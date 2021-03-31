ABC already interviewing Romulans about possible war crimes

Posted on March 31, 2021 by currencylad

15 Responses to ABC already interviewing Romulans about possible war crimes

  1. feelthebern says:
    March 31, 2021 at 3:27 pm

    This is what Space Force is protecting us from.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4SK0cUNMnMM

  2. cuckoo says:
    March 31, 2021 at 3:38 pm

    Will taxpayer funded gender reassignment surgery be a priority in space? I feel an Ed Wood movie coming on.

  3. Perplexed of Brisbane says:
    March 31, 2021 at 3:53 pm

    What do the Starship Enterprise and toilet paper have in common?
    They both fly round Uranus and wipe out Klingons.

    Sorry, that’s the only thing with a space connection I could think of.

  4. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    March 31, 2021 at 4:03 pm

    Sheeit bern tough bugger that foreigner See what you mean about the missiles ,an axe might have been handy for the yella fella .

  5. Tim Neilson says:
    March 31, 2021 at 4:11 pm

    1ooth anniversary?
    So pretty soon we should be taking delivery of those Sopwith Camel biplanes retrofitted with hot air balloon elevation technology that were to be built in South Australia to French design at a cost of a mere few hundred million pounds.
    That’ll help us if those devious boxheads start cheating on the Treaty of Versailles.
    (And, pssst, don’t let the secret out, but it will save a few Nationalist Party seats at the next election…)

  6. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    March 31, 2021 at 4:13 pm

    I’d settle for some good value working submarines before spaceships.
    Nuclear would be a bonus.

  7. JohnJJJ says:
    March 31, 2021 at 4:18 pm

    Air Marshal Mel Hupfeld has confirmed “a truly integrated space domain organisation”

    Whooooow, Whoooosh! Can I write the music for it? I got a great melody, dramatic uplifting. Dah dee dah de did didee dee dee dee. Like this one only er…different ( royalties and all that)
    https://youtu.be/Q2l4bz1FT8U

  8. Old School Conservative says:
    March 31, 2021 at 4:20 pm

    Excellent aircraft display over canberra today.
    I watched the Roulettes and was interested to hear that the pilots fly in formation by line of sight not use of technology.
    Flying upside down just meters from the plane below you just using flying skill – that’s admirable.

  9. jupes says:
    March 31, 2021 at 4:34 pm

    It’s been all downhill for the RAAF since they court martialled their greatest WW2 ace for smuggling piss.

  10. Rex Mango says:
    March 31, 2021 at 5:24 pm

    Still got my RAAF 75th Anniversary t-shirt. Geez that twenty five years flew by.

  11. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr says:
    March 31, 2021 at 5:36 pm

    Recalling the Fleet Review of a few years ago, during which Their ABC aired a televised magazine segment on “Women in the Navy” which was comprised entirely of women in RAAF uniform (including close-ups of cap badges saying…er… “RAAF”)

    Anyone know if for the RAAF anniversary Their ABC reciprocated with a similar puff-piece on “Flying ladies” or something, accompanied by vision of female sailors swabbing decks or something?

  12. calli says:
    March 31, 2021 at 6:12 pm

    Forget Romulans.

    The Borg is already here.

  13. Squirrel says:
    March 31, 2021 at 8:01 pm

    Once again, today, the Jekyll and Hyde ABC was on display – official broadcaster for the RAAF Centenary and evidently enjoying it, but before long they will be back to their old game of looking for victims of the ADF (including, soon, in outer space!).

  14. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    March 31, 2021 at 8:17 pm

    It’s been all downhill for the RAAF since they court martialled their greatest WW2 ace for smuggling piss.

    Clive Caldwell went on to play a leading role in the “Morotai Mutiny” where eight of Australia’s top fighter pilots resigned their commissions in protest at what they saw as a blatant misuse of resources, during the “forgotten campaigns” of World War Two.

  15. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr says:
    March 31, 2021 at 8:20 pm

    It’s been all downhill for the RAAF since they court martialled their greatest WW2 ace for smuggling piss.

    Crikey, his wikipedia page is one helluva collection of ripping yarns.

    The most relevant to the matter at hand: He had to lie about his age by clandestine means (use of a forged birth certificate) as the RAAF deemed him too old to be of any use in fighter operations & had refused to accept him.

