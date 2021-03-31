Barrie, Wendy and Henry discuss justice

There’s only one reason we can’t take to all of them with a firing squad or a nulla nulla:
Also quite strange when we live in a country with a culture orders and orders of magnitude older than anybody else. 100,000 years of continuous civilisation suggests a degree of knowledge about justice.
— Henry Madison (@RageSheen) March 31, 2021
Barrie Cassidy.
I reckon Cassidy was the biggest freaking numbnuts to ever appear to TV.
Beyond satire…dacao ni! Which is is a rude Chinese expression.
Are you calling for volunteers for the Firing squad?
You had better stand clear of the rush.
Any wonder western civilisation is in terminal decline.
No, civilisation means towns, cities, governing bodies or rulers. And an actual legal authority or a justice system.
There were none of these in Australia before 1788.
It’s gonna be so good when the Chinese take over and show just how much they love and reverence other ‘civilisations’.
According to leftist everywhere, China is beyond criticism because the Chinese Takeaway and Restaurant down the road does great food.
There was nothing ‘civil’ or even unique about the hunter gatherer ‘culture’ that mostly got superseded in the rest of the world many thousands of years ago.
Honestly do they think humans emerged first in Australia?
As for China ‘lifting’ people out of poverty was that through Communism or the introduction of another bit of another western idea, like capitalism?
Dumb, dumber and dumbest.
Do they know how dumb their words are, or are they really true believers? The ignorance they put on display is baffling.
Barrie Cassidy should read up on Emperor Wu of Han & see whether he thinks that’s civilised.
Palaeolithic, that’s it.
They’re all lovely guys. Until they want to pick a fight.
Wow, The Mote’s back?
Barrie Cassidy should try for a brain transplant. Other than that, there’s nothing else fo0r him.
chinese civilization is awesome…but comm china severed that rich legacy from public consciousness…which is the point really
they didn’t just sever it, they annihilated it
Ask all those indigenous women and children being beaten up and sexually assaulted, as were their ancestors, about that 100,000 (WTAF?) of civilisation and justice, you brain dead grease weasel.
These folks are simply getting in early to establish their Social Credits with China so that when China introduces that system within Oz (and throughout the ex-Western world) they will already be well on their way to some free steak knives.
But I have been wondering how fungible are those social credits, both domestically and internationally. Does China need to float this novel currency (like they did with Covid) to ensure fairness to all? Do they respect calibration of different cultures and multi-cultural fairness?
What 100,000 years of continuous “civilisation” teaches you about justice is … look after kin and clan … the rest are expendable.
I read somewhere that the CCP decreed that the measurement for not being in poverty in China would be lowered from a buck a day or whatever the measurement is world wide to eighty cents or something and viola – suddenly all those people were no longer in poverty.
The correct term is dribbling cretin.
On second thoughts I need to apologise to dribbling cretins everywhere for the offensive comparison.