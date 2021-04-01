(Pete M).
Liberty Quote
Every government interference in the economy consists of giving an unearned benefit, extorted by force, to some men at the expense of others.— Ayn Rand
-
Recent Comments
- Entropy on After all, thong nong isn’t a 12 year-old
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Dot on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- jupes on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Dot on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- H B Bear on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Dot on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Dot on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Lee on Barrie, Wendy and Henry discuss justice
- Dot on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- H B Bear on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- RobK on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Nick on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Roger on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Arky on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Terry Pedersen on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- johanna on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Arky on Goddam baby boomers!
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Arky on Goddam baby boomers!
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Nelson_Kidd-Players on Open Forum: March 27,2021
- Snoopy on Open Forum: March 27,2021
-
Recent Posts
- “Stop this nonsense. We already have the ABC”
- After all, thong nong isn’t a 12 year-old
- Goddam baby boomers!
- Spot which paper is which
- Barrie, Wendy and Henry discuss justice
- Thanks to South Australia we have a glimpse of the future power supply
- The Birdsville Statement of the Ovaries
- ABC already interviewing Romulans about possible war crimes
- Cardimona guest post. More fake news from News Corp
- Activity
- Teena McQueen meets Jordan Peterson
- Coronavirus fact: Marlboro reds are safer than AstraZeneca
- Peak Sheila
- PBW: The urgent need for quotas
- Forty years ago today
- fyi
- Where Biden is going, and where it will end up
- The Liberal Party: protecting Australia from left-wing extremism
- The Emperor Has No Clothes
- Good man’s family given a big boost by GoFundMe appeal
- Rumours and Gossip
- “The time for excuses has passed”
- Ops of Colour
- The triumph of reason
- Not Over The Rainbow
- The butcher’s bill for getting Trump
- Sure, Martin Luther King Jr had a dream
- America Humiliated
- Kim Jong-scott ‘orders’ MP to behaviour re-education camp
- David Bidstrup guest post. Hydrogen hopes.
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
It isn’t pron if it’s B & W.
Aw shucks
Someone should ask Malcolm what the size of the LNP’s majority is.
Either he doesn’t know, and is therefore inept, or he’s a Labor stooge.
“or he’s a Labor stooge”
It took the stupid fucking Liberals to fall for this termite. The Labor party had more sense.
“I see dead people…”
I think Malcolm Turnbull has a point, but only just.
The Laming fellow has not been charged and it may well he has some emotional issues going on because he acts in a rash way, and this photo business. It’s not Craig Thompson because he was lying all the way through and misuse of public money.
But it is sketchy behaviour for a middle-aged man.
It took the stupid fucking Liberals to fall for this termite. The Labor party had more sense.
Indeed; the Liberal Party has always lacked the discipline exhibited by the Labor Party in that regard.
And the trouble with being a “broad church” is that foundational principles are soon diluted by the presnce of those who don’t believe in them.
So is hanging out at the gay mardi gras, but it didn’t stop Turnbull.
Does Thong Nong hail from the same tribe as Skan-Kee Ho?
“is therefore inept, or he’s a Labor stooge.”
He is both
If one were to conceive, for novelistic purposes, of a character representing the effete, curvatus in se , progressive liberal but morally hollow elite of Australia one could do no better than to contrive a character like Maladroit Blight Trumble, Esq. In his memoir Steve Kilbey (of music group The Church fame) tells of a teenage Trumble, billeted at Kilbey’s home during a debating competition, regaling Kilbey’s mother in the kitchen with his intellectuality whilst decked out in a tweed jacket and a cravat! LOL. “That boy will be Prime Minister one day”, Mrs. Kilbey remarked, oblivious to the portent of her words.
He might be morphing into a Mr Turveydrop as he ages.
Or a Pecksniff. Or a melding of the two.
If the AFP found those Henson pics on a ped os laptop would they count them as child exploitation ? Or would automatically know Henson PM approved art ?
Keen must be a mole out to destroy his party from within. How Gladys thought a good idea is beyond me as definitely a vote loser.
“How Gladys thought a good idea is beyond me as definitely a vote loser.”
Gladys doesn’t pick them…Photios does.
Kilbey has had a far more auspicious public life than the other tiresome narcissist mentioned above.
The novel could be called ‘My Brilliant Careers’.
Without the note of irony.
The denouement would be losing the prime ministership to an uncouth boy from the Shire.
“If the AFP found those Henson pics on a ped os laptop would they count them as child exploitation ?
I bet the AFP would.
They’d be pron if on a conservatives laptop, art if found anywhere else.
“Herodotus says:
April 1, 2021 at 3:52 pm
They’d be pron if on a conservatives laptop, art if found anywhere else.”
Correct.
“or he’s a Labor stooge”
History will eventually reveal that this was the case. A Manchurian candidate sent into the libs to hasten their destruction. It may not be in my lifetime but I’m quite sure the truth will out one day. It probably goes back to when he first applied to Richo for ALP membership and they realised his “talents” were better suited to help the party in another way.
I don’t normally go in for conspiracy theories, but that one would make Machiavelli proud.
Different rules for Labor, ask Craig Thompson.
Awesome band, saw them several times at the Mandrax Room in the 80s.
I’d believe him long before I’d believe that twat.
Turnbull was pretty happy when Laming was ripping on Abbott.
Laming voted for Turnbull.
Cry me a river when the scorpion bites you, Laming.