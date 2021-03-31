Cardimona guest post. More fake news from News Corp

This morning I found this reprehensible tripe in my region’s daily News Corp newspaper…
But first, cutting to the punchline of the joke, a letter from Michael Miller, CEO of News Corp at the end of the exchange when Cardi shared it with him.
I have confidence in our processes, our coverage and the editor of The Cairns Post. Copying me on emails (again) will not change my position, in fact it weakens your position.
Like Xxx, I will not be engaging with you further on this topic.
Michael
Report warns of scorching days due to climate change
BLISTERING heatwaves will be much longer, much more frequent and even permanent in some Australian cities if global temperatures rise 3C above pre-industrial levels, Australian climate scientists have warned.
In a report to be released on Wednesday, the Australian Academy of Science has provided a disturbing picture of a continent set to cook under the pressures of climate change.
Under a global 3C rise in temperature, Darwin would experience 265 days per year with temperatures above 35C, the report stated, while Brisbane would get 55 such scorchers per annum, Melbourne could expect 24, and Sydney would experience 11.
The report takes the climate debate into shocking new territory, with most mitigation efforts to date focused on how global temperature rises could be kept to between 1.5C and 2C.
Based on current emissions reductions commitments, the authors stated that the prospect of global temperature rises being kept at 1.5C was now “all but impossible”, while an increase of 2C was “unlikely”.
The prospect of global temperatures soaring 3C above industrial levels was now “very likely”, the report said.
In addition to the heatwaves, a global rise of 3C would produce a myriad effects on life in Australia, including longer-lasting and more intense cyclones, an explosion in the number of extreme fire danger days — up as much as 300 per cent — and more extreme rain events.
As a dedicated truth-bomber I couldn’t let that go without comment, so I wrote a Letter to the Editor and I posed a quick question to the journo via email.This is the letter, which I cc’ed to the journo…
The Editor
Unbelievable! The always-wrong climate egg-spurts are at it again (31/03). Let’s pick this completely fake news apart.
“BLISTERING heatwaves will be … permanent in some Australian cities if global temperatures rise 3C …”. Brisbane’s median minimum temperature is 15.7 degrees. Add 3 degrees and you get 18.7. Some heatwave!
“Under a global 3C rise in temperature … Brisbane would get 55 such scorchers” (days above 35C). So NOT “permanent heatwaves”, then? Seems wildly inconsistent for a “scientific” organisation.
“Based on current emissions reductions commitments … temperature rises being kept at 1.5C was now “all but impossible” …”. But 97 percent of CO2 emissions come from the oceans in accordance with Henry’s Law and the amount of solar heat received. If CO2 controlled climate (it doesn’t) why aren’t we stopping China producing 85 percent of man-made CO2?
“The prospect of global temperatures soaring 3C above industrial levels was now “very likely” …”. Just as we’ve heard over and over again since 1988 without the slightest variation in climate that cannot be explained by incoming solar radiation. The klimateers’ track record is 100 percent failure.
“In addition to the heatwaves … longer-lasting and more intense cyclones …”. Hang on, these cultists were walking the “more-intense cyclones” meme back recently because cyclone energy is down in every basin – again, as clearly explained by the solar-controlled Modern Warm Period reducing the tropical-polar temperature differential.
“In addition to the heatwaves … an explosion in the number of extreme fire danger days …”. Not a problem if we just manage the forest fuels the same way pre-1788 aboriginals did without any technology at all.
“In addition to the heatwaves … more extreme rain events.” How long has it been since Dorothea Mackellar wrote of “flooding rains”? About 155 years ago. So the more climate changes the more it stays the same.
‘Catastrophic man-made global warming’ is a hoax, a hoax debunked completely and totally by proper scientists who get zero media coverage – or who only get coverage when their uni sacks them for threatening their gravy train, like Professor Ridd.
If it weren’t for an evil, complicit, un-Australian media these climate frightbats would be laughed out of town and we’d all be richer – individually and as a country. These hoaxsters steal our money under false, phoney and fraudulent pretences and the media aids them and abets them.The media and the climate fraud brigade are a crime cartel – nothing more.(406 words)
Naturally that won’t get a run because the newspaper has cut its contributed opinions space down to an A4-sized corner, and I’m no longer permitted to write op-eds for free. I’m too truthy and it hurtz their feelz.
Here’s the email to the journo..
