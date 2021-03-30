Prohibited again: Canada suspends use of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine for those under 55.
Liberty Quote
A sugar tax would just be more calories for our obese government.— Sam Kennard
-
Recent Comments
- Ozman on Coronavirus fact: Marlboro reds are safer than AstraZeneca
- egg_ on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- mh on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- The Barking Toad on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- NoFixedAddress on Coronavirus fact: Marlboro reds are safer than AstraZeneca
- Maniac on Teena McQueen meets Jordan Peterson
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- JC on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Nelson_Kidd-Players on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- mundi on Coronavirus fact: Marlboro reds are safer than AstraZeneca
- BrettW on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Viva on Teena McQueen meets Jordan Peterson
- tombell on Teena McQueen meets Jordan Peterson
- JC on Coronavirus fact: Marlboro reds are safer than AstraZeneca
- JC on Coronavirus fact: Marlboro reds are safer than AstraZeneca
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- mh on Coronavirus fact: Marlboro reds are safer than AstraZeneca
- egg_ on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Mark A on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Lee on Coronavirus fact: Marlboro reds are safer than AstraZeneca
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Seco on Teena McQueen meets Jordan Peterson
- Top Ender on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Mick Gold Coast QLD on Open Forum: March 27,2021
-
Recent Posts
- Teena McQueen meets Jordan Peterson
- Coronavirus fact: Marlboro reds are safer than AstraZeneca
- Peak Sheila
- PBW: The urgent need for quotas
- Forty years ago today
- fyi
- Where Biden is going, and where it will end up
- The Liberal Party: protecting Australia from left-wing extremism
- The Emperor Has No Clothes
- Good man’s family given a big boost by GoFundMe appeal
- Rumours and Gossip
- “The time for excuses has passed”
- Ops of Colour
- The triumph of reason
- Not Over The Rainbow
- The butcher’s bill for getting Trump
- Sure, Martin Luther King Jr had a dream
- America Humiliated
- Kim Jong-scott ‘orders’ MP to behaviour re-education camp
- David Bidstrup guest post. Hydrogen hopes.
- The Levine Comedy
- Australian police are now bodyguards for communists
- ACT beats the City of Sydney to unveil Australia’s first public hydrogen refuelling station
- Peter Ridd on freedom of speech in the universities
- Open Forum: March 27,2021
- A mocking reminder of the many visions of Tim Flannery
- Biden’s Cheat Sheets
- Music Maestro: March 26, 2021
- Let’s Give It Back
- “The best way to get something done”
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Is that counting per cigarette or per lifetime?
Mmm. It’s an interesting question.
One carton of Marlboro won’t kill you but one jab of AZ might – risky enough that the Canadian government has restricted it (unlike Marlboro).
Anyway…
The point is AZ is a rushed garbage vacc – that’s very obvious.
And there’s this: Former Gates Foundation Vaccine Scientist Calls for Halt to Vaccinations, Predicts “Wipe Out” of Populations.
For all the pro-lockdown politicians and their families first, then we will observe them for six months. After which they will be issued one way Covid vaccine passports and sent off on a tour to the Wuhan lab.
There is some important information you should all know about these vaccines, which are simply being glossed over by the media.
Firstly:
-Most vaccines work by simply injecting you with a protein. That protein is one that is synthetically designed to match a real protein on the virus you want to vaccinate against. Your body sees this protein, and naturally starts to deliver an immune response (ie. generate something that can bind to the protein). So when you later encouter the actual virus, your body already has something to bind to its proteins, which will rip it apart and kill it. Sadly developing these proteins is extremely complicated and takes decades. Buy it is safe and proven method of vaccination. None of the COVID-19 vaccines use this method.
-A new method is to instead create an RNA strand. RNA is what the body uses to send ‘instructions’ to cells on what to make. If you have the right RNA strand – it will go into cells and ribosomes translate the RNA to the protein. So its not as good as a protein vaccine, because now there is an extra step where the cells have to be instructed to make the protein, which will then cause the immune response if they get made. The problem with RNA is its extremely difficult to make and is unstable. Infact the only reason there is RNA based vaccines is because by luck some companies had already developed methods to make RNA and the changes to the RNA code for COVID protein making was minor. However the companies without long existing manufacturing for RNA can’t use this method as they are years behind the ball.
-So the other companies, still wanting the $$$ go to an even more crazy level. They go and get a virus that humans haven’t encountered before (so most people don’t have immunity to it yet) but will probably infect humans. In this case they took a chimanzee virus. They then genetically modified it to remove the productive genes. When this DNA enters your cell, your cell tries to replicate the DNA and add it to your genome. This fails, and a byproduct of junk DNA is produced. By genetically modifying it – they were able to make the junk DNA actually be an RNA strand. So now you get infected with a (hopefully) harmless virus that (hopefully) can’t reproduce and that (hopefully) will not effect your cell genome and that (hopefully) when transcribed will output RNA which the cell ribosomes will then (hopefully) translate into the protein. Hopefully you can understand why this ‘efficacy’ rate of these vaccines is lower… and why they may have some …. ‘side effects’.
Understand yet?
Basically AstraZeneca/Oxford is this DNA vaccine.
Pfizer/Biontech/Moderna is the RNA vaccine.
I know which one I will be getting.
Why is it safe for those over 55. Is that because they are the dispensable generation.
Joanna, What they are basically saying is: The chance of dieing from covid is so low (for those <55), that its a lower risk than the negative side effects from the vaccine. For those over 55 who are at higher risk of death from COVID, it makes sense for them to take a 'higher' risk by getting the vaccine.
The link is to the Guardian. I don’t like my screen being contaminated with the verbal incontinence of a bunch of worthless filth. Why is it that with all the murder mayhem and sickness in the world, we are burdened with the existence of these failed attempts at sentience.
Basically AstraZeneca/Oxford is this DNA vaccine.
Pfizer/Biontech/Moderna is the RNA vaccine.
I know which one I will be getting.
Which one are you getting?
Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche’s views have been totally eviscerated by Snopes.
/sarc
Which vax does Dr. Norman Swan suggest we take? Does anyone know what Dr. Norman Swan is saying? I will only get a jab with the vax Dr. Norman Swan advises as it’s too risky otherwise.
The name just rolls off the keyboard.
Is he even a practicing doctor?
How does he keep up to date considering he has been a journalist for so many years.
Media Fawns as Fauci Promotes Child Abuse
Anthony Fauci needs to be stopped. He’s done enough damage.
https://amgreatness.com/2021/03/29/media-fawns-as-fauci-promotes-child-abuse/
Marlboro reds: Are they something to do with blood clots?
Germany Reports More Blood Clot Cases Associated With AstraZeneca Vaccine.–Epoch Times.
mundi says:
March 30, 2021 at 10:30 pm
Would this mean you would be getting the ?
Greg Hunt said these are trial vaccinations on a scale that has never before happened. This is not being promoted on the te-lie-vision every hour of every day.
Evidently, the Presidents of Burundi and Tanzania called the fake pandemic for what it is, and called out the fake WHO tests for what they are, and refused to allow the nonsense to infect their countries, only to be covidcided–killed by covid.
Bill Gates informs us that we will not be back to the new normal until we have vaccination passports. WHO is Bill Gates?
Would Greg Hunt be covidcided if he ensured Australians knew the truth? He could do this by informing Australians every hour that the vaccinations are merely trials with experimental drugs and people have actually died from taking them. Previous AstraZeneca trials were stopped because participants suffered multiple sclerosis (MS) and transverse myelitis–severe myelin sheath inflammation.