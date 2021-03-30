Coronavirus fact: Marlboro reds are safer than AstraZeneca

Posted on March 30, 2021 by currencylad

  1. Tel says:
    March 30, 2021 at 9:41 pm

    Is that counting per cigarette or per lifetime?

  2. C.L. says:
    March 30, 2021 at 9:48 pm

    Mmm. It’s an interesting question.
    One carton of Marlboro won’t kill you but one jab of AZ might – risky enough that the Canadian government has restricted it (unlike Marlboro).

    Anyway…

    The point is AZ is a rushed garbage vacc – that’s very obvious.

  4. Chris M says:
    March 30, 2021 at 9:55 pm

    For all the pro-lockdown politicians and their families first, then we will observe them for six months. After which they will be issued one way Covid vaccine passports and sent off on a tour to the Wuhan lab.

  5. mundi says:
    March 30, 2021 at 10:30 pm

    There is some important information you should all know about these vaccines, which are simply being glossed over by the media.

    Firstly:
    -Most vaccines work by simply injecting you with a protein. That protein is one that is synthetically designed to match a real protein on the virus you want to vaccinate against. Your body sees this protein, and naturally starts to deliver an immune response (ie. generate something that can bind to the protein). So when you later encouter the actual virus, your body already has something to bind to its proteins, which will rip it apart and kill it. Sadly developing these proteins is extremely complicated and takes decades. Buy it is safe and proven method of vaccination. None of the COVID-19 vaccines use this method.

    -A new method is to instead create an RNA strand. RNA is what the body uses to send ‘instructions’ to cells on what to make. If you have the right RNA strand – it will go into cells and ribosomes translate the RNA to the protein. So its not as good as a protein vaccine, because now there is an extra step where the cells have to be instructed to make the protein, which will then cause the immune response if they get made. The problem with RNA is its extremely difficult to make and is unstable. Infact the only reason there is RNA based vaccines is because by luck some companies had already developed methods to make RNA and the changes to the RNA code for COVID protein making was minor. However the companies without long existing manufacturing for RNA can’t use this method as they are years behind the ball.

    -So the other companies, still wanting the $$$ go to an even more crazy level. They go and get a virus that humans haven’t encountered before (so most people don’t have immunity to it yet) but will probably infect humans. In this case they took a chimanzee virus. They then genetically modified it to remove the productive genes. When this DNA enters your cell, your cell tries to replicate the DNA and add it to your genome. This fails, and a byproduct of junk DNA is produced. By genetically modifying it – they were able to make the junk DNA actually be an RNA strand. So now you get infected with a (hopefully) harmless virus that (hopefully) can’t reproduce and that (hopefully) will not effect your cell genome and that (hopefully) when transcribed will output RNA which the cell ribosomes will then (hopefully) translate into the protein. Hopefully you can understand why this ‘efficacy’ rate of these vaccines is lower… and why they may have some …. ‘side effects’.

    Understand yet?

    Basically AstraZeneca/Oxford is this DNA vaccine.

    Pfizer/Biontech/Moderna is the RNA vaccine.

    I know which one I will be getting.

  6. Joanna Smythe says:
    March 30, 2021 at 10:35 pm

    Why is it safe for those over 55. Is that because they are the dispensable generation.

  7. mundi says:
    March 30, 2021 at 10:42 pm

    Joanna, What they are basically saying is: The chance of dieing from covid is so low (for those <55), that its a lower risk than the negative side effects from the vaccine. For those over 55 who are at higher risk of death from COVID, it makes sense for them to take a 'higher' risk by getting the vaccine.

  8. Whalehunt Fun says:
    March 30, 2021 at 11:01 pm

    The link is to the Guardian. I don’t like my screen being contaminated with the verbal incontinence of a bunch of worthless filth. Why is it that with all the murder mayhem and sickness in the world, we are burdened with the existence of these failed attempts at sentience.

  9. Lee says:
    March 30, 2021 at 11:27 pm

    Basically AstraZeneca/Oxford is this DNA vaccine.

    Pfizer/Biontech/Moderna is the RNA vaccine.

    I know which one I will be getting.

    Which one are you getting?

  10. mh says:
    March 30, 2021 at 11:40 pm

    Delta says:
    March 30, 2021 at 9:53 pm

    Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche’s views have been totally eviscerated by Snopes.

    /sarc

  11. JC says:
    March 31, 2021 at 12:09 am

    Which vax does Dr. Norman Swan suggest we take? Does anyone know what Dr. Norman Swan is saying? I will only get a jab with the vax Dr. Norman Swan advises as it’s too risky otherwise.

  12. JC says:
    March 31, 2021 at 12:09 am

    The name just rolls off the keyboard.

  13. mundi says:
    March 31, 2021 at 12:31 am

    Is he even a practicing doctor?
    How does he keep up to date considering he has been a journalist for so many years.

  14. NoFixedAddress says:
    March 31, 2021 at 1:11 am

    Media Fawns as Fauci Promotes Child Abuse
    Anthony Fauci needs to be stopped. He’s done enough damage.

    https://amgreatness.com/2021/03/29/media-fawns-as-fauci-promotes-child-abuse/

  15. Ozman says:
    March 31, 2021 at 2:26 am

    Marlboro reds: Are they something to do with blood clots?

    Germany Reports More Blood Clot Cases Associated With AstraZeneca Vaccine.–Epoch Times.

    mundi says:
    March 30, 2021 at 10:30 pm

    Basically AstraZeneca/Oxford is this DNA vaccine.
    Pfizer/Biontech/Moderna is the RNA vaccine.
    I know which one I will be getting.

    Would this mean you would be getting the ?

    Greg Hunt said these are trial vaccinations on a scale that has never before happened. This is not being promoted on the te-lie-vision every hour of every day.

    Evidently, the Presidents of Burundi and Tanzania called the fake pandemic for what it is, and called out the fake WHO tests for what they are, and refused to allow the nonsense to infect their countries, only to be covidcided–killed by covid.

    Bill Gates informs us that we will not be back to the new normal until we have vaccination passports. WHO is Bill Gates?

    Would Greg Hunt be covidcided if he ensured Australians knew the truth? He could do this by informing Australians every hour that the vaccinations are merely trials with experimental drugs and people have actually died from taking them. Previous AstraZeneca trials were stopped because participants suffered multiple sclerosis (MS) and transverse myelitis–severe myelin sheath inflammation.

