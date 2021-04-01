After all, thong nong isn’t a 12 year-old

Posted on April 1, 2021 by currencylad

 
(Pete M).

This entry was posted in Hypocrisy of progressives, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

25 Responses to After all, thong nong isn’t a 12 year-old

  1. H B Bear says:
    April 1, 2021 at 1:56 pm

    It isn’t pron if it’s B & W.

  2. pete m says:
    April 1, 2021 at 2:18 pm

    Aw shucks

  3. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    April 1, 2021 at 2:24 pm

    Someone should ask Malcolm what the size of the LNP’s majority is.
    Either he doesn’t know, and is therefore inept, or he’s a Labor stooge.

  4. Cassie of Sydney says:
    April 1, 2021 at 2:31 pm

    “or he’s a Labor stooge”

    It took the stupid fucking Liberals to fall for this termite. The Labor party had more sense.

  5. Strayan Drongo says:
    April 1, 2021 at 2:34 pm

    “I see dead people…”

  6. candy says:
    April 1, 2021 at 2:50 pm

    I think Malcolm Turnbull has a point, but only just.

    The Laming fellow has not been charged and it may well he has some emotional issues going on because he acts in a rash way, and this photo business. It’s not Craig Thompson because he was lying all the way through and misuse of public money.
    But it is sketchy behaviour for a middle-aged man.

  7. Roger says:
    April 1, 2021 at 2:56 pm

    It took the stupid fucking Liberals to fall for this termite. The Labor party had more sense.

    Indeed; the Liberal Party has always lacked the discipline exhibited by the Labor Party in that regard.

    And the trouble with being a “broad church” is that foundational principles are soon diluted by the presnce of those who don’t believe in them.

  8. jupes says:
    April 1, 2021 at 2:56 pm

    But it is sketchy behaviour for a middle-aged man.

    So is hanging out at the gay mardi gras, but it didn’t stop Turnbull.

  9. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    April 1, 2021 at 3:04 pm

    Does Thong Nong hail from the same tribe as Skan-Kee Ho?

  10. kraka says:
    April 1, 2021 at 3:12 pm

    “is therefore inept, or he’s a Labor stooge.”

    He is both

  11. Roger says:
    April 1, 2021 at 3:13 pm

    If one were to conceive, for novelistic purposes, of a character representing the effete, curvatus in se , progressive liberal but morally hollow elite of Australia one could do no better than to contrive a character like Maladroit Blight Trumble, Esq. In his memoir Steve Kilbey (of music group The Church fame) tells of a teenage Trumble, billeted at Kilbey’s home during a debating competition, regaling Kilbey’s mother in the kitchen with his intellectuality whilst decked out in a tweed jacket and a cravat! LOL. “That boy will be Prime Minister one day”, Mrs. Kilbey remarked, oblivious to the portent of her words.

  12. calli says:
    April 1, 2021 at 3:18 pm

    He might be morphing into a Mr Turveydrop as he ages.

    “He was a fat old gentleman with a false complexion, false teeth, false whiskers, and a wig. He had a fur collar, and he had a padded breast to his coat, which only wanted a star or a broad blue ribbon to be complete. He was pinched in, and swelled out, and got up, and strapped down, as much as he could possibly bear.”

    Or a Pecksniff. Or a melding of the two.

  13. BrettW says:
    April 1, 2021 at 3:19 pm

    If the AFP found those Henson pics on a ped os laptop would they count them as child exploitation ? Or would automatically know Henson PM approved art ?

    Keen must be a mole out to destroy his party from within. How Gladys thought a good idea is beyond me as definitely a vote loser.

  14. Cassie of Sydney says:
    April 1, 2021 at 3:20 pm

    “How Gladys thought a good idea is beyond me as definitely a vote loser.”

    Gladys doesn’t pick them…Photios does.

  15. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    April 1, 2021 at 3:30 pm

    Steve Kilbey (of music group The Church fame) tells of a teenage Trumble, billeted at Kilbey’s home during a debating competition

    Kilbey has had a far more auspicious public life than the other tiresome narcissist mentioned above.

  16. Roger says:
    April 1, 2021 at 3:36 pm

    The novel could be called ‘My Brilliant Careers’.

    Without the note of irony.

    The denouement would be losing the prime ministership to an uncouth boy from the Shire.

  17. Cassie of Sydney says:
    April 1, 2021 at 3:37 pm

    “If the AFP found those Henson pics on a ped os laptop would they count them as child exploitation ?

    I bet the AFP would.

  18. Herodotus says:
    April 1, 2021 at 3:52 pm

    They’d be pron if on a conservatives laptop, art if found anywhere else.

  19. Cassie of Sydney says:
    April 1, 2021 at 4:06 pm

    “Herodotus says:
    April 1, 2021 at 3:52 pm
    They’d be pron if on a conservatives laptop, art if found anywhere else.”

    Correct.

  20. Vagabond says:
    April 1, 2021 at 4:58 pm

    “or he’s a Labor stooge”

    History will eventually reveal that this was the case. A Manchurian candidate sent into the libs to hasten their destruction. It may not be in my lifetime but I’m quite sure the truth will out one day. It probably goes back to when he first applied to Richo for ALP membership and they realised his “talents” were better suited to help the party in another way.

  21. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    April 1, 2021 at 5:01 pm

    It probably goes back to when he first applied to Richo for ALP membership and they realised his “talents” were better suited to help the party in another way.

    I don’t normally go in for conspiracy theories, but that one would make Machiavelli proud.

  22. Paul says:
    April 1, 2021 at 5:01 pm

    Different rules for Labor, ask Craig Thompson.

  23. johanna says:
    April 1, 2021 at 5:20 pm

    Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    April 1, 2021 at 3:30 pm

    Steve Kilbey (of music group The Church fame) tells of a teenage Trumble, billeted at Kilbey’s home during a debating competition

    Kilbey has had a far more auspicious public life than the other tiresome narcissist mentioned above.

    Awesome band, saw them several times at the Mandrax Room in the 80s.

    I’d believe him long before I’d believe that twat.

  24. Adrian says:
    April 1, 2021 at 5:22 pm

    Turnbull was pretty happy when Laming was ripping on Abbott.

  25. Entropy says:
    April 1, 2021 at 5:57 pm

    Laming voted for Turnbull.

    Cry me a river when the scorpion bites you, Laming.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.