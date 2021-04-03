David Bidstrup guest post. This is what they trashed the country for.

The ABS released the final report for “Doctor certified deaths” in 2020, and given the ongoing lockdown dramas and displays of breathtaking incompetence regarding vaccination I offer the following, gleaned from that release and other sources, giving daily deaths and daily cases for the dreaded virus. See these ABS statistics if you have some time to spare.

The daily “all causes” death rate for 2020 was 386 per day. The 5 year average is also 386, with a 5 year minimum of 369 and a 5 year maximum of 405. When these are plotted you get:

2020 is the thick black line. Note that is mostly below the maximum and for a good part of the year it is below the average. It is possible to look at changes to a number of causes, (e.g. cancer, heart disease, etc.), but that’s something to occupy your spare time if you wish – it would make this post too long and the reality is that 2020 fits closely with the 5 year averages for all.

The data on daily deaths and daily cases for the period 1 March 2020 to 31 March 2021 puts the virus drama in perspective, (in my view). The period is 399 days with total “virus deaths” of 909 and total “cases” of 29,304. There have been 15,613,220 tests done to root out the dreaded virus.

The last reported “Covid death” was on 28 December 2020, prior to that on 30 November 2020. Since 31 October 2020 151 days have passed with 2 “Covid deaths” and 1,682 “cases” reported. In that time, at the average daily death rate of 386, there have been 58,286 deaths from “other causes”. The ABS stats do not include coroner related deaths and I suspect suicide and road toll deaths are in this lot. At a rate of around 10 per day there have been around 1,510 suicides and 680 road fatalities since the end of October last year. The chart below shows the story. The second spike is all Victoria’s work.

It’s just nuts.