There are solutions to this problem

If quota is the buzzword of the week, then I would argue this. What we need in Parliament is a quota of normal people.
Is it too much to ask our politicians to act like reasonable and decent human beings?
The first, obvious, solution is sortition.
Many people inherently dislike the idea of sortition. Many a-time I have been on a committee and the discussion has turned to how to attract greater participation in the committee (the actual solution to this problem is to dissolve the committee) and when I suggest sortition, I usually get told that this wouldn’t attract the ‘right sort of person’.
The other solution to the problem of degenerates and weirdos in the Parliament is to recognise the corrupting feature of the institution itself. Parliamentarians, and their minions, genuinely think they are ‘running the country’. Genuinely think that represent the leadership of the nation. Now, to be sure, there is a role for collective decision making at some margins in our society. That collective decision making requires coordination – that is the role of government. Representative democracy was a cutting edge institutional solution to governance in the 18th century. It overcame high communication and transport costs.
Technological advances means that we don’t have to rely on 18th century technology to govern ourselves. Medical tech in the 18th century still relied on bleeding. Well, we are bleeding in governance terms. Direct democracy is now viable – why delegate governance to people who are your representative when you could delegate your vote to your agent or actually vote yourself?
My RMIT colleagues Darcy Allen, Chris Berg and Aaron Lane explore these ideas in the context of corporate governance and trade union governance, but there is not reason why these ideas cannot be extended to political governance.
Be careful what you wish for.
Apparently it is.
Psychological testing of aspiring politicians would weed out the narcisissts and sociopaths who seem to figure large in the current crop.
Meh, we’ve got sordidion.
A variation on
I am obliged to confess I should sooner live in a society governed by the first two thousand names in the Boston telephone directory than in a society governed by the two thousand faculty members of Harvard University.
The trouble with using IT though is shown by what transpired in the US.
Since the majority of the media have “cast their lot” with the left and assorted idiocracies, the west is essentially doomed. We now see on a daily basis the administration in the USA coming up with worse and worse ideas.
Here, we have only a marginal improvement, where allegations of improper interpersonal transactions are enough to derail sensible govenrment.
The time for this idea has come.
Unfortunately few people are aware of a bona fide politicl party with thesse ideals.
Voteflux.org.
And by the same sex marriage plebiscite here.
“Popular opinion” is easily manipulated, especially as we are generally no longer a properly educated people nor a particularly virtuous one.
Parliament is certainly a collection of degenerates and weirdos with an occasional able and thoughtful MP in the mix. However, the media tends to reward the weirdos by promoting them in their platforms. In no other sphere of life would we spend a nanosecond taking SHY, Lambie, Penny Wong or even Plibbers at her most shrill seriously.
Yet they are promoted, feted and listened to, in spite of the fact that what they say bears no relevance to the average punter. The system needs reforming, however no politician is going to reform the system that keeps them in power. A good reference point is the “Power to the People” episode of Yes Prime Minister.
Politics is an exclusive club only open to the political class and invitees- this is the problem. Outsiders such as Pauline and DJT are dealt with. It’s the antithesis of democracy. It becomes more and more obvious as the years go by that we do not live in a democracy.
The closest thing to democracy was the 2016 US election and that has been cancelled by a combination of cheating, lying and physical attacks on people and property.
Mark Latham is an insider who became an outsider. Good on him.
Too true- comes back to the fourth estate which is also the 5th column
Just ban anyone under the age of 45 from running for office, or even working in an elected official’s office. And only pay a backbencher the average wage, and a limit of three terms total. A variation is to have a republic system where the Ministers are direct appointments by an elected President and are there only as long as the President is. And can’t serve another.
Utterly destroying politics as a career would eliminate the vast majority of sociopaths attracted to politics in their younger years. Only people that have already had a career somewhere else would apply, and they would not be in it for the money.
The only people standing for office would be those that want to make a difference. You would still get the occasional Lord Wentworth or kept man Kevni, but overall the quality would be higher.
One word answer to why this is nonsense – California !
While waiting for the system to collapse under the weight of its own corruption – and it will, as modern history teaches that you can’t govern indefinitely without the active consent of the people, who will one day have had enough – the only answer is in third parties or independent candidates that might grasp the balance of power and thereby mollify some of the worst aspects of the political class’s policies.
Seems like the corruption in the current NSW mis government makes Askin look the model of propriety. Again, Askin had power stations built rather than having them destroyed.
Those who know better seek ‘equal’ representation based on any number of physical features. Yet none appears the least interested in a diversity of ideas and opinions.
We have an activist media problem.
You can’t implement international socialism with curious journalists pointing out it’s history of serial failures and 100 million dead.
Just take over the journalism schools and train activists, to hit all non socialists with Alynski tactics. Just look at the recent post about Cassidy et al. and the perceived decline of news.corp publications.
I keep warning our Yoof that all is not what it seems and they will be the ones who will pay for it, not me. They are determined to have their go at getting socialism to work and they will get it good and hard.
The best existing democracy is Switzerland – far more control allocated to communities and to the people, with lots of referenda. Our elites wouldn’t like it at all.
It is important to remember here that the administrative frameworks that cover the employment and support of federal MPs, as well as the organisational and management culture of the APH itself, all, intentionally or not, facilitate and feed a vast sense of entitlement, a contempt for accountability and a ‘don’t you know who I am’ attitude among our rulers.
We could start by abolishig career politics , one six year term in our senate ,or two three year terms in the Reps in a life time The six year term would apply to state and local governments too , no person could make politics a career ,they would have to get a real job .
We could also stop lobbying (bribery ) and limit political donations to $20 per person or organisation per year .
This would weed out the egotists and scum , and have recall built in too .
Perhaps that might be a step in the right direction .
Tradeable voting on a one dollar one vote basis is already fully operational … but the way we do it now is the dollars get paid directly to the political parties, or sometimes via intermediaries such as unions, etc. These dollars then go into advertising, friendly media personalities, and other ways to encourage the votes to come through.
Doing it Greek style and paying that money directly to the voters instead might bypass a few middle steps … but I think most voters understand they get their pay-off after the election along the lines of “vote for me and I’ll steal for you”. Of course, the only way to have tradeable votes is to open it up and bypass the secret ballot system … the buyer wants to know he got his money’s worth.
At one stage Florence used to change the fat cats every month or so. The fat cats weren’t the advisors but the elected lot. Switzerland at least the voters get a chance to vote on each piece of legislation so I believe . Much easier in a small country I would think but is there any up to date research on the impact of the media on voter attitudes that would interfere with results.?
Democracy, *especially* only has any sort of effectiveness if there is a bulwark and bill of rights that are absolutely inviolable and not up to interpretation by any member of government. This means yes, you can indeed say rude things and extremely disagreeable opinions on the internet, and have whatever arm of your choosing on your hip, and that your consensually traded property is entirely your own with no exceptions, and a 1% to zero % hard-coded single tax that is the only tax in the country that absolutely ensures zero government bloat.
Without the above, give up everything to your neighbor. The prevailing idea amongst the little people is that whatever is his stuff is also mine because I deserve it. The alternative to government, of course, is good old fashioned agorism- which I’m a big fan of.