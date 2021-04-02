Lost generation

The photo above is from this story, Girls are flexing their power and they have plenty to teach their mums, with this the caption beneath the photo.
The Fearless Girl statue in Federation Square, a copy of the New York original by Kristen Visbal, is a symbol of the kind of strength and resilience we are seeing from Australian girls.
And this is the photo of the New York original, from which you can only deduce that this “fearless girl” is a complete fool. No one, male or female, would stand in the way of a rampaging bull.
So this is what this mother writes about her daughter’s generation.
Even before the national outrage triggered by the 5000 disclosures of past assaults committed on school-aged girls , this mob of girls was showing us they are less passive and prone to please than previous generations (many of us) were trained to be….
Every generation wants things to be better for their children, she says. How truly uplifting to see girls currently doing this for themselves.
What, exactly are these girls currently doing for themselves? When I was a lad, by the time we were in our late teens, or the early twenties at the latest, we were all – boys and girls alike – searching for someone to marry and have children with. Most did and some didn’t, but that was what boy-girl relations was about. What is it about today? If it’s still not about finding someone to marry and have children with, there are a lot of young people around who have no idea what will give them true satisfaction with life.
Or so it seems to me. Happy to hear otherwise but I will not be easy to convince.
A fine example of contemporary “empowered” girls are the 13-year-old and 15-year-old in Washington DC a few days back who hijacked an Uber driver’s car and sped off with it.
The driver’s toxically masculine pleas for them to stop – and his capitalistic claims that it was “his” car – did nothing to quell their righteous feminist assertiveness.
Even after they crashed the car, killing the “owner” they had taken it from, the patriarchy could not force them to show any sympathy for the “owner”. All they were concerned about was the mobile phone of one of them, left in the car they had liberated from both the patriarchy and the oppressive capitalist system.
They certainly are “less passive and prone to please than previous generations”!
The people can never create something new. They must instead copy or destroy something someone else made before them.
What I cannot see in the photo of the New York scene is the adult male, more than likely a complete stranger, who society expects to step between the girl and the bull at the last moment, sacrificing his life to save hers.
Look at so-called ‘popular’ culture: in TV sitcoms and advertisements, it is almost always a male character who plays the idiot; whose intelligence is ridiculed for laughs. It is not uncommon for a male character to be physically assaulted (a slap in the face, kick in the testicles), again for laughs. Up until the last couple of decades, in TV or film dramas, how many males were either physically assaulted or killed, in order to satisfy a woman’s ‘honour?’ I don’t mean in revenge for having physically or sexually assaulted that woman, but as a response to a verbal slight (real or perceived).
We could spend the night giving examples of how ‘popular’ culture assigns a lesser value to men than women.
Instant gratification these days, get drunk and have a one night stand. What’s happening is they give into lust..The problem is that during sexual intercourse the bonding hormone oxytocin is released in women ,in men however only further on in the relationship does the bonding hormone kick in . Well that’s how it used to be or have women changed that much ? Do they have less of that hormone these days .
Are women looking for a partner or a good time? The guys haven’t changed I don’t think just looking for a good time until the girl of their dreams turns up . Is that the one who has had a good time like them or whom ?
Get out of the way stupid if you dont want that bloody great horn up your clacker ,run stupid run !
Grace Tame became ‘Australian of the Year’ for being unrelenting in wanting to speak out about the harm she experienced at the hands of a convicted predator.
She has since, been trying to parlay that honour into a an attack for purely political reasons (as evidenced by her blithe ignorance of both Labor and Green misdeeds).
Weaponizing her platform to attack both women and men that actually did her no harm, trashing their reputations in the minds of voters who have placed their trust in accountable governance.
Can anyone explain how her actions (now) are ethically different to the predator that abused her?
The kid in New York: Are one or both of her parents standing out of frame filming her antagonising the bull, on their phones? Is there no parent present at all?
Hello, Child Services?
The issue is that Scotty is in denial over Brittany Higgins.
The problems aren’t over for him, and if Grace Tame wants to join the Pile On, cool.