Goddam baby boomers!

BOY, DID YOU GUYS SCREW IT UP!
Born in 1945 I am not a boomer in case you were wondering, but you boomers out there have really got a lot to answer for!
Brought to you by Helen Andrews who you may remember as the wife of Tim Andrews when she was in Australia a few years ago. They are now back in the swamp.
CWR: Pew identifies Boomers as people born between 1946 and 1964. In one sentence, what do you believe to be the worst aspect of the Boomer legacy?
Helen Andrews: The Boomers were institution destroyers; they saw institutions as constraining individual choice, which they do, but consequently they crashed through institutions like a wrecking ball.
The six. Steve Jobs, Aaron Sorkin of the “West Wing” TV show, Jeffrey Sachs from the Harvard economics department, Al Sharpton?, Camille Paglia, a once-trendy gender theorist and U.S. Supreme Court justice Sonia Sotomayor, a Catholic who dissents from church teaching on life issues
Why this need to categorize people? Actually I thought gen x was 1960 to 1970 and boomers were born straight after WW2.
Remember too that many of the new left were born in the 20s eg Tim Leary.
Hey 1945 – I am not a Boomer!
CWR: Any final thoughts?
Helen Andrews: This is not a Boomer-hating book. My hope for it is not just that it will help Millennials understand how we got here, but also help Boomers understand why the rest of us are so angry with them. I just want for the generations to understand each other better.
Charles Manson 1934, Germain Greer 1939, Betty Friedan 1931
“Remember too that many of the new left were born in the 20s eg Tim Leary.”
The parents of that generation were among the first round of trendy Socialists/Communists to have media platforms.
Yep TV- Ben Shapiro’s book about TV was reasonably interesting. I had never thought of Get Smart as left wing until I read it.
I was born Dec 53, and we were told we were Cuspers, born after the ’45-51 Boomers. The sogenannte ‘Boomers’ have been steadily expanded to ’66, so as to provide evidence for whatever whackjob theory or slur some intelekchooal invents.
The sogenannte ‘Boomers’ have been steadily expanded to ’66, so as to provide evidence for whatever whackjob theory or slur some intelekchooal invents
Yep and I think you average working class boy born in say 1955 is not your ANU marxist screaming ‘we want Gough’.
Actually Camille Paglia speaks a lot of sense regarding the stupidity of the current age. She sees third wave feminism, post-modernism and transgender bullshit as harbingers of the end of empire and has noted that women will be once again dependent on men when the world descends into war, famine and pestilence. She says that women working in offices with men has made people (including some men) forget where the skyscrapers, infrastructure, inventions and trappings of modern civilisation came from and on whom they will always depend for their maintenance: men.
She says that women working in offices with men has made people (including some men) forget where the skyscrapers, infrastructure, inventions and trappings of modern civilisation came from and on whom they will always depend for their maintenance: men.
Yes Carmilla is pretty switched on actually. I think the same thing when I leave for work at 5 am and see the parade of Hiluxes and Rangers and Tritons heading along Ballarat Rd towards Melbourne. The real economy. Just a shame it’s not Falcons and Kingswoods any more.
Ian Russell and Miltonf – you are right on the money. The “Boomer” tag should end at ‘58 at the outside. We are talking about a “Baby Boom” here.
And, when discussing generational angst, remember this.
This is a superb example of Camille kicking arse about the current malaise:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=zTvfFkB3OHU
The above video hits on exactly your point.
Yep and it’s the same with Millennials- some are really great kids. Depends a lot on the patents as usual.
Will have a look tonight ClamC- thanks
patents=parents
Yes we have “generation creep”. If “baby boomers” is meant to refer to something well defined it is surely kids who were conceived as the clouds of war lifted and people started to think about life getting back to normal. So it probably starts in 1945 and stops about 1950.
Apart from that it is just a peg to hang different kinds of argument on, like Jenny Diski’s incredibly boring and self-indulgent meditation in “The Sixties.”
Why on earth are you chaps called “The Silent Generation”?
Always acusing, but rarely the real culprit.
Now blaming Boomers for the Baby Boom.
