Peak Sheila

THE media loves to see a poll dividend for a drumbeat campaign against a Federal government. Columnists want to believe their earnest coverage of the Great Misogyny Scare of 2021 – including war stories by at least a dozen ladies of a jaded age – is encouraging a deserved comeuppance from voters. Everybody wants to believe their job matters – especially journalists in a media ecosystem where Big Tech is the new apex predator. How much the public cares about Sir John Kerr trying to “make out” with an adviser to Gough Whitlam 48 years ago is debatable. What next? ‘Billy Hughes pinched my granny’s bottom’? Henry Parkes collected porno daguerreotypes?

Voters have given Scott Morrison a “clip around his tin ear,” Simon Benson declared yesterday. A clip is probably about right; it wasn’t a punch and doesn’t even pass muster as a slap. After weeks of melodrama, a ‘march’ on Canberra, a multi-million dollar bombardment from the ABC and two ministers weepily furloughed, Newspoll’s latest two party preferred figures are unchanged from the previous survey: Labor 52, Coalition 48. In circumstances described (inevitably) as unprecedented, that must be disappointing to the big guns of rape-o-rama. Anthony Albanese remains as popular as Andrew Laming at a women’s yoga session: 20 points behind as preferred PM.

At what politicos like to call the end of the day, the only proven sexual misdeeds against a woman at Parliament House were committed by members of a gay rump (if you will) aligned to Malcolm Turnbull, the same-sex ‘marriage’ mafia and, ergo, the political left. In the not-too-distant future, the only legal wrongdoing established in a courtroom may be an accuser’s.

As Justinian so brilliantly argued yesterday, the “transactional” Morrison government deserves no sympathy and none is intended here. I simply make these three points: first, a gender shaming war orchestrated by power-starved feminists and ABC extremists hasn’t paid off as expected; second, before the dust settles, the real sleazeball facing a sentence is unlikely to be Christian Porter; third, because one half of the population is – believe it or not – male, misandry is not an astute strategy. People are starting to see this for what it really is: a curated ideological event whose partisanship is a callous insult to the genuinely damaged.