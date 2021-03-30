Forty years ago today

The first visitor outside of his family and close advisors permitted to see Reagan was Rep. Thomas P. “Tip” O’Neill, the liberal Democratic House speaker. O’Neill went straight to Reagan’s bed, grabbed the president’s hand and kissed his head. Then the speaker knelt and together they recited Psalm 23 —“The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.”
My favourite story about Ronald Reagan’s hospitalisation – there are quite a few, so manfully did he comport himself, though he was minutes from death when he walked into emergency – is the one George H.W. Bush told at his funeral. On entering the President’s room days after his surgery, aids were alarmed to find him on his hands and knees mopping up water he’d spilled from a sink. Reagan told them he didn’t want his nurse to get in trouble. This was a great man.
And great men are vilified by the small ones
No to mention that it will soon be 40 years since another act of senseless violence against a great man. I’d forgotten how close those two assassination attempts were.
“‘You shall worship the Lord your God, and him only shall you serve.'”
There was no twitter then,but plenty of comments wishing Reagan ill.Imagine what would happen now.
A humble man in the making of a great man.
That sort of thing is why the degenerates hate him to this day..
These days whenever I think of John Lennon, I cant help but think of PHarry who has found his own even woker version of Yoko.
History often rhymes (if not repeats)
Great men are vilified by small men because by their very existence they remind the small just how small and petty they really are. Fragile egoed and weaked willed men just can’t stand that.
Lennon was a bloke from working class Liverpool (I think) who could sing or write what the uneducated teenagers came to believe they needed and he shoveled more and more it at them, by the ton.
In time he believed he was up there with Shakespeare, not long after the Mahari$hi fed that into his marketing spiel, and he became a wise philofficer. The sheila, Yoko Yuno, became very rich and that made her philofficial too.
He didn’t quite elevate to the same page as the other blokes mentioned in this thread.
Great post C.L.
Reagan probably wouldn’t even win a Republican primary these days, too liberal on guns, abortion and working with Democrats.
George HW Bush definitely wouldn’t.
Fine post, thank you. Hard to imagine there was a time when a Democrat speaker would act that way towards a GOP president.
But a small correction is required: Reagan had advisers, counselors (so spelled) and assistants, but he never had aids.
Moby on, little abklebiter.
Cos it’s aaaaallll those nasty C*ntservatives’ fault, innit?
If you can make a case how Reagan would win a 2021 GOP primary I’d love to hear it?
1. Signed gun control measures into law as Governor of California and supported the 1993 Brady bill and 1994 Assault weapons ban.
2. Personally opposed abortion (excepting in the cases of rape, incest and danger to the life of the mother), but was never particularly bolshie on laws to limit abortion rights, as POTUS Reagan never introduced legislation to congress regarding abortion.
3. Worked with Democrats in Congress extensively and negotiated with them in good faith. Unfailingly polite and never accused them of being stupid, communists, corrupt or ugly.
But mainly, both Reagan and Bush 1, being men of integrity, wouldn’t have kissed Trump’s ass enough to his satisfaction…which would immediately rule them out with the rabid MAGA types that make up Republican primary voters in the 2020’s.
Reagan would have loved Trump.
Things were very different in Reagan’s time compared to now.
The Democrats, not being a party of “good faith” themselves were not remotely interested in working with Donald Trump, in good faith or at all.
They made that perfectly obvious even before his election in 2016.
… the rabid MAGA types that make up Republican primary voters in the 2020’s.
As opposed to the many rabid types in the current U.S. Democrat administration.
Luke the Moby also mistakes his politcal era when he arrogantly tries to compare Apples with Orange Man Bad.
The era in which Reagan was elected followed lame duck Dem Presidencies from Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford, amidst a society stung and diminished by rampant leftist street thuggery and economic and social radicalism, combined with the realisation that if the Democrats continued to treat their Blue-Collar base as a mere contemptible voteherd, they would lose everything. This was with a polity still disgusted by the treatment afforded to Barry Goldwater by the Dems in the late 60s.
The Democrats still had an interest in the working man, and somewhat rekindled it. This was later abandoned in record time under Bill Clinton.
You should be looking back to the late 60s for your historical cues, Moby Luke. Except this time, the Barry Goldwater analogue actually won the Presidency and governed in his own right against the thuggish pack of ideologues.
The contempt for the common man is back, and now turned up to 11.
This is a relapse of the same social malaise, a flirtation by ideologues and oligarchs with totalitarianism. Because accommodation, negotiation and compromise do not get one’s way. And not fast enough.
Orange Man Bad is not the cause. Same as Barry Goldwater. The rise of both men were symptoms.
And you are a stooge to proclaim otherwise.
Seeing what his globalist policies and free trade degeneracy had wrought, I doubt Reagan would support many of his own policies today.
Almost as if politics changes with the times we live in.
Reagan and Bush were elected in a WASP country of 200million people. America is now appraching 340mn people of very different cultures to the past.
Great analysis Rex. The left really do hate the working man. The Clinton bitch said as much.
What is with the left’s obsession with baby chopping?
Is that supposed to be a bad thing?
40 years ago!thats about when the honest and inherently decent paedophile Sniffy joe was first chosen for the senate by the Corrupt owners of Delaware Where he worked hard for Voracious credit card companies for a fee in the senate . Then he was the dummy for the law to jail blacks for life for minor crimes . Next he was chosen as barrys vice pres because they needed some bonehead to make the half black guy look better ,I mean who could look stupid alongside Jo Bi Den he would beat tem easily . Finally in his demented years the Aparat steals an election and puts him up as patsy president .
Who would have thought someone who passed out 76 in a law class of 84 In a third rate law school could have such a brilliant career ?
I often wonder if the 8 students he beat got law degrees too? Or did they end up being sanitation workers ?
What the actual f**k are you blathering about Rex?
I said Reagan would never win a Republican Primary in 2021, nothing more, nothing less. Can you make any comprehensible case otherwise?
Oh and Barry Goldwater was a way smarter and more principled dude then the Orange blowhard….he knew to keep the Christian Dominionists and Birch Society kooks at arms lengths for one.
No quotas but no factions either!
Incorrect. That was your opening ambit to smear Orange Man Bad vecause he would not compromise, etc. etc. Mainstream Meeja TDS, Nevertrumper Talking Points, etc.
And then citing an incomplete Barry Goldwater quite to further try and smear what you consider to be C*ntservstives.
I think I got your measure, Moby Luke. And boy, did you explode in response…