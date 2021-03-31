The Birdsville Statement of the Ovaries

Now that Morrison has embraced identity politics as the solution to life’s problems I personally don’t think his mooted women’s quota goes far enough or is permanent enough to solve the historic and systemic injustice women suffer in Parliament House.

A future Prime Minister or Opposition Leader or the Liberal Party Executive could abandon a quota system at anytime with impunity. Especially if it wasn’t working and a female staffer was say being abused or treated shabbily by a female Minister. Failure, hypocrisy or female agency should not be a limitation on permanency.

No, what is needed is a permanent women’s voice to the parliament enshrined in the constitution. I propose a forum be immediately convened to progress this matter starting with The Birdsville Statement from the Ovaries that can better speak truth to the incoherent reconstructed memories of 33 years ago that the patriarchal justice system is incapable of discovering through evidentiary means and cannot be resolved through ordinary democratic processes.

Morrison has opened Pandora’s box if you ask me (I hope that isn’t misogynist)!