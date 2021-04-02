Liberty Quote
More government spending can at best create some unsustainable jobs in the short run. In the long run, it will only distort and impede the adjustments that are needed to create patterns of sustainable specialization and trade.— Arnold Kling
Comfort women for the Democratic National Committee
This entry was posted in Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.
Ah, but was it 30 years ago and unable to be verified? That’s what really counts.
Whatever it takes to import a replacement electorate that will vote for the Democratic Party for a thousand years so that the 2020 election theft is no longer necessary.
Who cares what happens to them en route? They’re bringing with them the Democratic Party’s fountain of eternal youth — political power without end.
US Socialists are transparently running a child sex trafficking operation and their media are ‘gaslighting’ the public about a fake conservative ‘problem with women’ and garage nazis.
You can make this up, and the Huffington Post is in the vanguard of the proletariat.
The clue is in the first word of the third line of the second paragraph; ESTIMATE
Erin Macintyre’s unit reported that … it’s seen only six cases and … that these victims are too afraid to come forward.
Yet, by the time they arrive in pro bono USA only 20% of these victims are too afraid to come forward.
So why don’t the Dementiacrats advertise this in those central American countries to dissuade the women and girls?
Oh yeah, profits
More babies to vote Democrat or more work for PP. Either way win-win for Joe and the demoncrap party.