Could you link me to just one such prediction made by these experts since 1988 that came true?If they’d ever been right they’d be holding that case up high as proof of their greatness.
They don’t do that because they don’t have one. Not one.These people cry wolf to get taxpayers’ money – which is fraud.You and your colleagues are enabling it and will be on the wrong side of history as we are entering a solar minimum.
To my enormous surprise, and to the journo’s credit, he replied!
Hi (Cardi)
Disappearing polar sea ice? Bleaching of coral reefs? Megacities running dangerously low on water? All of these things were predicted.
That doesn’t mean all of the estimates in the latest AAS report will come true. I’m reporting the forecasts and predictions, because if they do come true, I think you’d agree life in Australia could become quite difficult for us all.
I guess fundamentally, that’s what I fail to understand about sceptics: how they can be cavalier about things that seem important to how we all live.
Anyway, thanks for taking the time to read, and engage.
Kind regards
As you’d expect, I shot off a reply…
Thanks for the reply, Xxxxx.
Good on you for having the courage to discuss science with a sceptic when so many of your colleagues won’t.
Xxxxx, those things you mentioned just aren’t happening in reality – only in media releases and reports.
These experts have predicted melting ice caps and even no arctic ice for years. I have a long list of them. If it was melting why haven’t sea levels risen? I go to the Esplanade on a king tide and it’s no different than it was 50 years ago.
Sydney Harbour has our oldest tide gauge. Look it up online and tell me why seas actually go down at times if all this ice is melting? Water follows the fixed laws of physics. If the seas aren’t rising beyond post-Little Ice Age thermal expansion then the ice isn’t melting.
Bleaching of corals is caused not by “global warming” but by a wide range of local factors, including too much heat, not enough heat, too much fresh water, too much salinity, disease vectors and many others.
Bleaching is coral’s evolutionary superpower. Quickly changing symbionts gives them an adaptation advantage that we generational breeders just can’t match.
It’s why corals are such an old species and are so widely distributed across a huge variety of temperature zones, depths, salinity levels, and so on.
Even JCU reluctantly admitted recently that corals are numbered in trillions and there’s no chance of their extinction.
These expert grifters flew over the Reef, declared it dead and killed a tourist season. The Cairns Post and News Corps assisted them.
Look up Dr Jennifer Marohasy’s website. She explains how the flyover survey was not fit for purpose.
Water in megacities?
Megacities are unnatural and man-made. Water supply is a planning and infrastructure problem, not a rainfall problem.
Earth is a water planet, and the evaporation of water and its return as rain is nature’s automatic thermostat and it’s the simple, evidentially-supportable reason why catastrophic runaway global warming just can’t happen
Cyclones and thunderstorms are excellent mechanisms for removing surface heat and sending it back to space.
Hence why it’s so cool after a thunderstorm passes over.
But the pixels used in the “experts'” best computer models, run on their best supercomputers, are still too large to factor them in.
Plus they don’t even try to include cloud cover in their models despite clouds reflecting heat before it ever gets to the surface.
The AAS based their release on the IPCC’s RCP 8.5 scenario, the worst-case scenario, that even the IPCC admits is highly unlikely due to the extreme variables in that equation.
Did you know that sceptics have tried for years to unearth the research paper that empirically proves the greenhouse hypothesis? We can’t find it because it doesn’t exist.
You try and find it.
The atmosphere doesn’t work like a greenhouse – it has no glass roof. It actually works like the a running air-compressor.
The only variables are gravity, atmospheric mass, and incoming radiation (solar and galactic). The only one of those that changes enough to change the climate is the sun. It’s also the only thing powerful enough.
The atmosphere could be over 95 percent CO2, like Venus and Mars, and our surface temperatures would be as they are now.
If man-made global warming was a real deal, then replacing cheap reliable electricity with expensive intermittent electricity is not going to help us survive and adapt.
Where does electricity come from at night during wind droughts?
If the alarmists believed their own agitprop they’d be advocating nuclear, to both solve their imaginary problem and to ensure they and their families can survive using air conditioning.
Nuclear is dangerous? OK, why have no US Navy submariners died from radiation in 65 years? Look at Hiroshima and Nagasaki on Google maps satellite view.
10,000 year wastelands? Nah, thriving cities.
Why?
Climate change alarmism is an attack on the West that began with the Malthusians at the Club of Rome in the 1960s.
