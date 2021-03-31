The Birdsville Statement of the Ovaries

Now that Morrison has embraced identity politics as the solution to life’s problems I personally don’t think his mooted women’s quota goes far enough or is permanent enough to solve the historic and systemic injustice women suffer in Parliament House.
A future Prime Minister or Opposition Leader or the Liberal Party Executive could abandon a quota system at anytime with impunity. Especially if it wasn’t working and a female staffer was say being abused or treated shabbily by a female Minister. Failure, hypocrisy or female agency should not be a limitation on permanency.
No, what is needed is a permanent women’s voice to the parliament enshrined in the constitution. I propose a forum be immediately convened to progress this matter starting with The Birdsville Statement from the Ovaries that can better speak truth to the incoherent reconstructed memories of 33 years ago that the patriarchal justice system is incapable of discovering through evidentiary means and cannot be resolved through ordinary democratic processes.
Morrison has opened Pandora’s box if you ask me (I hope that isn’t misogynist)!
Hear hear! And very droll …
Why does all this crap remind me of Monty Python “Jehovah” stoning scene?
It depends on whether you are using the term “box” figuratively or anatomically.
Pandora’s box
Kates Bush
Janas Vent
All big things if you look into them.
Can’t wait for the Surry Hills/St Kilda statement from the polished desk…
While we’re on quotas, we need a cap on the number of lawyers in parliament…and while we’re at it, a minimum of three years not in the employ of the public service before you’re eligible to run for parliament.
I think the bigger issue is people in the provinces voting in shit [email protected] and sending them here. Lift your standards.
Justinian, I can see here why you truly deserve the appellation of The Great.
Yours is an outstandingly well-thought out and sensitive answer to a question that has plagued the centuries: what do women want?
Everything. We want everything. All at once. And we want it now.
So peel me a grape and make me a G & T. Ovaries Rule, OK?
Everything. We want everything. All at once. And we want it now.
It all started with Eve.
Like women in general, Pandora had a lot of polyvalence.
Hence, any women’s voice to parliament would be even more varied than the proposed aboriginal one. But if run by current feminists you can be sure of one similarity: whatever the issues decided upon, the taxpayer will have to fork up.
I forgot to mention, silly me, although Justinian in his wisdom has made it central; not only do we want everything, and now, but we also want it permanently, forever.
I think that’s very fair, as I am sure you’ll all agree.
Privileged Women only need apply, of course.
Such as Linda Reynolds [Grandad was a Labor M.P. in W.A,], Melissa Price [Grandad was a Labor MP in W.A., so was Uncle], and Michaela Cash [Dad was a Liberal MP in W.A.].
KARENS need not apply, that goes without saying.
Grace Tame on ABC RN right now being a spokeswoman for women & taken aim at new Assistant Minister for Women, Amanda Stoker & Bettina Arndt for interviewing her school teacher & Amanda Stoker for defending Bettina Arndt & Amanda Stoker for attending anti-abortion rallies & something about the transgender agenda & the Deputy QLD Premier. These women’s issues are complicated.
These women’s issues are complicated.
The indigenes were on to something when they carved out separate spaces for women’s business and men’s business.
Perhaps that’s part of our indigenous heritage we should re-introduce to contemporary Australia?
Victoria’s Gender Equality Act 2020 goes a step further: ” The Gender Equality Act sets new obligations for the Victorian public sector, universities and local councils to plan, implement strategies and report on gender equality in the workplace.” https://www.vic.gov.au/gender-equality-and-womens-leadership
Looking forward to the post-implementation review to see how that all works out. Especially in rural councils, many of which have unfilled councillor positions.
Thinking of good members for the Voice how could we go wrong letting a panel of Julia Gillard, Julia Banks, Marise Payne, Sarah Hanson-Young, Kelly O’Dwyer, Kristina Keneally, Larissa Behrendt, Gillian Triggs, Louise Milligan, Penny Wong, Annastacia Palaszczuk, Pauline Hanson, Jacqui Lambie, Christine Nixon, that Heath expert from Victoria Kym Peake (did really with COVID), Yassmin Abdel-Magied run the nation. All talents, every single one of them. And apparently they all think and act the same because they are all women. No political experience but I also reckon Shapelle Corby may as well put her hand up. Good for ratings.
Justinian, the sad thing is that what passes for satire these days is usually simply a precursor to reality. Someone sometime is going to take up your proposal with a vengeance. We damn near close to doing that already.
And the wymynses will be the ones in there speaking for me and my mine, making marriage and familial life even more fraught and misunderstood re the way in which it meets women’s real needs, in contrast to the imposed needs of feminist fantasy.
What a hideous prospect. Burn your proposal now, Justinian, or it will surely fall into the wrong hands.
viz, your list of applicants-to-be.
