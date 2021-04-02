Millennial of Steel

Posted on April 2, 2021 by currencylad

This entry was posted in Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

22 Responses to Millennial of Steel

  1. mizaris says:
    April 2, 2021 at 1:17 pm

    Desperately ugly beta soy boy seeks relevance.

  2. Forester says:
    April 2, 2021 at 1:19 pm

    Stalin called them ‘useful idiots‘.

  3. JohnJJJ says:
    April 2, 2021 at 1:22 pm

    Seems a while since this kid has used a forge hammer or sickle. Maybe he had a plastic squeaky hammer as a kid.
    Nah… he should have had it tattooed on his forehead. Now that would make a statement. (oh and score the chicks at the next Comintern. “Darling you be Red Army and pretend I’m Poland”)

  4. Damon says:
    April 2, 2021 at 1:23 pm

    Great idea. Indelibly confirm that you’re an idiot.
    Chance of getting laid by any sane woman: zero.

  5. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    April 2, 2021 at 1:23 pm

    As far as I know aside from newly-fascist China the only two actual acknowledged communist countries are Cuba and North Korea at the moment. He should be deported to one or other of them, since that’s clearly where his loyalty lies. Ok maybe not the latter after what they did to his colleague Otto Warmbier.

  6. Tel says:
    April 2, 2021 at 1:30 pm

    Is that a room in his parent’s house? They don’t seem working class.

    He’s too young to hang around in bars, and it’s too clean to be a gym.

  7. Nighthawk the Elder says:
    April 2, 2021 at 1:31 pm

    What are the chances he owns at least one Che Guevara T-shirt?

  8. Fair Shake says:
    April 2, 2021 at 1:33 pm

    Are they his arms or is he running them in for a chicken?

  9. Judge Dredd says:
    April 2, 2021 at 1:38 pm

    Ah yes, a skinny weak soy boy. Who would have thought this weakling would be looking to communism to crush all those nasty bullies who have kept him downtrodden and from his rightful place as a leader of the “resistance”.
    I am sure he also got that tattoo to impress all the womyn that he has been friendzoned with.
    His parents have failed him, but he can always repent and turn from the darkness.

  10. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    April 2, 2021 at 1:42 pm

    What are the chances he owns at least one Che Guevara T-shirt?

    He probably thinks it’s just so desperately cool.

    I went “back to school” as a mature age student some thirty years ago. One of the other students – he had just left high school – was in the habit of wearing a “Chairman Mao” cap – red star and all. It was explained to him that certain other students saw that red star as a bloody good aiming mark…

  11. Shy Ted says:
    April 2, 2021 at 1:43 pm

    He’s gonna get a lot thinner when the philosophy kicks in.

  12. Wayne says:
    April 2, 2021 at 1:45 pm

    Who hasn’t done something stupid in the hope of getting a leg over when they were young? I almost voted labor once.

  13. Lurker says:
    April 2, 2021 at 1:47 pm

    Unsurprisingly, he has his underdax on inside out.

  14. vr says:
    April 2, 2021 at 1:56 pm

    Is that a room in his parent’s house? They don’t seem working class.

    He’s too young to hang around in bars, and it’s too clean to be a gym.

    Looks like a finished basement.

  15. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) says:
    April 2, 2021 at 2:00 pm

    The terminal decay of western civilisation epitomised in a single photo.

    Wealthy Soy boy proclaims he is a socialist.

  16. JohnJJJ says:
    April 2, 2021 at 2:03 pm

    Is that a room in his parent’s house? They don’t seem working class
    Student common room at Arizona College is my guess.

  17. Dusty says:
    April 2, 2021 at 2:06 pm

    Communists are not people.

  18. Chris M says:
    April 2, 2021 at 2:06 pm

    Ooh so edgy!

    Now get a nosering, very individual. And the satan shoes of course.

  19. Luke73 says:
    April 2, 2021 at 2:08 pm

    I’m guessing this dude wouldn’t have amounted to much in the 41-45 Soviet Red Army…in fact I’d hazard a guess that an NKVD commissar probably would have had to shoot him.

    Communists ain’t what they used to be.

  20. Chris M says:
    April 2, 2021 at 2:09 pm

    Joe’s grandchild. He/she has exquisite nails and nice smelling curls.

  21. Pedro the Loafer says:
    April 2, 2021 at 2:18 pm

    Skinny little scrote could use some swinging a hammer and sickle instead of being tattooed with them.

    An upside to having that tatt is that he will never be enlisted into the military.

  22. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    April 2, 2021 at 2:21 pm

    Wealthy Soy boy proclaims he is a socialist.

    He’d foul himself if he ever saw the aftermath of socialism – the “House of Horrors” – the Museum of the Secret police in Budapest, or the piles of skulls in the “Killing Fields.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.