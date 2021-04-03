George Floyd was a life-destroying nuisance and a suicide

The medical examiner also found that Floyd had enough fentanyl in his system — I don’t want to say “to kill a horse,” because that would be a cliche. But it would be enough to bump off an entire team of Budweiser Clydesdales.” The medical examiner also found that Floyd had enough fentanyl in his system — I don’t want to say “to kill a horse,” because that would be a cliche. But it would be enough to bump off an entire team of Budweiser Clydesdales.” – Ann Coulter



These two men are not so much covering their own bottoms as they are defending themselves from personal and career destruction, if not assassination. For their cowardice, both deserve to be dealt with mercilessly by Chauvin’s attorneys. Not that it is likely to make any difference. The jury in this case – itself at risk (you don’t really believe the names of ‘not guilty’ holdouts couldn’t possibly be leaked, right?) – knows what it is expected to do. Chauvin’s legal strategy will most likely be to take cultural advantage of the fashionable “systemic” apportionment of blame and be the hapless patsy. That will fail in practice, however, because in the doll’s eyes of a leftist mob a guilty verdict kills the second bird of ‘institionalised racism’ with the same stone anyway.

There is also, of course, the irksome matter of Hennepin County Chief Medical Examiner Andrew Baker’s report which found no evidence of injury or trauma to Floyd’s neck or to any other part of his body. That would raise more than enough reasonable doubt in a rational age. How compelling it is to a generation for which post hoc ergo propter hoc isn’t a fallacy but an axiom remains to be seen. Derek Chauvin may not be a commissioner’s poster boy as a policeman but pretending there is some repeatable protocol for wrangling giant, erratic drug addicts is precious.