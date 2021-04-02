Easter 2021

Our traditional Easter Post
Many years ago my RMIT colleague Tim Fry and I had an Easter-themed op-ed in the Australian Financial Review. I have posted it before, but it is well worth revisiting.
~~~++~~~
Easter commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ – Good Friday is the day of the crucifixion while Sunday commemorates the resurrection. All four gospels are in remarkable agreement. Jesus was executed on a Friday, the day before the Sabbath. The body was removed from the cross and buried before the Sabbath. Due to a prophesy that Jesus would rise after three days Matthew tells us an armed guard was placed around the tomb. On the first day of the next week, Sunday, Mary Magdalene discovered the empty tomb – Jesus had risen from the dead. This story forms the foundation of Christianity; Jesus was crucified, died and was buried and rose again on the third day. To the modern ear, however, there is an immediate problem: Friday through Sunday is, at most, two days, not three.
A two thousand year old religion, however, is not going to be caught out on an arithmetic error. There is a simple solution: The ancients had difficulty with the number ‘zero’. The Hebrews had no such number and began counting from one – Friday was the first day, Saturday the second and Sunday the third. The idea of zero was a long time coming. In the sixth century scholars in India developed a place value system and the concept of zero. Independently, similar ideas had developed in China, Babylon and amongst the Maya. Islamic scholars adopted the Indian number system and the ideas of zero and place value spread rapidly through the Arab empire. Both the Moorish universities, and international trade, played a role in the spread of these ideas into Western society. It was not until 1202, and the book Liber Aberci by Fibonacci, that the ideas took off. Even then it was not without opposition – although mathematicians took to the ideas the Italian trading class were not so easily convinced.
It is easy to poke fun at the ancients who had little understanding of a complex notion such as zero – are we any better? Most people have an understanding of zero as being ‘nothing’, an ‘empty set’ or as a ‘place holder’. Knowing the value of zero can be trivial, or quite important. For example, knowing the value of zero would have led everyone to understand the twenty-first century began in 2001, not 2000. The value of zero has even lead to tax disputes, and a High Court case in 2000. The Australian Tax Office had argued zero was not an amount and consequently there was no time limit in amending tax returns with a taxable income of zero. Although the taxpayer eventually lost her case, the Federal Court, the full bench on appeal, and the High Court all ruled that zero is a number. The legal costs to the taxpaying public would have been enormous, while the ATO gained $4,589. Here the value of zero was quite high.
While zero may represent an empty set, it is not nothing.
Have a safe and happy Easter.
Happy Easter to Sinc and his family…and to all other Cats.
Well said, Cassie – Happy Easter to the Doomlord, and all other Cats.
Hear, hear! Happy Easter to Sinc and to all other Cats.
a prophecy /pedant_mode
From keen.com
Happy Easter to one and all.
Believe and put your faith in Jesus as he died for all of us then rose again to give us a new life.
Happy Easter. By the way I’ve got zero Easter eggs so far. I’ve also scored the gummint zero (out of 100). I was being generous.
And when you take out the dodgy testing, Oz has zero Convid cases.
To me zero and infinity are the same thing. We cannot imagine nor comprehend either.
Sinc,
For a few years I have read your Easter/maths theory and felt the need to respond. This is the year.
It is sad to see how the wise can deceive themselves into false theories by not checking the facts on which the theory is based. I can see only one correct item in your theory and that is that the Sabbath is indeed Saturday and not the Sunday as much of the modern world would have us believe. The Jews have of course always held to the correct day.
The four gospels do indeed agree on the resurrection story, Crucifixion and death, three days in the earth and then resurrection on the Sabbath. But of course nowhere does the word Friday appear in the bible, nor Saturday, Sunday or Monday. Christ died on the Sabbath and rose on the Sabbath with three full days interned in the earth.
Oh ho you say their maths was worse than I thought!
No, Christ was crucified and died on Passover which is based upon the full moon not any day of the week. Passover is the highest of Jewish holy days as it marks the plague taking all first born children across all of Egypt. That is except those who under the instruction of Moses had covered their door with the blood of the lamb (or Goat). The result was the expelling of Israelites from Egypt by Pharaoh and their freedom from slavery.
Christ fulfilled the promise of messiah and proved it to the Israelites by giving his blood on Passover. The blood of Christ replaces the blood of the lamb being the new covenant to save all not just the Jews.
So reading the timeline in the gospels one can see that Christ would have been crucified and died on what we today call a Wednesday. Nothing to do with Friday or poor maths.
PS I might hate this theory but love your work. Thanks for the all work put into this great site.
All four gospels are in remarkable agreement. Jesus was executed on a Friday, the day before the Sabbath.
Not so Sinclair, Yeshua was crucified on Passover in 30 AD on our calendar, which was a Thursday, and was resurrected on the following Sunday. The Gospels mention His resurrection following the Sabbaths (plural) of that week, of which there were two, the Passover Sabbath and the weekly (Friday night to Saturday sunset) Sabbath.
His resurrection occurred on the first Sunday following the Passover, which is another annual Sabbath called First-Fruits. God does everything according to His calendar.
Yeshua and his followers sat down to their final Passover Seder on the night of His arrest so the question arises, why was he executed on Passover when everyone else treated it as the preparation day for the Passover? The reason was that in 30 AD the religious hierarchy implemented the “calculated calendar” which replaced the Biblical “sighted moon – Aviv barley” calendar, hence there was a one day discrepancy between the date of the Passover between the Torah observant and the general population who followed the religious hierarchy.
Snap Ian of Perth.