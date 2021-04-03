David Bidstrup guest post. This is what they trashed the country for.

The ABS released the final report for “Doctor certified deaths” in 2020, and given the ongoing lockdown dramas and displays of breathtaking incompetence regarding vaccination I offer the following, gleaned from that release and other sources, giving daily deaths and daily cases for the dreaded virus. See these ABS statistics if you have some time to spare.
The daily “all causes” death rate for 2020 was 386 per day. The 5 year average is also 386, with a 5 year minimum of 369 and a 5 year maximum of 405. When these are plotted you get:
2020 is the thick black line. Note that is mostly below the maximum and for a good part of the year it is below the average. It is possible to look at changes to a number of causes, (e.g. cancer, heart disease, etc.), but that’s something to occupy your spare time if you wish – it would make this post too long and the reality is that 2020 fits closely with the 5 year averages for all.
The data on daily deaths and daily cases for the period 1 March 2020 to 31 March 2021 puts the virus drama in perspective, (in my view). The period is 399 days with total “virus deaths” of 909 and total “cases” of 29,304. There have been 15,613,220 tests done to root out the dreaded virus.
The last reported “Covid death” was on 28 December 2020, prior to that on 30 November 2020. Since 31 October 2020 151 days have passed with 2 “Covid deaths” and 1,682 “cases” reported. In that time, at the average daily death rate of 386, there have been 58,286 deaths from “other causes”. The ABS stats do not include coroner related deaths and I suspect suicide and road toll deaths are in this lot. At a rate of around 10 per day there have been around 1,510 suicides and 680 road fatalities since the end of October last year. The chart below shows the story. The second spike is all Victoria’s work.
It’s just nuts.
Also pertinent — check out the UK Excess Mortality
20% up for the entire year.
The first link provides a somewhat filtered view of excess deaths, but is easily navigated.
Couple of interesting data points, which I’m not sure I can interpret.
There’s a very strong excess death pattern by race – Asians and Black up 60% (!), mixed/other 40-50%, white 18%. This is not wealth, as death by ‘deprivation’ band is flat.
Place of death – home deaths up 34%. Only up 16% in hospital, down 20% in hospice.
Diabetic, Dementia/Alzheimer’s deaths up significantly. (50%, 25% respectively).
The US Govt just updated its best estimate for surviving Covid-19 by Age
[19 March 2021] See Table 1: Infection fatality ratio (Estimated number of deaths per 1,000,000 infections)
Now do the ratio math:
— 99.998% for 0-17 years
— 99.95% for 18-49 years
— 99.4% for 50-64 years
— and 91% for 65+ years
For anyone with an ounce of nous it was clear from day one that this was as much about control as anything else, and that whatever the results of their actions the pollies would be able to defend them. EG their response to the graph above is that the daily death rate would have been off the charts if they had NOT acted with lockdowns and all of the other bullshit.
Too many of us have been totally conditioned to accept that governments will always act in our best interests, when in fact our interests are way down their list which, of course, starts with their own interests.
Exactly iamok- it was a response by the establishment to Trump and Brexit- Two things they never saw coming.
Our pissy, deadbeat, treacherous political establishment have been right on board.
Indeed, there are plenty of commenters to that effect in The Australian with regards to the latest retardedness from the Headless Chook and her mad ‘scientist’ sister-in-crime, who only recently opined there would be ‘no need for further lock downs’ – only to slam one down, including masks for the entire state of Queensland.
According to several of these Chicken Littles, if the lockdowns etc had not happened, there would have been ‘at least 100,000 deaths’ in Australia.
You truly can’t cure stupid…
And with regards to the UK stats, one just needs to go back 10-20 years to find out that the 2020 excess mortality per 100,000 population still did not exceed past figures.
But, do shut up, wear a mask, even though there is no doubt whatsoever they are worse than useless, and line up for your ‘jab’ of an untested concoction which will not ever protect you from getting the dreaded ‘rona or pass it on to others.
Because Big Brother loves you.
It’s been obvious for decades that ‘democracy’ is a veneer and any dissenters who may pose a threat to the establishment will be dealt with. Imprisoning Pauline Hanson- a Howard-Abbott-Beatty project shows this.
yup – mortality rate about what it was in the mid 2000’s.
See wiki for the UK
2020 crude death rate – 10.4/1000
It was 10.3 in 2003.
change from last year (9.1) is 1.3/1000
I still have to lived with the Headless Chook and her wash rag partner in crimes Corona testing cross infection. But only thanks to immune therapy.
Rafe – you’re a writer on Popper and scientific method. Surely, you of all people can distinguish between a population to which a ‘treatment’ is applied and one that isn’t.
The option wasnt as black and white as lockdown or no lockdown. Rather than protecting those that needed protecting , they chose to lockdown/control everyone.
They would say its too hard, but has been done elsewhere. But then they find everything hard when it comes to executing in the real world.
Just wait until everyone is “vaccinated”. It has only just begun said Karen Carpenter.
From Euronews yesterday:
“Hungary is suffering a devastating surge in COVID-19 deaths, despite the fact it has the highest vaccination rate in the European Union.
It set a new daily death record on Wednesday with 302 fatalities and currently has the highest weekly death rate per one million inhabitants in the world.
The country is in its fourth week of a new round of lockdown measures as the government tried to get hospitalisations and deaths under control.”
@bollux (9.12am):
Same situation in Chile, which is apparently the ‘best’ when it comes to vaccination rates in South America.
Of course, this is – entirely predictably – being blamed on ‘ceasing lockdown measures too soon’.
I’m afraid everything is proceeding just as the ‘skeptical scientists’ – i.e. those who point out the past failures of attempts at coronavirus vaccines and the highly experimental nature of the mRNA approach – predicted.
If this continues, things will turn REALLY interesting over the next few months, as Europe and North America move into their annual flu season.
How many false positives??
“Just wait until everyone is “vaccinated”.”
Don’t forget your “vaccine passport” app, which you will need to get on a plane, public transport etc, enter a Gov building, and so on.
For your own good, of course.
Yes, you’ll need to prove you have been given a vaccine of unknown efficiacy and unknown long-term side effects for a virus that is so dangerous most people need to get a test to know they have, a virus which only 99.9% survive, and even when you have proof you have had said vaccine, you will still need to “socialist distance” and wear a mask. If you don’t have your proof, you’ll be unable to operate in normal society. But don’t worry, Dementia Joe has assured us that it won’t be GovCo running the US “virus passport” program, it’ll be private companies, so no worries there, eh?
Not only can you not pick 2020 “deaths from all causes per capital of population” graph out of a set of 21st Century graphs for any country I’m aware of but you can’t pick a country (or American state) from the set on the basis of the COVID strategy (or its prevalence).
Compare, eg UK vs Sweden (but any pair will do)…it’s also interesting to compare the “delta from the 20 year average” for, eg, the UK or Sweden (which has seen lots of COVID) against Australia (which hasn’t).
Staggeringly similar.
Facts and politicians are as distant as the earth and sun. The only conjecture would be which sun. Thankyou for your work David.
The mask business has got completely out of hand. Guidelines from Australian, and US governments dictate: do not touch the front of your mask while wearing or removing it; do not allow the mask to hang around your neck or under your nose; and, do not reuse single use masks. Biden routinely disregards this advice, rolling up his and putting it in his pocket, while lecturing everyone else.
BUT BUT BUT……if it saves even ONE life????