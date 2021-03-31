Cardimona guest post. More fake news from News Corp

This morning I found this reprehensible tripe in my region’s daily News Corp newspaper…

But first, cutting to the punchline of the joke, a letter from Michael Miller, CEO of News Corp at the end of the exchange when Cardi shared it with him.

Report warns of scorching days due to climate change BLISTERING heatwaves will be much longer, much more frequent and even permanent in some Australian cities if global temperatures rise 3C above pre-industrial levels, Australian climate scientists have warned. In a report to be released on Wednesday, the Australian Academy of Science has provided a disturbing picture of a continent set to cook under the pressures of climate change. Under a global 3C rise in temperature, Darwin would experience 265 days per year with temperatures above 35C, the report stated, while Brisbane would get 55 such scorchers per annum, Melbourne could expect 24, and Sydney would experience 11. The report takes the climate debate into shocking new territory, with most mitigation efforts to date focused on how global temperature rises could be kept to between 1.5C and 2C. Based on current emissions reductions commitments, the authors stated that the prospect of global temperature rises being kept at 1.5C was now “all but impossible”, while an increase of 2C was “unlikely”. The prospect of global temperatures soaring 3C above industrial levels was now “very likely”, the report said. In addition to the heatwaves, a global rise of 3C would produce a myriad effects on life in Australia, including longer-lasting and more intense cyclones, an explosion in the number of extreme fire danger days — up as much as 300 per cent — and more extreme rain events.

As a dedicated truth-bomber I couldn’t let that go without comment, so I wrote a Letter to the Editor and I posed a quick question to the journo via email.This is the letter, which I cc’ed to the journo…

The Editor Unbelievable! The always-wrong climate egg-spurts are at it again (31/03). Let’s pick this completely fake news apart. “BLISTERING heatwaves will be … permanent in some Australian cities if global temperatures rise 3C …”. Brisbane’s median minimum temperature is 15.7 degrees. Add 3 degrees and you get 18.7. Some heatwave! “Under a global 3C rise in temperature … Brisbane would get 55 such scorchers” (days above 35C). So NOT “permanent heatwaves”, then? Seems wildly inconsistent for a “scientific” organisation. “Based on current emissions reductions commitments … temperature rises being kept at 1.5C was now “all but impossible” …”. But 97 percent of CO2 emissions come from the oceans in accordance with Henry’s Law and the amount of solar heat received. If CO2 controlled climate (it doesn’t) why aren’t we stopping China producing 85 percent of man-made CO2? “The prospect of global temperatures soaring 3C above industrial levels was now “very likely” …”. Just as we’ve heard over and over again since 1988 without the slightest variation in climate that cannot be explained by incoming solar radiation. The klimateers’ track record is 100 percent failure. “In addition to the heatwaves … longer-lasting and more intense cyclones …”. Hang on, these cultists were walking the “more-intense cyclones” meme back recently because cyclone energy is down in every basin – again, as clearly explained by the solar-controlled Modern Warm Period reducing the tropical-polar temperature differential. “In addition to the heatwaves … an explosion in the number of extreme fire danger days …”. Not a problem if we just manage the forest fuels the same way pre-1788 aboriginals did without any technology at all. “In addition to the heatwaves … more extreme rain events.” How long has it been since Dorothea Mackellar wrote of “flooding rains”? About 155 years ago. So the more climate changes the more it stays the same. ‘Catastrophic man-made global warming’ is a hoax, a hoax debunked completely and totally by proper scientists who get zero media coverage – or who only get coverage when their uni sacks them for threatening their gravy train, like Professor Ridd. If it weren’t for an evil, complicit, un-Australian media these climate frightbats would be laughed out of town and we’d all be richer – individually and as a country. These hoaxsters steal our money under false, phoney and fraudulent pretences and the media aids them and abets them.The media and the climate fraud brigade are a crime cartel – nothing more.(406 words)

Naturally that won’t get a run because the newspaper has cut its contributed opinions space down to an A4-sized corner, and I’m no longer permitted to write op-eds for free. I’m too truthy and it hurtz their feelz.

Here’s the email to the journo..

Could you link me to just one such prediction made by these experts since 1988 that came true?If they’d ever been right they’d be holding that case up high as proof of their greatness. They don’t do that because they don’t have one. Not one.These people cry wolf to get taxpayers’ money – which is fraud.You and your colleagues are enabling it and will be on the wrong side of history as we are entering a solar minimum.

To my enormous surprise, and to the journo’s credit, he replied!

Hi (Cardi) Disappearing polar sea ice? Bleaching of coral reefs? Megacities running dangerously low on water? All of these things were predicted. That doesn’t mean all of the estimates in the latest AAS report will come true. I’m reporting the forecasts and predictions, because if they do come true, I think you’d agree life in Australia could become quite difficult for us all. I guess fundamentally, that’s what I fail to understand about sceptics: how they can be cavalier about things that seem important to how we all live. Anyway, thanks for taking the time to read, and engage. Kind regards