I rest my case.
Make that drink a double scotch neat. I need it after contemplating your list.
Not really. They’ve just been put firmly on to the Alinsky track.
Margaret Thatcher did not think they were complicated. Nor do I.
Imagine the shitfight over portfolies. Blood on the desks.
Pure gold. Possibly one of the best of recent posts.
Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare says:
‘I forgot to mention…’
Now, why would a minor detail like that absolve a bloke from full responsibility…
…next these fellas will be using ‘but, she changed her mind’ as some kind of reasonable defence.
I forgot to mention, silly me, although Justinian in his wisdom has made it central; not only do we want everything, and now, but we also want it permanently, forever.
I would also be guessing you shouldnt need to ask for it as we will have it ready before you know you want it as well?
One of your best!
….. however I think we may jest too much…this could indeed be part of our not too distant future!
Who would have thought Grace Tame would come back to haunt the Coalition? She is not grateful for being Australian of the Year? I forgot to put her on my list for the Voice.
….. however I think we may jest too much…this could indeed be part of our not too distant future!
Inevitable in some form, once “citizen” or “subject” is no longer the basic political unit and is usurped by identity politics .
… not only do we want everything, and now, but we also want it permanently, forever.
But not necessarily accommodating husbands as often as they might want.
Understandable – men are the invader and women the invaded. Even in a spousal situation. It might start off as “whenever you feel like it” as younger people, but after two or three children it can become once a week or much, much less.
As age takes its toll, the women can find it not just an imposition but actually an impediment to their physical well being. Once medication (however minor and routine) is required the man feels like a vandal.
So where do men go next? This is a question for the (older and in some case even the younger) ages.
Mistress? Sex worker? Celibacy?
Nothing is free of consequences.
Happily (for the fiscally-minded) we already have such a voice – it’s called Mamamia (the website, not the cheesy musical).
It used to be a bicameral voice, but Studio 10 didn’t quite work out…..
Because this type of crap always starts with a nice piece of halibut?
Morrison has opened Pandora’s box …
Why does all this crap remind me of Monty Python “Jehovah” stoning scene?
Because this type of crap always starts with a nice piece of halibut?
Did Pandora or the halibut consent?
I don’t think 95% of people in Australia give a fig about how many women are in Government. Nothing significant gets done anyway. For the last 12 months their lives have been turned upside down and made totally miserable by both State and Federal Governments all in the name of a flu virus.
Would this be people who were born biologically female, or can I identify myself as a women, and claim everything, as well as a right to an abortion?
Grace Tame, oh dear, Adam Goodes, oh dear
That list of high achieving wymynses you posted is what you get when political parties apply quotas, whether in elected or appointed public positions.
And you’re right, may as well chuck in Shappelle Corby. She can swap notes with the drug dealer’s missus, who I notice is missing from your list. How can you forget Tanya?
It’s a condition of accepting the accolade, the next 12 months is to be spent bitching about the government not doing enough for your cause du jour.
Herodotus, it is also a question for a man to ask his wife. This is a very serious thing to be taken seriously between older partners, or indeed, any partners. Physical loving must still exist, no matter how expressed, or men will stray and women will hate them for it, or men will be miserable and hate their wives for it. Even prostate cancer, which we personally have overcome with better treatments than most, is not something that can deny what exists physically between a man and a woman. There is always a pleasure left in loving and pleasuring each other. Into old age if you are lucky enough to get there.
The world of today which denies the wisdom that many women achieved in the past in their knowledge of men, and passed on to their own daughters, is terrible for men. Men need physical release and to feel wanted. End of story if they don’t feel that.
For goodness sakes, it is NOT all about women.
It’s a condition of accepting the accolade, the next 12 months is to be spent bitching about the government not doing enough for your cause du jour.
Uess you’re Mark Donaldson VC, or one of the myriad practical people who are either too down-to-earth, eccentric or sensitive to bullshit to be ABC- and Green-Left exploitable.
Such people just get on with things…
“Tintarella di Luna says:
March 31, 2021 at 7:06 pm
Grace Tame, oh dear, Adam Goodes, oh dear”
I knew….as soon as I heard the news about Tame being given the gong back in January….that she’d be trouble. She’s a trouble maker and she clearly loves to sprout progressive bullshit. But I’m curious, has Tame ever spoken up about the horrendous violence that many indigenous women and children in indigenous communities are experiencing? Or is it just crickets chirping?
Why did ScoMo approve Grace Tame as Australian of the Year, and why haven’t they just abolished that silly award anyway?
“The Sheriff says:
March 31, 2021 at 8:34 pm
Why did ScoMo approve Grace Tame as Australian of the Year, and why haven’t they just abolished that silly award anyway?”
The Liberals are so fucking stupid.