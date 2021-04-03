George Floyd was a life-destroying nuisance and a suicide

– Ann Coulter
These two men are not so much covering their own bottoms as they are defending themselves from personal and career destruction, if not assassination. For their cowardice, both deserve to be dealt with mercilessly by Chauvin’s attorneys. Not that it is likely to make any difference. The jury in this case – itself at risk (you don’t really believe the names of ‘not guilty’ holdouts couldn’t possibly be leaked, right?) – knows what it is expected to do. Chauvin’s legal strategy will most likely be to take cultural advantage of the fashionable “systemic” apportionment of blame and be the hapless patsy. That will fail in practice, however, because in the doll’s eyes of a leftist mob a guilty verdict kills the second bird of ‘institionalised racism’ with the same stone anyway.
There is also, of course, the irksome matter of Hennepin County Chief Medical Examiner Andrew Baker’s report which found no evidence of injury or trauma to Floyd’s neck or to any other part of his body. That would raise more than enough reasonable doubt in a rational age. How compelling it is to a generation for which post hoc ergo propter hoc isn’t a fallacy but an axiom remains to be seen. Derek Chauvin may not be a commissioner’s poster boy as a policeman but pretending there is some repeatable protocol for wrangling giant, erratic drug addicts is precious.
Yeah, maybe not eh.
Chauvin is poster boy thug cop, just as dangerous as Floyd and needs a good spell inside.
Chauvin was asked to relent many times but took the bully boy route of continuing to show he was in charge.
Floyd was in a fragile state that was unknown to the cops but you can’t use that to explain the length of time he was pinned down.
Poor policing, yes…but murder?
In the current climate in the US I’m afraid that question is academic.
Not murder in my books either.
We are looking at the end of trial by jury thanks to social media and a the vigilantes of the left media.
Perhaps that’s a good thing if we relate it back to the Pell trial.
“…Floyd had enough fentanyl in his system…”
Coronor’s report says 11ng/ml fentanyl in the blood and 5.6ng/ml norfentanyl in the urine (post mortem). Norfentanyl is metabolite of fentanyl, BTW.
Analgesia dose is 1-2 ng/ml.
Anesthetic dose is 10-20 ng/ml.
Not sure what pre- to post-metabolism ratios are, but he may have had enough in his system to seriously suppress his respiratory system – he was complaining he couldn’t breathe before he was “held” and asked to be laid down, not sitting.
He had previously OD’ed, and was presenting the exact same symptoms as then – difficulty breathing, stomach pains, foaming at the mouth etc. When asked about this, he said he’d been exercising heavily (playing basketball?) and didn’t mention drug use.
That sounds to me like sufficient “reasonable doubt” to wipe the manslaughter charge.
Both the murder charges would be extremely difficult to prove – intent and/or deliberate negligence is integral to those charges in that state.
Police training includes using this very same “hold” to safely constrain a suspect.
Given the above, I think Chauvin will almost certainly be found “not guilty” – and the riots will ensue. Which they will anyway, even if he’s found guilty. Because “racism”.
Precisely. Floyd is a useful vehicle for the rank and file to justify theft at best, arson and murder at worst.
The riots will be quelled largely by white law enforcement, thus re-enforcing “white supremacism” in the grievance culture. And so it will go on, ever escalating into all out race war.
Which is just the way the Dems like it. Their slaves still endure chains, this time invisible to the wearer. But chains all the same. And they will never let them go.
Yesterday on CL’s menu: misogyny.
Today: racism.
Tomorrow: probably both.
Just the way you like it, Monty.
“Which is just the way the Dems like it.”
Indeed.
Critical Race Theory says that your character traits are dependent upon your race, which sounds like racism to me. I prefer MLK’s dream, where people are judged on the content of their character rather than the colour of their skin.
I guess that’s old fashioned and makes you so un-hip your bum will fall off – so be it, because the alternative is very much worse for everyone.
…and Montys point is?????
“…and Montys point is?????”
Covered up by artful combing of the hair. 🙂
Don’t be silly.
He was waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Drugged men of that size have to be controlled at all times.
There are numerous incidents on video from the US where a seemingly collared and compliant drug offender explodes suddenly and either escapes or kills the cop.
While on the subject of menus, what’s the donut count today, monst?
Kneel says:
April 3, 2021 at 12:53 pm
“Given the above, I think Chauvin will almost certainly be found “not guilty” – and the riots will ensue.”
Not a chance Kneel.
No juror is going to risk their life by deciding Chauvin is not guilty.
I suspect more than a few jurors lied about their supposed impartiality, to get a shot at the guilty verdict and the “fame” that would follow.
The appeal will be interesting however, although Minnesota is so deep-blue he probably won’t get a fair hearing there either.
Agree there will be riots no matter what the verdict ….