As you’d expect, I shot off a reply…

Thanks for the reply, Xxxxx. Good on you for having the courage to discuss science with a sceptic when so many of your colleagues won’t. Xxxxx, those things you mentioned just aren’t happening in reality – only in media releases and reports. Xxxxx, those things you mentioned just aren’t happening in reality – only in media releases and reports. These experts have predicted melting ice caps and even no arctic ice for years. I have a long list of them. If it was melting why haven’t sea levels risen? I go to the Esplanade on a king tide and it’s no different than it was 50 years ago. Sydney Harbour has our oldest tide gauge. Look it up online and tell me why seas actually go down at times if all this ice is melting? Water follows the fixed laws of physics. If the seas aren’t rising beyond post-Little Ice Age thermal expansion then the ice isn’t melting. Bleaching of corals is caused not by “global warming” but by a wide range of local factors, including too much heat, not enough heat, too much fresh water, too much salinity, disease vectors and many others. Bleaching is coral’s evolutionary superpower. Quickly changing symbionts gives them an adaptation advantage that we generational breeders just can’t match. It’s why corals are such an old species and are so widely distributed across a huge variety of temperature zones, depths, salinity levels, and so on. Even JCU reluctantly admitted recently that corals are numbered in trillions and there’s no chance of their extinction. These expert grifters flew over the Reef, declared it dead and killed a tourist season. The Cairns Post and News Corps assisted them. Look up Dr Jennifer Marohasy’s website. She explains how the flyover survey was not fit for purpose. Water in megacities? Megacities are unnatural and man-made. Water supply is a planning and infrastructure problem, not a rainfall problem. Earth is a water planet, and the evaporation of water and its return as rain is nature’s automatic thermostat and it’s the simple, evidentially-supportable reason why catastrophic runaway global warming just can’t happen Cyclones and thunderstorms are excellent mechanisms for removing surface heat and sending it back to space. Hence why it’s so cool after a thunderstorm passes over. But the pixels used in the “experts'” best computer models, run on their best supercomputers, are still too large to factor them in. Plus they don’t even try to include cloud cover in their models despite clouds reflecting heat before it ever gets to the surface. The AAS based their release on the IPCC’s RCP 8.5 scenario, the worst-case scenario, that even the IPCC admits is highly unlikely due to the extreme variables in that equation. Did you know that sceptics have tried for years to unearth the research paper that empirically proves the greenhouse hypothesis? We can’t find it because it doesn’t exist. You try and find it. The atmosphere doesn’t work like a greenhouse – it has no glass roof. It actually works like the a running air-compressor. The only variables are gravity, atmospheric mass, and incoming radiation (solar and galactic). The only one of those that changes enough to change the climate is the sun. It’s also the only thing powerful enough. The atmosphere could be over 95 percent CO2, like Venus and Mars, and our surface temperatures would be as they are now. If man-made global warming was a real deal, then replacing cheap reliable electricity with expensive intermittent electricity is not going to help us survive and adapt. Where does electricity come from at night during wind droughts? If the alarmists believed their own agitprop they’d be advocating nuclear, to both solve their imaginary problem and to ensure they and their families can survive using air conditioning. Nuclear is dangerous? OK, why have no US Navy submariners died from radiation in 65 years? Look at Hiroshima and Nagasaki on Google maps satellite view. 10,000 year wastelands? Nah, thriving cities. Why? Climate change alarmism is an attack on the West that began with the Malthusians at the Club of Rome in the 1960s. It’s since been taken over by the Chinese Communist Party, who just love stealing others’ intellectual property and who know a great way to destroy their cultural enemies when they see one. That means that you, your editor, and your employer are aiding and abetting a CCP crime cartel and its brainwashed, MAFS-watching followers. We’re entering a solar minimum. It was predicted ten years ago by sceptical scientists using empirical evidence (not models) and this northern winter saw record low temps and record snowfall as far south as Texas and the Sahara. We’ll notice it more next year (due to planetary axial precession). Just watch the same alarmists tell you the “science is settled” (which isn’t how science even works) as they pivot to completely different predictions while relying on the “appeal to authority” logical fallacy and journalists who refuse to ask to see their homework. Follow the money, Xxxxx. If they’re not cutting you a cheque you’re assisting their scam for free. And as I’ve said to your editor, our kids and grandkids will be far worse off because she, and you, failed to do your own homework. Cheers

And now we await a further reply, which I do not expect will ever come.

I explained all this to an editor once, over a two-hour coffee session.

When he stood up at the end it was almost like shutters came down inside his eyes and I could clearly visualise his automatic retard kicking in to purge his memory of the uncomfortable facts I’d presented.

He remained firmly inside the capitalist-carbon-caused catastrophic-climate-calamity cult.

But wait! There’s more!

I copied the editor into the exchange with the journo and she’s already really mad at me because I escalated another matter to the Press Council.

Here’s her view…

Four emails in a morning just means I’m going to ignore you now. A reminder that letters to the editor go to the letters inbox – I don’t need to be CC’ed on them.

Predictably, I shot off another email – and included News Corpse CEO Michael Miller…

Xxx, you were copied in because you are a big part of the problem. You are responsible for your paper. The tripe you’re publishing is believed by innocents. You are steadily destroying the society you and your paper rely on. We’re less than ten years from climate alarm renewables crashing the electricity grid because of the hard realities of electrical engineering. News Corp really needs to get its act together. Do you hear me, Michael Miller? You have a duty of care to your customers and this slipshod slap-happy covid and climate alarmism is a breach of that duty. Who is accountable there? Do you hope you’re safely retired before these scams unravel? You have a mere handful of journos on your entire staff with even the vaguest understanding of the real world outside the media bubble. The only reason I remain a subscriber is because I want to know what lefties are saying and I can’t stomach one second of the Alinsky Bolshevik Collective.

But I know you want more!

To my profound astonishment, Michael Miller replied…

(Cardi), I have confidence in our processes, our coverage and the editor of The Cairns Post. Copying me on emails (again) will not change my position, in fact it weakens your position. Like Xxx, I will not be engaging with you further on this topic. Michael

So I quickly replied…

I guess you must be hoping there’s never a Climate Nuremberg, eh?

And that’s all she wrote, folks. So far…