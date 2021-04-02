How is this a hit job?

I missed this story during the week.

When the Australian Financial Review and senior reporter Aaron Patrick set their sights on Samantha Maiden for what is known in journalism as a “hit job”, one could have been excused for expecting it would do the seasoned reporter some damage. Dig up her work history, delve into her childhood, fling around words like “challenging”, “spiky” and “difficult” and the reporter who revealed allegations that Brittany Higgins had been raped in Parliament House might be cowed. What the editor-in-chief, Michael Stutchbury, and Patrick didn’t foresee was that what many believed amounted to the bullying of a top female journalist, who has led the coverage of harassment and sexual violence against women in politics, would backfire so spectacularly.

Aaron Patrick did a ‘hit job’ on Sam Maiden?

Really?

Let’s look at some of those claims.

Dig up her work history and 3. fling around words like …

Maiden already had a reputation in Canberra’s clubby reporting circles as a difficult colleague and spiky competitor. “I think every journalist in the gallery is wary of her,” a former female colleague says. … Maiden could also be challenging to share an office with, according to fellow journalists, who said she did not prize teamwork and intimidated younger reporters, male and female. Journalists who cracked a joke were sometimes met with a withering put-down. In the office, Maiden didn’t always couch her words to protect other’s egos.

I suppose this is being interpreted as being a criticism. I think this is a positive – Sam Maiden doesn’t tolerate fools. She lets people know when she thinks they are fools too. This is something modern workplaces have lost.

2. Delve into her childhood

Her single mother struggled to pay the fees for St Peters Girls’ School, one of Adelaide’s best, and the Maidens lived with a fear of debt collectors knocking on the door. From time to time, Maiden has described being expelled from St Peters and invited back as a guest speaker after achieving professional success. In the story, she refuses on principle. In reality, Maiden was suspended for disobedience. When the principal said she could return, she was rude towards him. When she met him again, at an awards ceremony for the state’s top matriculating students, she refused to acknowledge him.

Good for her. Clearly Sam thinks she was wronged and didn’t put up with it. Sticking to your guns and not being intimidated by authority (especially while still at school) is another thing that seems to have been lost. Again, it isn’t at all clear this is a criticism.

I reckon this is a very sympathetic story about Sam Maiden – she had it tough growing up, and doesn’t put up with bullshit. This is why …

Maiden’s boss, news.com.au editor-in-chief Lisa Muxworthy, says: “Sam is an extraordinary journalist and Walkley winner who has once again broken a story of great importance. She continues to lead the coverage and I am proud of her achievements.”

Mind you, she wasn’t going to be taking any crap from the AFR either: