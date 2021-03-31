Liberty Quote
Capitalism needs neither propaganda nor apostles. Its achievements speak for themselves. Capitalism delivers the goods.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on ABC already interviewing Romulans about possible war crimes
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on ABC already interviewing Romulans about possible war crimes
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- notafan on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- lotocoti on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Muddy on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- 132andBush on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- thefrollickingmole on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- min on Cardimona guest post. More fake news from News Corp
- Baa Humbug on Cardimona guest post. More fake news from News Corp
- Squirrel on ABC already interviewing Romulans about possible war crimes
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Spurgeon Monkfish III on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Dot on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- H B Bear on Thanks to South Australia we have a glimpse of the future power supply
- Cassie of Sydney on The Birdsville Statement of the Ovaries
- Rex Anger on The Birdsville Statement of the Ovaries
- Iggie on Cardimona guest post. More fake news from News Corp
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on The Birdsville Statement of the Ovaries
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Muddy on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Mother Lode on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- thefrollickingmole on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- notafan on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Nighthawk the Elder on The Birdsville Statement of the Ovaries
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: March 27,2021
-
Recent Posts
- Thanks to South Australia we have a glimpse of the future power supply
- The Birdsville Statement of the Ovaries
- ABC already interviewing Romulans about possible war crimes
- Cardimona guest post. More fake news from News Corp
- Activity
- Teena McQueen meets Jordan Peterson
- Coronavirus fact: Marlboro reds are safer than AstraZeneca
- Peak Sheila
- PBW: The urgent need for quotas
- Forty years ago today
- fyi
- Where Biden is going, and where it will end up
- The Liberal Party: protecting Australia from left-wing extremism
- The Emperor Has No Clothes
- Good man’s family given a big boost by GoFundMe appeal
- Rumours and Gossip
- “The time for excuses has passed”
- Ops of Colour
- The triumph of reason
- Not Over The Rainbow
- The butcher’s bill for getting Trump
- Sure, Martin Luther King Jr had a dream
- America Humiliated
- Kim Jong-scott ‘orders’ MP to behaviour re-education camp
- David Bidstrup guest post. Hydrogen hopes.
- The Levine Comedy
- Australian police are now bodyguards for communists
- ACT beats the City of Sydney to unveil Australia’s first public hydrogen refuelling station
- Peter Ridd on freedom of speech in the universities
- Open Forum: March 27,2021
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
ABC already interviewing Romulans about possible war crimes
This entry was posted in Innovation, War and peace. Bookmark the permalink.
This is what Space Force is protecting us from.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4SK0cUNMnMM
Will taxpayer funded gender reassignment surgery be a priority in space? I feel an Ed Wood movie coming on.
What do the Starship Enterprise and toilet paper have in common?
They both fly round Uranus and wipe out Klingons.
Sorry, that’s the only thing with a space connection I could think of.
Sheeit bern tough bugger that foreigner See what you mean about the missiles ,an axe might have been handy for the yella fella .
1ooth anniversary?
So pretty soon we should be taking delivery of those Sopwith Camel biplanes retrofitted with hot air balloon elevation technology that were to be built in South Australia to French design at a cost of a mere few hundred million pounds.
That’ll help us if those devious boxheads start cheating on the Treaty of Versailles.
(And, pssst, don’t let the secret out, but it will save a few Nationalist Party seats at the next election…)
I’d settle for some good value working submarines before spaceships.
Nuclear would be a bonus.
Whooooow, Whoooosh! Can I write the music for it? I got a great melody, dramatic uplifting. Dah dee dah de did didee dee dee dee. Like this one only er…different ( royalties and all that)
https://youtu.be/Q2l4bz1FT8U
Excellent aircraft display over canberra today.
I watched the Roulettes and was interested to hear that the pilots fly in formation by line of sight not use of technology.
Flying upside down just meters from the plane below you just using flying skill – that’s admirable.
It’s been all downhill for the RAAF since they court martialled their greatest WW2 ace for smuggling piss.
Still got my RAAF 75th Anniversary t-shirt. Geez that twenty five years flew by.
Recalling the Fleet Review of a few years ago, during which Their ABC aired a televised magazine segment on “Women in the Navy” which was comprised entirely of women in RAAF uniform (including close-ups of cap badges saying…er… “RAAF”)
Anyone know if for the RAAF anniversary Their ABC reciprocated with a similar puff-piece on “Flying ladies” or something, accompanied by vision of female sailors swabbing decks or something?
Forget Romulans.
The Borg is already here.
Once again, today, the Jekyll and Hyde ABC was on display – official broadcaster for the RAAF Centenary and evidently enjoying it, but before long they will be back to their old game of looking for victims of the ADF (including, soon, in outer space!).
Clive Caldwell went on to play a leading role in the “Morotai Mutiny” where eight of Australia’s top fighter pilots resigned their commissions in protest at what they saw as a blatant misuse of resources, during the “forgotten campaigns” of World War Two.
Crikey, his wikipedia page is one helluva collection of ripping yarns.
The most relevant to the matter at hand: He had to lie about his age by clandestine means (use of a forged birth certificate) as the RAAF deemed him too old to be of any use in fighter operations & had refused to accept him.