can be so stupid, but then again it is not.

    They’ve just done it in WA.

  35. Epicurious says:
    March 29, 2021 at 9:10 pm

    NSW Green activist posing as NSW Liberal Minister wants to appoint Liberal hating incompetent psychopath to a Council sprouting chicken little-isms. Well I never! Every morning I wake up and say the world has gone more crazy than yesterday. These useful idiots never let me down. I can now understand how the Frogs felt during the revolution and necked the useful idiots.

  36. Cassie of Sydney says:
    March 29, 2021 at 9:15 pm

    “Vagabond says:
    March 29, 2021 at 8:54 pm”

    Great comment…..both Scummo and the Liberals here in NSW are a disgrace and are making me physically sick. I will not vote for any of them.

  37. Lee says:
    March 29, 2021 at 9:23 pm

    Do the Libs have shit for brains?
    The likes of Kean, Kirkup and Turnbull spell doom for the Liberal Party.
    Who lets the green/leftist scum into the Liberal Party?
    I will vote informal in future, except for PHON in the senate.
    If I want Greens or Labor policies, why would I vote for the LNP?

  38. Cassie of Sydney says:
    March 29, 2021 at 9:25 pm

    “I will vote informal in future, except for PHON in the senate.
    If I want Greens or Labor policies, why would I vote for the LNP?”

    My strategy too.

  39. The Sheriff says:
    March 29, 2021 at 9:27 pm

    davefromweewaa says:
    March 29, 2021 at 6:59 pm
    Why aren’t the Nats fighting for us? Most Nationals voters are quite hostile to planet saving because we know it’s a scam designed to enrich few at the expense of many. We know mother nature is a capricious bitch and we don’t control the climate!

    In Victoria the Nats are busy trying to out-green the greens. The useless Peter Walsh who leads them is doing great damage to the name of the good Peter Walsh from the 1980s in Bob Hawke’s Cabinet.

  40. incoherent rambler says:
    March 29, 2021 at 9:30 pm

    I remember when they were competent, but corrupt (Askin)

    A colleague of mine argues that some competence and a lot of corruption is the key to success in state government.

  41. incoherent rambler says:
    March 29, 2021 at 9:33 pm

    Do the Libs have shit for brains?

    Does the pope shit in woods?
    Are bears catholic?
    Are the Kennedys gun shy?

  42. Bar Beach Swimmer says:
    March 29, 2021 at 9:42 pm

    Sadly I live in safe ALP seats at both State & Federal level

    Diogenes, alas, me too! But there’s always the upper house with which to extract the exact amount of revenge.

  43. W Hogg says:
    March 29, 2021 at 9:52 pm

    I expect this garbage from Kean.

    The Cabinet approved the nomination. That’s it – Beryl Gladysjiklian is dead to me.

  44. NoFixedAddress says:
    March 29, 2021 at 10:24 pm

    Now we know that Turbull is Kean to be a Head.

  45. entropy says:
    March 29, 2021 at 10:27 pm

    no matter how many times excessive green policies, and climate policies in particular are taken to an election the advocating governing party loses. The liberal party just keep doubling down on stupid. The WA election lesson is being ignored. Again.

    The liberal scum must be voted out. Sure that means we will take our medicine with the ALP, but possibly, just possibly a Phoenix will arise from the liberal ashes (nearly wrote asses).

    And as for that useless NPC supposedly running the Nats, just resign and keep some dignity you absolute loser.

  46. egg_ says:
    March 29, 2021 at 10:44 pm

    Do the Libs have shit for brains?

    Definitely, in Scummo’s case.

  47. feelthebern says:
    March 29, 2021 at 10:57 pm

    On the contrary, I believe the son already made quite a lot of money from renewables subsidies.

    To get the subsidy, you have to have the production, ie the solar plant or wind farm.
    You know the ones that Origin & AGL have written down by billions during March.
    Or did you miss that?

