Thanks to South Australia we have a glimpse of the future power supply

Contemplate the future prospects for hot dinners and industrial development.

What do we see? Today we had a wind drought across the southern states. Queensland was not affected as much as the others, and in the afternoon the two wind factories in Queensland were producing as much power as the rest of the SE windfleet combined. By the way, in WA the output from the mills was running as low as 2.5% up to lunchtime.

The chart below shows the wind supply for the NEM (all the states in SE Australia) and also for South Australia alone. The source is found at the Wind Energy tab on the Aneroid Energy site.

The coloured lines are the individual wind farms in SA. The lines indicate the wind power delivered at the time expressed as per centage of the installed or plated capacity. The heavy line that reached 50% in the night, then runs along the bottom of the chart for most of the day is South Australia, ending at 2.4% at 5.10 Sydney time. The other line that ends at 8.1% is the whole of SE Australia.

The wind situation in Victoria was practically the same as SA although the decline started yesterday and the line was below 10% from midnight, hit the floor at 10am and ended the section at 1.3%.

At 6.30pm in Victoria brown coal was accounting for 74% of generation while the wind was kicking in 0.88%. Thanks to brown coal they could spare 480MW, almost half a GW, to support the South Australians where the wind was delivering 8% of local generation, gas 75%, and the battery 2%.

In NSW coal was providing 86% of the power compared with 4% from the wind, while we were taking 500MW from Queensland where coal and gas combined to deliver 90% of the generation compared with 4% from wind.

South Australia shows that the problem with being the wind leader and blowing up your coal power stations is that you end up depending on coal power from another state that is also determined to blow up their coal power stations. Almost invariably at breakfast and dinnertime SA imports power, even when the wind is up to the average level (29% of plated capacity.)

When the wind supply is flat on the floor they import all day, even with the substantial contribution from rooftop solar that drives down the demand to a level that threatens to wreak havoc on the grid. People with panels on the roof may have to stop feeding the grid when the situation is critical and it can only get worse as more solar power is installed.

As to our industrial future, is there any accurate data on the deindustrialization of SA since the craze for RE started?

Plus a list of failed RE projects of various kinds.