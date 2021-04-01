Goddam baby boomers!

BOY, DID YOU GUYS SCREW IT UP!

Born in 1945 I am not a boomer in case you were wondering, but you boomers out there have really got a lot to answer for!

Brought to you by Helen Andrews who you may remember as the wife of Tim Andrews when she was in Australia a few years ago. They are now back in the swamp.

From an interview.

CWR: Pew identifies Boomers as people born between 1946 and 1964. In one sentence, what do you believe to be the worst aspect of the Boomer legacy?

Helen Andrews: The Boomers were institution destroyers; they saw institutions as constraining individual choice, which they do, but consequently they crashed through institutions like a wrecking ball.

The six. Steve Jobs, Aaron Sorkin of the “West Wing” TV show, Jeffrey Sachs from the Harvard economics department, Al Sharpton?, Camille Paglia, a once-trendy gender theorist and U.S. Supreme Court justice Sonia Sotomayor, a Catholic who dissents from church teaching on life issues