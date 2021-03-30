Teena McQueen meets Jordan Peterson

The one spokesperson from the Libs who I find myself listening to most closely when I see her on the tele is the Liberal Party’s federal vice-president, Teena McQueen. Balanced and sensible and most impressively calm in what she says and goes about doing. I love her name as well. And there she was in today’s Age with this the headline: ‘I would kill to be sexually harassed at the moment’: Liberal Teena McQueen stuns colleagues in closed door meeting.

The Liberal Party’s federal vice-president, Teena McQueen, said “I would kill to be sexually harassed at the moment” according to three senior Liberal women who joined her at a meeting to discuss the NSW branch’s new code of conduct. And Ms McQueen, who says she did not make this exact comment, has apologised for an attempt at humour about herself. Ms McQueen said she “made a throwaway line, that ‘when women reach my age, we don’t have to worry about being sexually assaulted’,” during the meeting.

I see the joke but worry about not one, not two, but THREE senior Liberal women who reported this remark to the Fairfax Press. What a sorry bunch of twits seem to be advising Ms McQueen. The story continues:

The executive voted later that evening to adopt a new code of conduct that makes clear the party has zero tolerance for bullying, sexual harassment, vilification, physical violence and discrimination.

Of course it does, as it always did and always will. We really do live in an Age of Stupidity! And let me provide a piece of advice from Jordan Peterson from his astonishingly excellent Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life.

In our culture, we live as if we are going to die at thirty. But we do not. We live a very long time, but it is also over in a flash, and it should be that you have accomplished what human beings accomplish when they live a full life, and marriage and children and grandchildren and all the trouble and heartbreak that accompanies all of that is far more than half a life. Miss it at your great peril. [p. 283]

It is annoying to find the media and the left [I know, the same thing] fixating on fixing what no Parliament can repair – boy-girl relations in the age of of online porn and Sex and the City:

Criticism has been expressed about the influence the show has on adolescents and how the images displayed on the show affect the way women and young girls view themselves. Tanya Gold of The Daily Telegraph stated, “Sex and the City is to feminism what sugar is to dental care. The first clue is in the opening credits of the television show. Carrie is standing in a New York street in a ballet skirt, the sort that toddlers wear. She is dressed, unmistakably, as a child. And, because she is sex columnist on a newspaper, a bus wearing a huge photo of her in a tiny dress trundles past. ‘Carrie Bradshaw knows good sex,’ says the bus. And there, before any dialogue hits your ears, you have the two woeful female archetypes that Sex and the City loves—woman as sex object and woman as child … In another [episode], Carrie realizes she is homeless because she has spent $40,000 on shoes and does not have a deposit for an apartment. (In this crisis, she cries and borrows the money for the deposit—what child would do anything else?).

My advice, for what it’s worth to anyone under thirty, is that they should read Jordan Peterson and straighten out their own lives by themselves. If you are taking your cues from Carrie Bradshaw you will find yourself adrift with almost no way home after that.