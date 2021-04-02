Millennial of Steel

This tattoo should be viewed as every bit as offensive as a swastika or any other symbol used to murder and oppress millions. pic.twitter.com/KJ7HP12Cql
— Chris Loesch Beep, Bop, Boop (@ChrisLoesch) April 1, 2021
When it comes to free speech principled lefties are thin on the ground.
Desperately ugly beta soy boy seeks relevance.
Stalin called them ‘useful idiots‘.
Seems a while since this kid has used a forge hammer or sickle. Maybe he had a plastic squeaky hammer as a kid.
Nah… he should have had it tattooed on his forehead. Now that would make a statement. (oh and score the chicks at the next Comintern. “Darling you be Red Army and pretend I’m Poland”)
Great idea. Indelibly confirm that you’re an idiot.
Chance of getting laid by any sane woman: zero.
As far as I know aside from newly-fascist China the only two actual acknowledged communist countries are Cuba and North Korea at the moment. He should be deported to one or other of them, since that’s clearly where his loyalty lies. Ok maybe not the latter after what they did to his colleague Otto Warmbier.
Is that a room in his parent’s house? They don’t seem working class.
He’s too young to hang around in bars, and it’s too clean to be a gym.
What are the chances he owns at least one Che Guevara T-shirt?
Are they his arms or is he running them in for a chicken?
Ah yes, a skinny weak soy boy. Who would have thought this weakling would be looking to communism to crush all those nasty bullies who have kept him downtrodden and from his rightful place as a leader of the “resistance”.
I am sure he also got that tattoo to impress all the womyn that he has been friendzoned with.
His parents have failed him, but he can always repent and turn from the darkness.
He probably thinks it’s just so desperately cool.
I went “back to school” as a mature age student some thirty years ago. One of the other students – he had just left high school – was in the habit of wearing a “Chairman Mao” cap – red star and all. It was explained to him that certain other students saw that red star as a bloody good aiming mark…
He’s gonna get a lot thinner when the philosophy kicks in.
Who hasn’t done something stupid in the hope of getting a leg over when they were young? I almost voted labor once.
Unsurprisingly, he has his underdax on inside out.
Looks like a finished basement.
The terminal decay of western civilisation epitomised in a single photo.
Wealthy Soy boy proclaims he is a socialist.
Is that a room in his parent’s house? They don’t seem working class
Student common room at Arizona College is my guess.
Communists are not people.
Ooh so edgy!
Now get a nosering, very individual. And the satan shoes of course.
I’m guessing this dude wouldn’t have amounted to much in the 41-45 Soviet Red Army…in fact I’d hazard a guess that an NKVD commissar probably would have had to shoot him.
Communists ain’t what they used to be.
Joe’s grandchild. He/she has exquisite nails and nice smelling curls.
Skinny little scrote could use some swinging a hammer and sickle instead of being tattooed with them.
An upside to having that tatt is that he will never be enlisted into the military.
He’d foul himself if he ever saw the aftermath of socialism – the “House of Horrors” – the Museum of the Secret police in Budapest, or the piles of skulls in the “Killing Fields.”