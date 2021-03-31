Activity

Posted on March 31, 2021 by currencylad

This entry was posted in Innovation, International. Bookmark the permalink.

28 Responses to Activity

  1. caveman says:
    March 31, 2021 at 11:03 am

    Lockdowns, will stop the inactivity virus.

  2. Catfeesh? says:
    March 31, 2021 at 11:04 am

    Nice one CL. Make sure you send an invoice for solving this challenging problem for them.

  3. Shy Ted says:
    March 31, 2021 at 11:10 am

    More wymmins in gummint and curfews for men?

  4. Dave in Marybrook says:
    March 31, 2021 at 11:12 am

    OOOoooh, I know!
    Take the cars off the proles.

  5. Forester says:
    March 31, 2021 at 11:17 am

    Plenty of dirty windscreens at traffic lights

  6. Baa Humbug says:
    March 31, 2021 at 11:24 am

    I don’t know the solution but I know what the goal should be.
    Kill ’em off before they procreate.

  7. cuckoo says:
    March 31, 2021 at 11:29 am

    The cyclists in the linked article are not wearing helmets! They are literally praying for death. (/sarc)

  8. Colonel Crispin Berka says:
    March 31, 2021 at 11:31 am

    Dave is probably on the right track.
    You won’t own any cars and you’ll be happier.
    Keep pedalling, proles, you are the renewable energy.

  9. Baa Humbug says:
    March 31, 2021 at 11:34 am

    Bring back teasing at school.
    Nothing motivates a little fat slob like being teased “Fat Fat the Water Rat” and other 100% proven motivational speech. And it lasts a lifetime.

    Also, they inevitably chase you out of anger and shame. They can’t catch you of course, but those are the first steps to making them active.
    I myself must have helped dozens of fat slobs in my high school years.

    p.s. The above proven method only works with fat boys. Never do it to fat girls because it has the opposite effect.
    Teasing fat girls makes them eat even more and they turn into lezbeeannes. There is a different method for girls.

  10. Tony Taylor says:
    March 31, 2021 at 11:35 am

    What idiot called it inactivity instead of lacktivity?

  11. duncanm says:
    March 31, 2021 at 11:45 am

    Dave in Marybrook says:
    March 31, 2021 at 11:12 am
    OOOoooh, I know!
    Take the cars off the proles.

    you think you jest..

    euronews Living
    @euronewsliving
    ·
    13h
    One of the answers to this global public health crisis is to redesign our towns and cities to encourage and better facilitate more walking and cycling, and less driving.

    Countries like the Netherlands do this well, but others are lacking.

    #HealthcareWeek

  12. Daily llama says:
    March 31, 2021 at 11:49 am

    Leave me off the activity list till after Easter

  13. luke73 says:
    March 31, 2021 at 11:52 am

    Haha yep.

  14. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    March 31, 2021 at 12:03 pm

    This is yet another front in the nomenklatura’s endless war on private motor vehicles. The intended result being the proles walk and cycle when they’re allowed out of their existence pods and any remaining roads and highways infrastructure is freed up for exclusive use by the nomenklatura (aka “the Grate Resetters”).

    The proles won’t be able to use electric cars (after their ICE vehicles have been taxed/legislated out of existence) as the latter will be too expensive to purchase and unable to be charged by an eletrickery grid “powered” by pixie dust and unicorn farts.

    But you will be HAPPY – or else it’s off to a labore camp for a bit of re-education and/or existence termination.

  15. rich says:
    March 31, 2021 at 12:10 pm

    But you will be HAPPY – or else it’s off to a labore camp for a bit of re-education and/or existence termination.

    Wasn’t that how they were writing about the great reset in the glowing reviews? “you will own nothing and be happy.”
    The thing they missed is that the nomenklaturas will, by that point, wholly own and enslave the pliant tax cattle. Need a good mix of Boxer horses to work to death and sheep who are paid to vote.

  16. gavalanche says:
    March 31, 2021 at 12:31 pm

    gardening.
    added benefit, you will have something to eat when the shortages and vaccine passport nonsense hits.

  17. RobK says:
    March 31, 2021 at 12:47 pm

    Treadmills sell for thousands of dollars.
    Unbelievable. First world problems.
    With tiny dog boxes gardening is pretty much out of the question.
    Curiously, many people couldn’t sell their labour no matter what they tried.
    For many the problems are not so much in the body, more curtailment by the mind.

  18. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    March 31, 2021 at 1:26 pm

    When we was young we used to live 8 to a room with no heating or cooling ,fed on stale bread and dripping twice a day with cold tea ,we worked milkin cows efiore we walked eight mile to school which we left aged 12 ,went to work 12 hours a day 7 days a week for $2. 50 a fortnight ,but we was HAPPY !

  19. H B Bear says:
    March 31, 2021 at 1:35 pm

    I hate it when they don’t paint the cycleways green.

  20. JohnJJJ says:
    March 31, 2021 at 1:42 pm

    Actually it is a lost worse. Every dead person I’ve seen is stock-still, no activity at all. That means, I hope you’re sitting down, 100% of dead people are inactive. Shock.

  21. Old School Conservative says:
    March 31, 2021 at 1:49 pm

    Try telling that to the kids these days Fred, and they just won’t believe you.

  22. Kneel says:
    March 31, 2021 at 3:00 pm

    “One of the answers to this global public health crisis is to redesign our towns and cities to encourage and better facilitate more walking and cycling, and less driving.”

    Ah yes – all those roads closed to vehicular traffic in places like Paramatta, where they ended up going back to actual roads because business fell through the floor, and drug dealing went through the roof.
    Green policy rule #1: Failure isn’t an option – it’s mandatory!

  23. Chris M says:
    March 31, 2021 at 3:31 pm

    Duh, obviously free gym membership for everyone for life!

  24. Boambee John says:
    March 31, 2021 at 3:33 pm

    “you will own nothing and be happy.”

    The nomenklatura, however, will own everything, and be extremely happy, lording it over the serfs (serfs didn’t own anything either – the return of feudalism.

    PS, sorry munty, you didn’t make the “nomenklatura” cut.

  25. Adelagado says:
    March 31, 2021 at 3:39 pm

    The Public Service recommended, ordered, and policed the shutdown of private enterprise for 18 months. How many have died thanks to this inactivity?

  26. calli says:
    March 31, 2021 at 6:15 pm

    Only one solution to Deadly Inactivity.

    And only if we want to.

  27. Captain Katzenjammer says:
    March 31, 2021 at 6:20 pm

    5.2 million people die from inactivity each year:
    what’s the solution?

    Do less. We need more.

  28. Patrick Kelly says:
    March 31, 2021 at 7:02 pm

    Many of the inactive fatalities are probably down to those who have no ability to move due to malnutrition caused by lack of access to technology such as secured reliable energy. Just a thought.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.