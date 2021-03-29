Where Biden is going, and where it will end up

A SERIES OF PIECES STARTING WHEN BIDEN WAS PRESIDENT-ELECT, published in the Asia Times, a nuanced contemplation of the program, ending with the likely effect of the Green New Deal on the power supply.
AMEN
Markets are imperfect because they work with and for imperfect people.
Do the Asian Tigers sell coal into the US?
They’d have a vested interest in not wishing the Green Nude Eel to go ahead, just like us.
Ruinables underwritten by Nukes?
That’s what James “Gaia” Lovelock proposed over a decade ago.
Biden doesn’t want to save the planet.
As if he could. He can’t even navigate a flight of stairs.
He is there to enrich those backing him at the expense of the general consumer of electricity.
The degenerate has no idea where anyone is going, especially himself.
Each morning they leave him over in the corner to play with his Matchbox cars and dollies and they strap his nappy on nice and tight to make sure he doesn’t start painting the walls with poo. He giggles and talks to himself a lot.
Well he has been in Congress for 120 years and he cannot finish a sentence sometimes . But I guess he can take his notes when he has meetings with all the bigwigs.
Biden and Harris are a distraction.
A pair of stalking horses for some unelected corporate-political entity.
A good series of articles, thanks.
Amen and Awomen, I’ll have you know
Looks like a handy site RobK!
Very distracting when I am trying to get work done:)