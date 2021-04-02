Comfort women for the Democratic National Committee

Posted on April 2, 2021 by currencylad

6 Responses to Comfort women for the Democratic National Committee

  1. Shy Ted says:
    April 2, 2021 at 11:02 am

    Ah, but was it 30 years ago and unable to be verified? That’s what really counts.

  2. Tom says:
    April 2, 2021 at 11:14 am

    Whatever it takes to import a replacement electorate that will vote for the Democratic Party for a thousand years so that the 2020 election theft is no longer necessary.

    Who cares what happens to them en route? They’re bringing with them the Democratic Party’s fountain of eternal youth — political power without end.

  3. Forester says:
    April 2, 2021 at 12:32 pm

    US Socialists are transparently running a child sex trafficking operation and their media are ‘gaslighting’ the public about a fake conservative ‘problem with women’ and garage nazis.

    You can make this up, and the Huffington Post is in the vanguard of the proletariat.

  4. Gerry says:
    April 2, 2021 at 12:39 pm

    The clue is in the first word of the third line of the second paragraph; ESTIMATE
    Erin Macintyre’s unit reported that … it’s seen only six cases and … that these victims are too afraid to come forward.
    Yet, by the time they arrive in pro bono USA only 20% of these victims are too afraid to come forward.

  5. Paul says:
    April 2, 2021 at 1:52 pm

    So why don’t the Dementiacrats advertise this in those central American countries to dissuade the women and girls?

    Oh yeah, profits

  6. Chris M says:
    April 2, 2021 at 2:11 pm

    More babies to vote Democrat or more work for PP. Either way win-win for Joe and the demoncrap party.

