Peak Sheila

THE media loves to see a poll dividend for a drumbeat campaign against a Federal government. Columnists want to believe their earnest coverage of the Great Misogyny Scare of 2021 – including war stories by at least a dozen ladies of a jaded age – is encouraging a deserved comeuppance from voters. Everybody wants to believe their job matters – especially journalists in a media ecosystem where Big Tech is the new apex predator. How much the public cares about Sir John Kerr trying to “make out” with an adviser to Gough Whitlam 48 years ago is debatable. What next? ‘Billy Hughes pinched my granny’s bottom’? Henry Parkes collected porno daguerreotypes?
Voters have given Scott Morrison a “clip around his tin ear,” Simon Benson declared yesterday. A clip is probably about right; it wasn’t a punch and doesn’t even pass muster as a slap. After weeks of melodrama, a ‘march’ on Canberra, a multi-million dollar bombardment from the ABC and two ministers weepily furloughed, Newspoll’s latest two party preferred figures are unchanged from the previous survey: Labor 52, Coalition 48. In circumstances described (inevitably) as unprecedented, that must be disappointing to the big guns of rape-o-rama. Anthony Albanese remains as popular as Andrew Laming at a women’s yoga session: 20 points behind as preferred PM.
At what politicos like to call the end of the day, the only proven sexual misdeeds against a woman at Parliament House were committed by members of a gay rump (if you will) aligned to Malcolm Turnbull, the same-sex ‘marriage’ mafia and, ergo, the political left. In the not-too-distant future, the only legal wrongdoing established in a courtroom may be an accuser’s.
As Justinian so brilliantly argued yesterday, the “transactional” Morrison government deserves no sympathy and none is intended here. I simply make these three points: first, a gender shaming war orchestrated by power-starved feminists and ABC extremists hasn’t paid off as expected; second, before the dust settles, the real sleazeball facing a sentence is unlikely to be Christian Porter; third, because one half of the population is – believe it or not – male, misandry is not an astute strategy. People are starting to see this for what it really is: a curated ideological event whose partisanship is a callous insult to the genuinely damaged.
SloMo and the Lieborals getting what they deserve. It wasn’t like they were on the front foot anyway. Fuck ‘em.
The parallels with 2004 are there for all to see:
Yes, Morrison leads a tired government bereft of a policy agenda.
But Labor is led by a man Australians don’t particularly like or trust.
Beware the bait and switch. It’s coming.
I felt a sense of hope when Albo released his $15B plan to get Australian industry up and running and turn us back into a country that actually made things. That is of course until I found out what those things were going to be. Everything focused on renewable energy projects and making electric cars. What a wanker!
When this is all over and the next distraction appears, Morrison will survive and still be the Appeasement General. Nothing achieved, nothing learned.
Only the SFLs could be hopeless enough to cede the high moral ground on how men should treat women to the Liars who still have individuals sitting on the front bench such as such as Therapeutic Albo, Peanut Head and Tony Burqa.
Meanwhile Jacinta Price can’t get the equivalent of a teardrop of media coverage compared to the ocean of media coverage the feminists have got.
Believe all women …except aboriginal women, or sure believe them, but just ignore them anyway.
There’s some pretty stiff competition but the feminazis must be pretty damn close to the GOATS of hypocrisy
The communist media are trying to pull the same foul trick as the evil US media think they have pulled off . Putting a corrupt demented paedophile on the throne with a fifth rate communist female as 2nd puppet . They want to do that here with the asian massage fifth rate “career polliemuppet ” the Albanian .
Just because they have a third rate “degree” in communist propaganda They think they can dictate who rules . We should remove all taxpaer fuding from them ,without taxpayers mobey socialism perishes .
The lonliest person is a guy rattling a charity donations tin at a socialist meeting .
This is a deeply weird story from JJJ…
Whats Pape/sexual assault is being watered down quite a bit.
https://www.abc.net.au/triplej/programs/hack/young-men-sexual-assault-reckoning/13280118
Five years ago when Marcus* was 17, he went over to a girl’s house to hang out and watch a movie. They didn’t discuss it, but he was expecting to have sex with her.
“We started kissing on the couch… I sort of try to keep putting my hand down her pants,” he told Hack.
“She kept saying, no I don’t feel well, I feel sick, and she kept trying to push her hand away.”