It’s since been taken over by the Chinese Communist Party, who just love stealing others’ intellectual property and who know a great way to destroy their cultural enemies when they see one.
That means that you, your editor, and your employer are aiding and abetting a CCP crime cartel and its brainwashed, MAFS-watching followers.
We’re entering a solar minimum. It was predicted ten years ago by sceptical scientists using empirical evidence (not models) and this northern winter saw record low temps and record snowfall as far south as Texas and the Sahara.
We’ll notice it more next year (due to planetary axial precession).
Just watch the same alarmists tell you the “science is settled” (which isn’t how science even works) as they pivot to completely different predictions while relying on the “appeal to authority” logical fallacy and journalists who refuse to ask to see their homework.
Follow the money, Xxxxx. If they’re not cutting you a cheque you’re assisting their scam for free.
And as I’ve said to your editor, our kids and grandkids will be far worse off because she, and you, failed to do your own homework.
Cheers
And now we await a further reply, which I do not expect will ever come.
I explained all this to an editor once, over a two-hour coffee session.
When he stood up at the end it was almost like shutters came down inside his eyes and I could clearly visualise his automatic retard kicking in to purge his memory of the uncomfortable facts I’d presented.
He remained firmly inside the capitalist-carbon-caused catastrophic-climate-calamity cult.
But wait! There’s more!
I copied the editor into the exchange with the journo and she’s already really mad at me because I escalated another matter to the Press Council.
Here’s her view…
Four emails in a morning just means I’m going to ignore you now.
A reminder that letters to the editor go to the letters inbox – I don’t need to be CC’ed on them.
Predictably, I shot off another email – and included News Corpse CEO Michael Miller…
Xxx, you were copied in because you are a big part of the problem.
You are responsible for your paper.
The tripe you’re publishing is believed by innocents.
You are steadily destroying the society you and your paper rely on.
We’re less than ten years from climate alarm renewables crashing the electricity grid because of the hard realities of electrical engineering.
News Corp really needs to get its act together.
Do you hear me, Michael Miller?
You have a duty of care to your customers and this slipshod slap-happy covid and climate alarmism is a breach of that duty.
Who is accountable there?
Do you hope you’re safely retired before these scams unravel?
You have a mere handful of journos on your entire staff with even the vaguest understanding of the real world outside the media bubble.
The only reason I remain a subscriber is because I want to know what lefties are saying and I can’t stomach one second of the Alinsky Bolshevik Collective.
But I know you want more!
To my profound astonishment, Michael Miller replied…
(Cardi),
I have confidence in our processes, our coverage and the editor of The Cairns Post. Copying me on emails (again) will not change my position, in fact it weakens your position.
Like Xxx, I will not be engaging with you further on this topic.
Michael
So I quickly replied…
I guess you must be hoping there’s never a Climate Nuremberg, eh?
And that’s all she wrote, folks. So far…
Well done!
Keep up the good work sir.
Very very well put Rafe
Climate change and tree hugging is the latest religion, just as bereft of evidence and logic as all those before. As you have discovered it is pointless trying factual discussion with these nutters. Unfortunately I think the best way forward for those not buying it is to seriously look at how we can distance ourselves from these cranks. They will assuredly destroy the western capitalist system and our living standards with it. Australia’s federation does allow the states to largely self govern – that may be one way we can avoid the nutter left without too much bloodshed?
Regional climate change forecast I had seen for Brissy were that mostly minimum temps would rise, they would not be that many more days above 35. You know, so winter would typically drop to 10 degrees at night instead of eight. Grave things to live with.
Bottom line, check what the modelling actually predicts, and the analyses’ confidence intervals, not what the media and shameless spruickers say it says.
So many reports, so many media sensationalised catastrophes that do not come to pass. Next dogs and cats will live together.
Arguing with MSM editors is right up there with shouting at pigeons at the park. Find the dog and give it a kick.
Miller reacted instantly when the PM said something wrong about News Corp journos. And he got an instant apology. News Corp journos get something wrong and you get bupkis.
As they said in The Highly Esteemed Goon Show:
Not me Real World, it is a guest contribution from the Deep North.
“Not a problem if we just manage the forest fuels the same way pre-1788 aboriginals did without any technology at all” pre 1788 aboriginals “managed ” nothing, they just survived. In forests and elsewhere lightning happened and the pre 1788s may or may not have even been in the area “managing” outcomes.
