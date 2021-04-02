Australia facing US senescence and a buoyant, aggressive China

While the US is spending $4 trillion in subsidies and measures that are intended to cripple low cost non wind/solar energy, China, the western democracies’ adversary is doing nothing of the sort. (A piece in the Oz distorted by the diplomat author’s ideological misreads thought that China was buying climate alarmism and an accord with the US was brewing).

The Biden Administration is picking fights with its friends, Germany, India and natural allies Russia, Saudi Arabia. At the same time China is readying itself to supplant the US as the dominant power in the Pacific.

And Australia is now a Chinese dependency. As China accounts for half the word’s manufacturing – and growing – we have with little option but to live with this. Our key politicians, responding to the electorate, have no stomach for cutting spending and regulations to accelerate economic growth and instead take actions that weaken our economy by damaging our strengths in energy supply. Moreover, they prefer actions that undermine rather than strengthen the military. Australia’s political vulnerability is compounded by its political defender now, post-Trump, resuming its steady weakening.

Though a dependency of a Chinese regime that is both chauvinistic and autocratic, a naive Australian Prime Minister took to offering gratuitous insults with consequent damage to our wood, seafood, wine, barley and coal exports. We have no leverage to return fire – iron ore exports are our only retaliatory weapon we have but cutting these off, in addition to self-harm, would invite the sort of response the US faced after cutting of oil to Japan in 1940.

I have a piece addressing these dismal issues in the Spectator.