Marcus said he was getting really frustrated and eventually “persuaded” the girl to give him a handjob.
“It’s like, well, I’ve just wasted my time, so I’m gonna get something out of this,” he said.
In his head he believed she’d led him on and now wasn’t following through.
“Pretty much after that was finished, I literally just left,” he said.
This month was the first time Marcus realised that in that moment five years ago, he had sexually assaulted her.
Note the weasel wording “persuaded”, with what?
Sam told Hack about two specific times he pressured guys to keep going during sex.
“He wasn’t saying no, he was just saying, like, hey let’s stop for a little bit like, you know, pick up again, in a little bit,” he said.
“When I think back now, he seemed apprehensive, he seemed nervous, he seemed tentative… and actually like he wanted to stop.”
Sam didn’t realise he was doing anything wrong until one of the men told him so directly a couple of weeks after the encounter.
How about we teach people to clearly say “no”
Radical, but it just might help.
Beyond that, Dr Meyer said men have an important role to play by holding other men to account in their day to day lives.
“You might get that initial relief of okay, so I’ve done the right thing, I’ve acknowledged this, I’ve apologised, but I’m still surrounded by a whole lot of male friends… where sexist jokes and derogatory comments about women happen all the time,” she said.
Those are the kinds of attitudes that drive sexual violence against women, said Dr Meyer.
“They need to teach how to pick up on visible cues, and words that aren’t the word ‘no’, but mean the same thing.”
Dr Meyer said on top of consent education in schools, there needs to be a huge change with men’s attitudes towards women and sex. And something that might help with that is hearing men reflect on their past sexual experiences with genuine remorse and accountability.
Outside the media/social/media Canberra bubble no one I’ve talked to even discusses this. It’s not an issue that moves anyone. The few times it’s come up it’s everyone involved are lieing scum including the sainted Brittoney who has no reason to lie about her drunken state and has no motivation to get her political oponents.
Also, most normal women have sons and the more senior likely have grandsons as well.
Its certainly gone a long way to proving my long-held belief that no-one, ever, should vote for a female candidate. There are none that are worth the risk. Women do not seek solutions when in Office, just attention and control.
Look at Queensland this morning. Never better illustrated.
“a curated ideological event whose partisanship is a callous insult to the genuinely damaged.”
seconded to Duncan as this.
Captures the whole lot in the one sentence.
This is nothing. Barely started in Australia and worse to come.
The left are masters at having their cake and eating it too.
They trashed men behaving chivalrously, they coached their girls to fvck around at will, but now they want men and boys to be “trained” to act……..what?……..oh that’s right, chivalrously.
Until those on the right with a platform talk about this openly, things will just get worse.
The good thing about a reasonably homogeneous population is that divisions are not readily created and maintained between sub segments of the population. As Australia becomes more multi cultural the ability of malign forces to create divisions in society will become easier and, like the US, violence may follow.
Well said.
And as it’s always happened in the US, the JFK and Clinton experiences show that the arrogant lefy don’t really care about women and misogyny.
And in France, as former President Holland showed it doesn’t even rate as political news
On 4 BC I think yesterday heard the reporter who broke the Andrew Lamming story (Fegan ?) talking about how he was not going to stop pursuing the story until Lamming was out of Parliament. Obviously thinks it is up to him to decide.
” What next? ‘Billy Hughes pinched my granny’s bottom’?
As it happens, my granny did have Hughes stories – but national security demands my silence…..
Back to the present day, Labor’s free childcare bribe, which is obviously coming, will have some resonance as the parrots say, but with Albanese copying the look and theme of Corbin’s campaign, there might be a few other little problems along the way for them.
Far and away the most interesting political outcome so far is the big promotion of Karen Andrews – not the first women from a science background who has done well in politics.
If persuasion is coercion, the only relationships that can possibly occur are communicationless ones where you simply agree to what is on offer.
Like an extreme version of Tinder.
It has all been revealed.
All this kerfluffel about women being with men etc., was about getting talking points for some lefty meeting or such like.
How can women have complete sexual freedom and demand respect?
It’s a pickle.
nup. Apparently that’s off too.
If a woman comes into your hotel room at night on invitation, after presenting herself in her jammies at the door on a lame pretext (toothpaste), asking “so, do you wanna fuck?” is completely verboten, too.
… and they wonder why “incel” is a thing?
Yes, quite a lot of “powerful victims” in this political equation.