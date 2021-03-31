Liberty Quote
Wealth is the product of man’s capacity to think.— Ayn Rand
-
Recent Comments
- Joanna Smythe on The Birdsville Statement of the Ovaries
- Patrick Kelly on Activity
- thefrollickingmole on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- JC on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Rex Anger on The Birdsville Statement of the Ovaries
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- feelthebern on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- a happy little debunker on The Birdsville Statement of the Ovaries
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Squirrel on The Birdsville Statement of the Ovaries
- Rex Anger on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- JC on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- MatrixTransform on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- bespoke on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- JC on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- MatrixTransform on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Roger on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Rex Anger on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- JC on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- bespoke on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- JC on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Roger on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- H B Bear on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Herodotus on Open Forum: March 27,2021
-
Recent Posts
- The Birdsville Statement of the Ovaries
- ABC already interviewing Romulans about possible war crimes
- Cardimona guest post. More fake news from News Corp
- Activity
- Teena McQueen meets Jordan Peterson
- Coronavirus fact: Marlboro reds are safer than AstraZeneca
- Peak Sheila
- PBW: The urgent need for quotas
- Forty years ago today
- fyi
- Where Biden is going, and where it will end up
- The Liberal Party: protecting Australia from left-wing extremism
- The Emperor Has No Clothes
- Good man’s family given a big boost by GoFundMe appeal
- Rumours and Gossip
- “The time for excuses has passed”
- Ops of Colour
- The triumph of reason
- Not Over The Rainbow
- The butcher’s bill for getting Trump
- Sure, Martin Luther King Jr had a dream
- America Humiliated
- Kim Jong-scott ‘orders’ MP to behaviour re-education camp
- David Bidstrup guest post. Hydrogen hopes.
- The Levine Comedy
- Australian police are now bodyguards for communists
- ACT beats the City of Sydney to unveil Australia’s first public hydrogen refuelling station
- Peter Ridd on freedom of speech in the universities
- Open Forum: March 27,2021
- A mocking reminder of the many visions of Tim Flannery
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Activity
This entry was posted in Innovation, International. Bookmark the permalink.
Lockdowns, will stop the inactivity virus.
Nice one CL. Make sure you send an invoice for solving this challenging problem for them.
More wymmins in gummint and curfews for men?
OOOoooh, I know!
Take the cars off the proles.
Plenty of dirty windscreens at traffic lights
I don’t know the solution but I know what the goal should be.
Kill ’em off before they procreate.
The cyclists in the linked article are not wearing helmets! They are literally praying for death. (/sarc)
Dave is probably on the right track.
You won’t own any cars and you’ll be happier.
Keep pedalling, proles, you are the renewable energy.
Bring back teasing at school.
Nothing motivates a little fat slob like being teased “Fat Fat the Water Rat” and other 100% proven motivational speech. And it lasts a lifetime.
Also, they inevitably chase you out of anger and shame. They can’t catch you of course, but those are the first steps to making them active.
I myself must have helped dozens of fat slobs in my high school years.
p.s. The above proven method only works with fat boys. Never do it to fat girls because it has the opposite effect.
Teasing fat girls makes them eat even more and they turn into lezbeeannes. There is a different method for girls.
What idiot called it inactivity instead of lacktivity?
you think you jest..
Leave me off the activity list till after Easter
Haha yep.
This is yet another front in the nomenklatura’s endless war on private motor vehicles. The intended result being the proles walk and cycle when they’re allowed out of their existence pods and any remaining roads and highways infrastructure is freed up for exclusive use by the nomenklatura (aka “the Grate Resetters”).
The proles won’t be able to use electric cars (after their ICE vehicles have been taxed/legislated out of existence) as the latter will be too expensive to purchase and unable to be charged by an eletrickery grid “powered” by pixie dust and unicorn farts.
But you will be HAPPY – or else it’s off to a labore camp for a bit of re-education and/or existence termination.
Wasn’t that how they were writing about the great reset in the glowing reviews? “you will own nothing and be happy.”
The thing they missed is that the nomenklaturas will, by that point, wholly own and enslave the pliant tax cattle. Need a good mix of Boxer horses to work to death and sheep who are paid to vote.
gardening.
added benefit, you will have something to eat when the shortages and vaccine passport nonsense hits.
Treadmills sell for thousands of dollars.
Unbelievable. First world problems.
With tiny dog boxes gardening is pretty much out of the question.
Curiously, many people couldn’t sell their labour no matter what they tried.
For many the problems are not so much in the body, more curtailment by the mind.
When we was young we used to live 8 to a room with no heating or cooling ,fed on stale bread and dripping twice a day with cold tea ,we worked milkin cows efiore we walked eight mile to school which we left aged 12 ,went to work 12 hours a day 7 days a week for $2. 50 a fortnight ,but we was HAPPY !
I hate it when they don’t paint the cycleways green.
Actually it is a lost worse. Every dead person I’ve seen is stock-still, no activity at all. That means, I hope you’re sitting down, 100% of dead people are inactive. Shock.
Try telling that to the kids these days Fred, and they just won’t believe you.
“One of the answers to this global public health crisis is to redesign our towns and cities to encourage and better facilitate more walking and cycling, and less driving.”
Ah yes – all those roads closed to vehicular traffic in places like Paramatta, where they ended up going back to actual roads because business fell through the floor, and drug dealing went through the roof.
Green policy rule #1: Failure isn’t an option – it’s mandatory!
Duh, obviously free gym membership for everyone for life!
“you will own nothing and be happy.”
The nomenklatura, however, will own everything, and be extremely happy, lording it over the serfs (serfs didn’t own anything either – the return of feudalism.
PS, sorry munty, you didn’t make the “nomenklatura” cut.
The Public Service recommended, ordered, and policed the shutdown of private enterprise for 18 months. How many have died thanks to this inactivity?
Only one solution to Deadly Inactivity.
And only if we want to.
Do less. We need more.
Many of the inactive fatalities are probably down to those who have no ability to move due to malnutrition caused by lack of access to technology such as secured reliable energy. Just a thought.