This hatred of working class men was around even in the 90s. In the grauniard of course. They really are that stupid, like the morons who never consider why it is they are able to flick a switch and the lights come on.
According Gerard Henderson the 60s started in 1965 and ended in 1975.
Some one still has to install the lesbian professor’s general neutral bathroom.
Gloria Steinem 1937
Actually Camille Paglia speaks a lot of sense regarding the stupidity of the current age. She sees third wave feminism, post-modernism and transgender bullshit as harbingers of the end of empire…
Anthropologist J.D. Unwin predicted our decline in the 1930s.
After studying over 80 cultures and half a dozen civilisations, he noted that the move from monogamy to sexual permissiveness generally results in cultural decline and fall within three generations, with the third and terminal generation marked by irrationality and amorality. At that point, the culture is no longer willing or able to defend itself from enemies within or without. I wouldn’t be surprised if Paglia is familiar with his thesis and the research that supports it.
Boomers have the ability to look back on life with hindsight and believe me, compared to the sh.t, that’s going on now, Boomers have had a great life. I’d rather have my memories than the memories my grandkids are storing up.
At that point, the culture is no longer willing or able to defend itself from enemies within or without.
Sums up Canbra where they actually import enemies and attack productive people while feeding off them at the same time.
Thanks – I’ll explore that.
Sex and Culture (1934).
Does anyone here happen to recall the opening line of Robert Hughes’ The Fatal Shore?
Sums up what they’re doing to our defence force.
Boomers grew up, hitting teens when the pill had arrived so no wonder they had more sexual freedom . I still did not have equal pay for same job and I reckon it was the pre boomer women who pushed for that . I can also remember how hard it was to get a loan for a house in the 60s and still only men could apply .
As a result of the post war economic boom and letting the good times roll, people born between 1946 and 1964 are called Baby Boomers. Statistical fact: Some of these were scumbags. Logical fallacy: ergo all Baby Boomers are scumbags who go about destroying institutions.
Iain Russell says at 9:57 am:
This is interesting, new, not at all like the subject matter of “boomers”. I had to look it up just I would “boomers” if I cared to find out yet again to whom that pointless term refers.
Throughout my professional career I did not see or hear the consultant demographers routinely use it in their reports and advice. It seems popular more recently, including here as a pejorative for those up ahead in the queue visiting the doctor – or selling their home and greedily pocketing their undeserved profit.
It is just another lazy generalisation, similar to “all Catholics are the same” – I am nothing like evil slag Keneally or Robert Kennedy’s syphilitic, murderous younger brother, or Rudd and his brother Malcolm; and “Ken Arthurson’s Manly were alright” when they bloody well most certainly were not! Lurch O’Neill, Ray Branighan, Bob Moses and later Ian Roberts are obvious exceptions. 😁😁
This is not a criticism of the always interested, interesting, thoughtful and erudite Rafe Champion.
No one is arguing that all Baby Boomers are ‘scum bags’. Nor is anyone arguing that there were no signs of an institution-destroying impetus prior to the Baby Boomers. Of course there was. The argument is that this impetus reached critical mass with the Baby Boomers, that no institution would be spared ‘reform’ or ‘abolition’, and that nothing could limit individual freedom, neither God, family, or country.
She is quite right. Generationally speaking, the worst ever. Godless, anti-Christian, hippies and pot heads, state debt, abortion on demand, welfare state, socialism…. all kicked off by this group. And politically – Rudd, Gillard, Abbott, Turnbull etc should have never put any of them in a position of authority. Destroyers. By attempting the ‘throw off the rules’ they created a million more for the rest of us.
Yes, yes, I understand you may not like to hear this and that perhaps many individuals from this era are not like this but looking at the big picture it is a disaster. From this group I respect the Vietnam Vets, the rest had it too easy for their own good.
I am most certainly not a boomer, but if I had my way I’d happily obliterate “institutions” such as the AHRC, the ALPBC and the family kangaroo court (among a host of others). Collectivists would defend these abominations to the death.
So who are the “conservatives” now, you disgusting evil parasitic collectivist hypocrites?
My mother was born in 1936, how can any of her children be baby boomers?