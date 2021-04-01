“Stop this nonsense. We already have the ABC”

Following up on Is it The Age or The Oz?, the first of the articles was from The Australian: Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews promoted after she made my life hell, says female staffer. They have now rectified their error of leaving out the story on The Australian of the Year – remind me what exactly she did to win the award – by including this today: Grace Tame attacks Scott Morrison for promoting Amanda Stoker. The PM did respond to her, however, trying to teach Ms Tame something about grace and sense:
Mr Morrison said he disagreed with Ms Tame labelling the ministerial reshuffle a “distraction”.
“I wouldn’t share those views. I respect Grace and I once again congratulate her on her strong advocacy on the issues that have been so front of mind but they’ve always been front of mind for people who have been dealing with these issues over generations,” he said.
“There’s nothing wrong with disagreeing with each other, but I think we’ve got to find better ways to disagree and this comes and builds from a culture of respect in this country which I’m sure Grace would agree is something we need to continue to build.”
As for yesterday’s story, from the comments you would not think most subscribers liked the news balance any better than I did. These are in order from the Best Liked on down but everyone who responded seemed to agree:
Its just another confirmation of the old saw that a misogynist is a man who hates women almost as much as other women do.
Everything that happens (or is said) in Australian politics this year has something to do with the next federal election.
The AOTY award is really past its relevance now.
Sure Ms Tame can legally use her position to mouth off at the government. I’m no fan of Scott Morrison these days, but it is really poor manners to abuse the prime minister verbally via the media.
If a person of the right won this AOTY and verbally abused a Labor PM it would be still be shabby behaviour.
Is this what it’s come to? The Australian publishing every grievance and complaint as though it’s news? It’s not. This is an HR matter. Please focus on actual news.
Touching that someone, somewhere in this world still thinks the job of journalists is to report the news. They’re all activists now.
To the Oz: Stop this nonsense. Unlike the ALPBC, we aren’t forced to pay for your rubbish.
Yours, a former subscriber.
Can’t wait for ABC headline “Morrison stands by knight pleading guilty to possessing child-abuse material”.
Absolutely factual, except its a different Morrison.
….publishing every grievance and complaint as though it’s news? It’s not.
My sentiment exactly.
No point paying for clowns covering what has become a clown show. There’s a bigger and much more important one over in the USA, so Fox News – at least Tucker, Sean and Laura – get the lions share of our daily viewing.
Herodotus:
I don’t understand why there isn’t a Media Network in Australia that caters for the right wingers among us.
Who knows? I might just turn the TV on again – they still broadcast in B&W don’t they?
Winston, in my hazy memory banks of just a few days ago I remember just such an initiative being talked about.
Not tv or radio, but some streaming thingamajig.
Steve Price to headline the line up.
The owners see a gap in the marketplace that you identify – conservative listeners.
The Australian is pushing this reader (who has purchased a hard copy daily for more than 30 years) to desist. I don’t need a newspaper that is more and more taking its lead from the ABC – and amongst the rest of our media, it’s not alone in that respect.
Any day now, it will be goodbye to The Australian.
There is no culture of respect from the left. In their eyes One bad apple has tarnished all. All must be punished.
Its this leftist collective guilt, that they don’t share, only applies to their political opponents.
That’s why Labor and the greens won’t call out their own mysogynists and misandrists.
The left have to pretend to not know things to advance their idealogy. Said David Mamet.
Yes, it is a shame to get real news lately.
Things like Andrew Laming won’t be charged with photographing someone bending over.
Who cares?
I don’t think anyone has ever taken a photo of me bending over. No, wait…there was that time in immigration when I came back from Thailand
Front page of the courier Mail website had some scruffy entitled dick complaining the headmaster threatened to expel him for not wearing the uniform shoes.
That’s hard hitting news right there.
I don’t understand why there isn’t a Media Network in Australia that caters for the right wingers among us.
You can tell which ones are doing something right.
Sky At Night is the constant target of the largely left media.
The Australian and Murdoch banners generally get splattered with the usual rubbish just for being under the News umbrella, even if they are not as right as is made out.
I expect a move to deprive us of Fox News, any time now.
The Strayan is presumably doing its bit to keep the red flag flying while Nine recovers from the cyber attack (which has absolutely nothing to do with red flags, of course….)