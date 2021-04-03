Black left-wing Muslim terrorist murders DC cop

New York Times : A Capitol Police officer is killed and another is injured in a vehicle attack; suspect is shot and killed .

After ramming the officers, the attacker “exited the vehicle with a knife in hand” and began “lunging” at the officers, Ms. Pittman said at a news conference near the scene of the attack. The suspect was subsequently identified by a senior law enforcement official as Noah Green, 25, of Indiana.

Investigators do not yet know the motive for the attack, but do not believe it was “terrorism related” at this time, Chief Robert Contee of the Washington Metropolitan Police Department told reporters.

Ms. Pittman did not identify Mr. Green, but said that the driver had not been previously known to her agency. On his Facebook page, which has since been taken down, Mr. Green described himself as a supporter of the Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan and said he had been struggling through the last few months of the pandemic.