Barrie, Wendy and Henry discuss justice

Posted on March 31, 2021 by currencylad

There’s only one reason we can’t take to all of them with a firing squad or a nulla nulla:

21 Responses to Barrie, Wendy and Henry discuss justice

  1. JC says:
    March 31, 2021 at 10:03 pm

    Barrie Cassidy.

    If you think Hillary Clinton had a tough time last Wednesday, spare a thought for one of Clinton’s devoted Australian cheerleaders, the ABC’s Barrie Cassidy.

    Cassidy, a former Labor staffer who is now host of the billion-dollar broadcaster’s The Insiders, applied his decades of political wisdom to analysing the US election result as votes were being counted.

    At a surprisingly early stage, before any swing state counts were complete, Cassidy announced on Twitter: “Trump cannot win. The nightmare is over.”

    Nobody, but nobody, was saying anything similar. There simply wasn’t enough information available. But Cassidy seemed absolutely certain of Trump’s rapidly impending doom.

    “It’s going to be an early night after all,” he continued. “Trump is not defying the polls anywhere. Clinton on the other hand demonstrably is.”

    https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/blogs/tim-blair/barries-shocker/news-story/f252555be4be8f4e6e09e8b54d6e5f37

    I reckon Cassidy was the biggest freaking numbnuts to ever appear to TV.

  2. Iain Russell says:
    March 31, 2021 at 10:03 pm

    Beyond satire…dacao ni! Which is is a rude Chinese expression.

  3. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    March 31, 2021 at 10:03 pm

    Are you calling for volunteers for the Firing squad?
    You had better stand clear of the rush.

  5. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) says:
    March 31, 2021 at 10:17 pm

    Any wonder western civilisation is in terminal decline.

  6. Lee says:
    March 31, 2021 at 10:27 pm

    No, civilisation means towns, cities, governing bodies or rulers. And an actual legal authority or a justice system.
    There were none of these in Australia before 1788.

  7. max says:
    March 31, 2021 at 10:28 pm

    100,000 years of continuous civilisation

    It’s gonna be so good when the Chinese take over and show just how much they love and reverence other ‘civilisations’.

  8. Motelier says:
    March 31, 2021 at 10:29 pm

    According to leftist everywhere, China is beyond criticism because the Chinese Takeaway and Restaurant down the road does great food.

  9. notafan says:
    March 31, 2021 at 10:34 pm

    There was nothing ‘civil’ or even unique about the hunter gatherer ‘culture’ that mostly got superseded in the rest of the world many thousands of years ago.

    Honestly do they think humans emerged first in Australia?

    As for China ‘lifting’ people out of poverty was that through Communism or the introduction of another bit of another western idea, like capitalism?

    Dumb, dumber and dumbest.

  10. nb says:
    March 31, 2021 at 10:34 pm

    Do they know how dumb their words are, or are they really true believers? The ignorance they put on display is baffling.

  11. feelthebern says:
    March 31, 2021 at 10:37 pm

    Barrie Cassidy should read up on Emperor Wu of Han & see whether he thinks that’s civilised.

  13. Damon says:
    March 31, 2021 at 10:39 pm

    They’re all lovely guys. Until they want to pick a fight.

  14. JC says:
    March 31, 2021 at 10:40 pm

    Motelier says:

    Wow, The Mote’s back?

  15. JC says:
    March 31, 2021 at 10:41 pm

    Barrie Cassidy should read up on Emperor Wu of Han & see whether he thinks that’s civilised.

    Barrie Cassidy should try for a brain transplant. Other than that, there’s nothing else fo0r him.

  16. gavalanche says:
    March 31, 2021 at 10:42 pm

    chinese civilization is awesome…but comm china severed that rich legacy from public consciousness…which is the point really

  17. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) says:
    March 31, 2021 at 10:45 pm

    chinese civilization is awesome…but comm china severed that rich legacy from public consciousness…which is the point really

    they didn’t just sever it, they annihilated it

  18. Megan says:
    March 31, 2021 at 10:58 pm

    Ask all those indigenous women and children being beaten up and sexually assaulted, as were their ancestors, about that 100,000 (WTAF?) of civilisation and justice, you brain dead grease weasel.

  19. Russell says:
    March 31, 2021 at 11:02 pm

    These folks are simply getting in early to establish their Social Credits with China so that when China introduces that system within Oz (and throughout the ex-Western world) they will already be well on their way to some free steak knives.
    But I have been wondering how fungible are those social credits, both domestically and internationally. Does China need to float this novel currency (like they did with Covid) to ensure fairness to all? Do they respect calibration of different cultures and multi-cultural fairness?
    What 100,000 years of continuous “civilisation” teaches you about justice is … look after kin and clan … the rest are expendable.

  20. Helen says:
    March 31, 2021 at 11:06 pm

    I read somewhere that the CCP decreed that the measurement for not being in poverty in China would be lowered from a buck a day or whatever the measurement is world wide to eighty cents or something and viola – suddenly all those people were no longer in poverty.

  21. Whalehunt Fun says:
    March 31, 2021 at 11:21 pm

    I reckon Cassidy was the biggest freaking numbnuts to ever appear to TV.

    The correct term is dribbling cretin.

    On second thoughts I need to apologise to dribbling cretins everywhere for the offensive comparison.