Well done Rafe.
Cardi, great work. As Hendo would say, Four Paws.
Oooh, Real World might be onto something here.
What if we could convince all the warmunists that the tropics, a big chunk of Queensland, was going to fry because of da ebil carbins and get them to move to Viktoristan?
At the same time point out to realists south of the border that the coming solar minimum is going to make their bones ache and they’d be better off in the north?
Then we just need to form a Real World Party, and rigorously eject leftist infiltrators in a way the SFLNP failed to do, and win power at the next election.
We could then get on with building reliable power plants to export power to the south, pay off the socialists’ mega-debt, and attract the return of industries.
We could purge the bureaucracy of ideologues, massively simplify development approvals, and slash the price of doing business with government.
We could then afford to build dams to shore up farming and domestic water supplies, and guarantee food supplies while providing more habitat for wildlife.
We could deepen and dredge our ports, beef up our railways, and do that coal-for-iron-ore boomerang-train trade deal with WA so we and they could each smelt our own steel.
I like it!
Same tripe published in The Worst Australian in Perth.
“I like it!”
And then you woke up and had to face stupid reality!
Might be better to use the tried-and-true “Pedestrian Council” method – create a private company with a non-profitty, enviro-friendly type name, and make pronouncements from on high about what “everyone” knows and wants. Ignore being ignored, just keep them press releases coming and eventually they (the media) will find a use for you. Once they’ve used you once, they’ll keep coming back – just keep making ridiculous statements, one’s bound to right sooner or later, or at least sound good.
great stuff! thats some serious researching. if journos did a tenth of that they would actually be worth listening to
Very good, indeed.
How did that dude manage to monetise the pedestrian council? I might be interested in something similar if one can eek a living fro m it.
Cardimona: These experts have predicted melting ice caps and even no arctic ice for years. I have a long list of them.
Cardimona, could you please provide us with that list? Is there some way we can help keep it updated?
Nitpicking gone mad,
‘I love a sunburnt country’ was written in 1908.
Dorothy Mackellar was born in 1885.
Nether were about 155 years ago.
excellent stuff.
But the lefty warmists still won’t explain to me why they claim there will be more cyclones but less rain.
They know it doesn’t make sense.
But since when did they believe in sense.
The Cairns Post is a crime against humanity, and doesn’t even make the grade as public loo toilet paper.
Some suggestions:
Cardi’s Climate Council
The Bureau of Climate Reality
Concerned Citizens for Climate
Australian Climate Realists
Ozzie Carbon Dioxide Exhalers’ Union (The ACDEU)
P.S. Keep up the great work and make sure the fax machine is fully serviced and ready to rumble.
ahldb, well spotted!
I worked it out from wiki’s dates on its pages for Dorothea and for “My Country” and it should have read 117 years ago.
I’ll have to try harder with my proof reading…
And yes, I’ve heard there’s some controversy about exactly when the poem was written.
Ice free Arctic bingo.
Using ‘oogle, type inside inverted commas, “arctic ice free by”, and all the numbers appear.
Pick a year, any year …
Epicurious, I’ve got to do some work outside for a while but when I’m back at my desk I’ll (hopefully) dredge out that list (from my tens of thousands of saved research papers, climate-related articles and comments).
I only wish I had BoN-levels of organisation…
🤔
Keep politely telling those media zombies the truth, Cardimona, so long as you understand their belief in CAGW isn’t rational, but one of the irrational, fashionable beliefs of their animist post-Christian pagan religion.
At least some of the kids from journalism school who had the initiative to get a job in the bush (i.e., Cairns Post) showed initiative that most of their fellow graduates didn’t have, preferring to stay in the city on the dole drinking lattes with their baristas (who couldn’t get jobs in gender studies) and their fellow journalism zombies.
When they’re out and about, the Cairns Post kids also are mixing with hardly anyone with those fashionable city beliefs and plenty of sceptics like you, considering the massive global damage done to the North Queensland tourism economy by the lies of the academic dregs who, for example, got Peter Ridd sacked from his job at James Cook uni because his research inconveniently confirmed that the Great Barrier Reef is actually quite healthy.
Great stuff Cardi.
Grand Master of the Clue Bat.
‘global rise of 3C would produce a myriad effects on life in Australia,’
And this is an example of how they get the temp up.
