Forty years ago today

The first visitor outside of his family and close advisors permitted to see Reagan was Rep. Thomas P. “Tip” O’Neill, the liberal Democratic House speaker. O’Neill went straight to Reagan’s bed, grabbed the president’s hand and kissed his head. Then the speaker knelt and together they recited Psalm 23 —“The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.”



My favourite story about Ronald Reagan’s hospitalisation – there are quite a few, so manfully did he comport himself, though he was minutes from death when he walked into emergency – is the one George H.W. Bush told at his funeral. On entering the President’s room days after his surgery, aids were alarmed to find him on his hands and knees mopping up water he’d spilled from a sink. Reagan told them he didn’t want his nurse to get in trouble. This was a great man.