Australia facing US senescence and a buoyant, aggressive China

While the US is spending $4 trillion in subsidies and measures that are intended to cripple low cost non wind/solar energy, China, the western democracies’ adversary is doing nothing of the sort. (A piece in the Oz distorted by the diplomat author’s ideological misreads thought that China was buying climate alarmism and an accord with the US was brewing).
The Biden Administration is picking fights with its friends, Germany, India and natural allies Russia, Saudi Arabia. At the same time China is readying itself to supplant the US as the dominant power in the Pacific.
And Australia is now a Chinese dependency. As China accounts for half the word’s manufacturing – and growing – we have with little option but to live with this. Our key politicians, responding to the electorate, have no stomach for cutting spending and regulations to accelerate economic growth and instead take actions that weaken our economy by damaging our strengths in energy supply. Moreover, they prefer actions that undermine rather than strengthen the military. Australia’s political vulnerability is compounded by its political defender now, post-Trump, resuming its steady weakening.
Though a dependency of a Chinese regime that is both chauvinistic and autocratic, a naive Australian Prime Minister took to offering gratuitous insults with consequent damage to our wood, seafood, wine, barley and coal exports. We have no leverage to return fire – iron ore exports are our only retaliatory weapon we have but cutting these off, in addition to self-harm, would invite the sort of response the US faced after cutting of oil to Japan in 1940.
I have a piece addressing these dismal issues in the Spectator.
Thanks Alan,
Quite a pickle we are in. Energy and environment policy were our strengths once(when regulations tended to be pro development).
Ive not been to China but have spoken to a number of manufacturers who have. In each case the first observation is that everyone in China seems to have a positive outlook on development, akin to the “can do” attitudes of the post war west.
Without economic strength we will be paupers without any self determination.
Keep up the good work.
Germany is not a friend.
A horrid country that has caused no end of trouble.
Plenty to be thinking about. Forget Brittany.
China has obviously grown spectacularly, but we have to be fairly suspicious about the official economic stats of a nation of 1.3/1.4bn or whatever it is when those figures are typically released within a week, or so, of the end of the period to which they relate.
The same caution (at least) would, of course, apply to China’s stats for emission reduction.
Squirrel
China’s figures on things like steel (53%) of global output, cars 35% of global output aluminium etc are pretty reliable. Emissions data is not too bad as the Chinese dont care what we think about them as they have pledged to try to get neutral by 2060.
Cause of COVID is another matter!
How are Russia or Saudi Arabia natural allies of the US?
Damn our weak politicians.
Australia and America have always been staunch allies but we put too much currency on ANZUS when the colour of government in the USA can weaken it at any time.
We could have had our own nuclear deterrent and nuclear power industry but for the guarantee of the US nuclear umbrella so that we would not contribute to nuclear proliferation. That aged well. All the nations that should have had nuclear weapons don’t and all the nations that shouldn’t have them do.
Now we are faced with a belligerent China and if not a disinterested US government, then a totally complicit one.
Having said that, I wouldn’t even expect even a likely staunch US government to push the button* on our behalf with the casualties the US would likely suffer as a result.
Then again, if our government had nuclear weapons, the button* would probably get pushed accidentally while people are shagging on the desk.
* I know it isn’t actually a button but it makes a good gag in light of the conjugal goings on in Parliament.
If coal or gas or nuclear is really much cheaper and leads to a more successful economy and a more successful society then countries implementing the high cost energy options will fail.
Whether the US printing trillions and Australia printing hundreds of billions is a sign of imminent failure we will see.
Far too generous to this oaf.
All that the dunce manages to do is scrape through elections, Stephen Bradbury style – all that matters to dim bulb career politicians?
The Biden Administration is picking fights with its friends, Germany, India and natural allies Russia, Saudi Arabia.
Not to mention people Trump made a peace deal with…the Taliban.
At the same time China is readying itself to supplant the US as the dominant power in the Pacific.
In terminal demographic decline, any dominance it achieves will be short lived.