This is Darwin’s mean temp from the 1880s. Looks like quite a rise until you check the very light yellow unadjusted temp in the background.
https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show_v4.cgi?id=ASN00014015&ds=14&dt=1
Mmmm…. hmmmm…
Cairns professional circles, though small, are at times very insular.
There’s plenty of over-the-top greens there.
Despite the 1-degree of separation everybody in Cairns would have from someone with a blue-collar job, & someone with a precarious minimum wage tourism job, it’s stunning to encounter the disconnect in the white collar caste.
The circle of mutual congratulation & mutual affirmation is stronger than one would first think.
Incredibly, the tourism industry has quite a few (perhaps even a majority) of socially left, global warming, capitalism hating, types in it. (I’m talking owner-drivers of tourism based businesses)
the ABC will be right along with the fact check unit to dismiss the entire exchange based on this one numerical error.
Yup – I do love how they homogenised-out the entire 2C fall from 1880 to 1940.
http://www.bom.gov.au/jsp/ncc/cdio/weatherData/av?p_display_type=dataGraph&p_stn_num=014016&p_nccObsCode=36&p_month=13
Hottest year for Cairns = 1923 (30.4C)
Hottest day for Cairns = Jan 1923 (43.2C)
You don’t need thousands of articles or instances to disprove an hypothesis. You only need one.
The hypothesis states that increasing levels of CO2 in the atmosphere will result in runaway global warming. This hypothesis was built in the late 1980s and we were incessantly told that the science upon which this hypothesis was based is “settled”, that is they knew all that had to be known about it in particular the warming prediction.
They threw around lots of temperature figures with the biggest ones being the more certain. The catastrophism ramped up when the levels of CO2 increased faster than predicted. It was all going to be much worse than first thought.
They knew the basics about the melting temperature of ice and with their certainty of their knowledge of what was going to happen to temperatures they could reasonably and even accurately predict sea level rise and their models spat out truly catastrophic scenarios.
In Sept 1988, based on these models and the settled science, they predicted that the Maldives in the Indian Ocean would be inundated in 30 years by the inevitable sea level rise.
https://climatechangedispatch.com/four-weeks-left-until-the-maldives-drown/
The government of the Maldives was so concerned about this outcome that they held cabinet meetings under water to draw the worlds attention to their plight.
They had a bit each way in that over this period they built a brand new international airport and 20 odd brand spanking new luxurious tourist resorts.
Here was the classic example of the testing of an hypothesis, the very basis of the scientific method. They developed a hypothesis – runaway global warming due to CO2 increase. They made a prediction of an outcome based on that hypothesis in a specified time frame and there was a measurable result at the end of that time frame which would validate or invalidate that hypothesis.
The result could not be clearer. By September 2018, The Maldives were still well above the waterline. So what happened, why did the prediction formed on their settled science fail?
Has something changed in the melting point of ice? No one is arguing that. If anything the Maldives should have drowned sooner given the higher CO2 emissions. What has clearly failed is that increasing CO2 levels have failed to warm the planet catastrophically as predicted.
Has this outcome caused these “scientists” to rethink, reject their hypothesis and seek a new explanation. Not in your life!! They continue to double down. I don’t know what you call this but it is not science.
Excellent, Cardimona! Thank you!
Same thing for Tuvalu.
https://www.sciencealert.com/pacific-island-nation-expected-to-sink-is-getting-bigger
.. one does wonder how they justify nulling out the Darwin data.
The BOM has nothing within 250km of Darwin, apart from Darwin itself, prior to about 1940.
Daly Waters has the most data within 500km, and shows the same ~1.5C drop 1930 – 1950.
Cardimona
Do yourself, or anyone else imagine how we might be free of the woke ruling class that is determined to destroy our way of life?
In just a few decades they’ve inflicted massive damage on our society and economy- largely masked by Debt, Iron ore and fossil fuel exports to date.
I think our federation gives some states a way out without civil war – the rest of the west maybe not so lucky?
Yes, it is exasperating Cardi. I’ve had 20-odd years of similar experiences.
Funny thing is, the same sort of speculative study produced in the 1960s or 70s – of course it would have been about global cooling then – would also have been reported, but with tongue at least half-in-cheek. The tone would have been “look at what these boffins with their computer think our planet will look like in 50 or 100 years”.
