There are solutions to this problem

If quota is the buzzword of the week, then I would argue this. What we need in Parliament is a quota of normal people.

Is it too much to ask our politicians to act like reasonable and decent human beings?

Louise Roberts

The first, obvious, solution is sortition.

Many people inherently dislike the idea of sortition. Many a-time I have been on a committee and the discussion has turned to how to attract greater participation in the committee (the actual solution to this problem is to dissolve the committee) and when I suggest sortition, I usually get told that this wouldn’t attract the ‘right sort of person’.

The other solution to the problem of degenerates and weirdos in the Parliament is to recognise the corrupting feature of the institution itself. Parliamentarians, and their minions, genuinely think they are ‘running the country’. Genuinely think that represent the leadership of the nation. Now, to be sure, there is a role for collective decision making at some margins in our society. That collective decision making requires coordination – that is the role of government. Representative democracy was a cutting edge institutional solution to governance in the 18th century. It overcame high communication and transport costs.

Technological advances means that we don’t have to rely on 18th century technology to govern ourselves. Medical tech in the 18th century still relied on bleeding. Well, we are bleeding in governance terms. Direct democracy is now viable – why delegate governance to people who are your representative when you could delegate your vote to your agent or actually vote yourself?

My RMIT colleagues Darcy Allen, Chris Berg and Aaron Lane explore these ideas in the context of corporate governance and trade union governance, but there is not reason why these ideas cannot be extended to political governance.