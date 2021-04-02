Lost generation

The photo above is from this story, Girls are flexing their power and they have plenty to teach their mums, with this the caption beneath the photo.

The Fearless Girl statue in Federation Square, a copy of the New York original by Kristen Visbal, is a symbol of the kind of strength and resilience we are seeing from Australian girls.

And this is the photo of the New York original, from which you can only deduce that this “fearless girl” is a complete fool. No one, male or female, would stand in the way of a rampaging bull.

So this is what this mother writes about her daughter’s generation.

Even before the national outrage triggered by the 5000 disclosures of past assaults committed on school-aged girls , this mob of girls was showing us they are less passive and prone to please than previous generations (many of us) were trained to be…. Every generation wants things to be better for their children, she says. How truly uplifting to see girls currently doing this for themselves.

What, exactly are these girls currently doing for themselves? When I was a lad, by the time we were in our late teens, or the early twenties at the latest, we were all – boys and girls alike – searching for someone to marry and have children with. Most did and some didn’t, but that was what boy-girl relations was about. What is it about today? If it’s still not about finding someone to marry and have children with, there are a lot of young people around who have no idea what will give them true satisfaction with life.

Or so it seems to me. Happy to hear otherwise but I will not be easy to convince.