What was the difference? Why is society now so gullible? I’m guessing it’s a much more highly educated population. Even half a century ago a certain fraction of uni-educated fools would have taken such a doomsday scenario seriously. Now society is full of uni-educated fools who think that if it comes out of a computer it must be taken seriously. Increasing the average length of formal education by 4 or 5 years has shut down society’s bullshitometer. 50 years ago the average Joe would laugh at what highly educated people believed about the distant future, and the average Joe was in the majority, including among journalists. Not so any more.
Most of your arguments against the AAA’s alarmist paper seem sound to me, though I think you go overboard by claiming no greenhouse effect at all, so that the surface temperature would be the same if the atmosphere was 95% carbon dioxide. You may be interested to read Roy Spencer on this subject.
“Hottest day for Cairns = Jan 1923 (43.2C)”
We did hit 48 on one day in 2018 or 2019. Totally freak event.
Another one a little closer to home.
The Qld CMO, Dr Jeanette Young stated that the UK variant of the China Virus is 70% more infectious than the COVID-19 strain. In the lockdown in Brisbane a couple of weeks ago she said that the Dr who tested positive had over 800 close contacts before the lockdown was imposed. If the infection rate was as she stated then we could have expected between 130 – 140 cases.
After all the tracking down and testing of contacts there was only 1 positive case uncovered who turned out to be her partner. These were the parameters we were told to expect based on their medical knowledge of the virus and it’s variants.
What does that result tell us?
Either her close contacts were not close contacts at all, so the public was being mislead to justify the lockdown or the infectious nature of the strain is wildly exaggerated to justify the lockdown.
There has been no questioning of this anomaly. We are just told to blindly accept what they say or else we will die or kill granny.
There is no scientific basis for any of this but it is all justified on the basis of medical knowledge.
Warren Entsch blew the whistle on PML the other night regarding the mask mandate applying to Cairns. Cairns is further away from Brisbane than Sydney or Melbourne but it doesn’t apply in those places. The virus obviously respects state borders.
Science is being debased by these charlatans.
You really needed to ask the journo and the editor if they were working on this topic to win a Pulitzer. That’s the “reputable” journo prize that never gets cancelled even if it is clear that it was awarded without any factual basis, even complete lies.
Just watched “Mr Jones” movie and researched its authenticity and journalistic contributions of Walter Duranty – fascinating events of human history … and so many deaths. All journos now want a bit of that action … great sport if you can get away with it.
I hope they keep printing this bull$hit so we can dredge it up in 2030 when the great global warming class action is launched.
Read the comments about the recent ‘unprecedented’ rain, we had several ‘Flatteries’ of it.
Cardi, well done. I been researching and writing about the climate change hoax for nearly 20 years now (my background is in old school climatology/physical geography) and that is a good a summary of any that I have read. Well done.
PB
http://www.bom.gov.au/jsp/ncc/cdio/weatherData/av?p_display_type=dailyDataFile&p_nccObsCode=122&p_stn_num=031011&p_c=-192344402&p_startYear=2018
Couple of points if I may.
According to the Gold Standard of climate science, the IPCC Assessment reports, warming caused by CO2 will manifest itself mostly at high latitudes, mostly in winter time and mostly on daily lows.
If that is true (why doubt the Gold Standard eh?), then the poles would warm by an amount higher than 3 DegC and the tropics by an amount less than 3 DegC and most of that would happen in winter lows.
Therefore, by the alarmists own admission, places like Brisbane will not see much difference at all in daily highs during summer days.
Second point. Even if the Arctic never freezes over again, sea levels wouldn’t budge at all because Arctic ice is sea ice.
Only if the Antarctic and Greenland LAND ICE melts will seas rise. Considering how cold those places are year round, even a 6-8 DegC rise in winter temperatures wouldn’t melt enough ice to raise sea levels by the ridiculous amounts claimed by them.
I used to have bookmarks to the IPCC reports making these claims but no longer do because I got so sick of beating my head against a wall.
However I’m sure someone like Jo Nova would be able to locate them quick smart.
Extinction Rebellion camped in Melbourne dressed in costumes probably made from a petrochemical material ,certainly not wool or cotton and not sewn or hand made either . hypocrites also claiming white supremacy caused climate change . Mad , irrational and would suffer cognitive dissonance if beliefs are changed .
http://polarportal.dk/en/greenland/surface-conditions/
http://ocean.dmi.dk/arctic/icecover.uk.php
Down a bit but not the worst.