Chris M says:
April 3, 2021 at 12:04 pm
“Chauvin is poster boy thug cop, just as dangerous as Floyd and needs a good spell inside.”
Maybe. We don’t really know much about Chauvin except that video.
However, he did use an approved police method for control of non-compliant persons, Floyd was a large agitated man, and Chauvin (or partner) had called for medical assistance. Floyd showed no physical ill effects from Chauvin’s actions, according to the state coroner.
Floyd is a perfect hero for the global fascists ,a sort of Horst Wessels Like the Hitler socialists had ,a complete mongrel, made into a hero by media .
All his supporters would have crapped themseles if the drug addled waste of space had confronted them ,they would have called the Police to ;protect them and approved of any measures used to detain him sheer antifafascist and Bolshevik Lies Matter bullshit .
The left are a pitifull bunch of idealogues ,weak as water .
mUnty you seriously are a bobble head
Catallaxy’s noddy dog on the parcel shelf …an ever dancing pot plant in sunglasses on the dash board
CL kicks another
noice!
…and Montys point is?????
He doesn’t have one.
Unless he has predetermined Chauvin’s guilt – never let facts or evidence get in the way – and it is racist to say otherwise.
Monty’s hero – Joe Biden – is currently presiding over the worst Latino child detention and sex trafficking disaster in US history.
————
Calli, I think that’s right: the Democrats probably hope Chauvin is acquitted.
————
I was the first to post the Chauvin video here at Catallaxy. Initially, I was outraged by what I saw. Having read about the entire incident from beginning to end, I now realise that Chauvin was trying to control an erratic, drugged individual. While I’m not entirely sure why he and other officers didn’t get Floyd up on his feet and into the car, the record does show they tried repeatedly to do so earlier but Floyd wouldn’t comply. Soon after, the situation became one not of arrest and booking but of ad hoc detainment awaiting medical attendance.
I would say Chauvin may be guilty of a degree of negligence (by persisting with that emergency hold too long) and therefore – possibly – manslaughter. Talk of “murder” in any degree is just politics.
The missing link is the reach and extent of Black violent crime in the US which has led to guys like Chauvin doing their job the way they do, and why they are trained, and led to think as they do. A kind of positive feedback process on both sides if you like.
The video may have been disturbing to people not used to dealing with drug-crazed lunatics, but Chauvin used an officially sanctioned method of restraint. Furthermore, Floyd was heard, on video, to say, quite clearly “I can’t breathe”; a remarkable statement from a person being strangled. Even if Chauvin is found not guilty, he can’t be released, because someone would surely kill him.
Well said!
..
Remember that. You were disgusted, as was I.
Reactions that were nothing to do with race.
You should apologise Monty, that was a disgrace.
It might be contrary to what this buffoon believes in but it is exactly aligned with my beliefs. The safe arrival at a police station lockup of any repeat offending criminal is a shame and a disgrace. What is also a shame is that I am not on the jury to vote not guilty with a recommendation of a commendation.
C.L. says:
April 3, 2021 at 2:19 pm
I would say Chauvin may be guilty of a degree of negligence (by persisting with that emergency hold too long) and therefore – possibly – manslaughter. Talk of “murder” in any degree is just politics.
I’ve mostly refrained from commenting on this issue, because I don’t feel that anyone of us has all of the information required to make a judgement. I haven’t watched the video of Floyd’s arrest, and do not intend to. I was not there and subject to those circumstances. I have, however, had to deal with aggressive persons in the past, without the benefit of law enforcement resources.
My thoughts are similar to those of C.L. quoted above, and I wonder if initially, officer Chauvin chose to keep Floyd in that position because he judged there was a better chance of Floyd calming, and thus presenting less of a danger to his own safety. I’m not aware of when the officers’ became aware of Floyd losing consciousness, however I imagine that will be a key point regarding negligence to follow procedure.
My only other thought is regarding the almost-certain violence following the public announcement of the verdict: I would be confident that the skeletal plans for destruction have already been made by the core of insurgents (or their funding masters). I would not be surprised if the violence is initiated prior to any public announcement of the verdict. Lastly, if the security powers-that-be do not already have a firm idea of who the core insurgents are, and what their intentions are, this lack of knowledge has been purposeful.
George Floyd carried out a home invasion where he pointed a loaded pistol at a pregnant woman’s stomache and demanded money.
If he had killed the mother and child, there would have been no reports, no protests, nothing.
Black criminal’s lives matter, not black women and children.
Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. They’ve been problems with strong-arm tactics and arsehole tendencies of American cops for years. Think Vic Pol and possibly worse. The vid of the cop on the dude’s neck was the last straw for both whites and blacks. Breaking into people’s homes with huge swat teams when people are asleep…. even picking the wrong house at times. Shooting people on flimsy grounds. Anyone recall the vid of the poor white dude crawling along a carpeted hotel corridor, frightened stiff who was finally shot my the murderous piece of shit cop.
Tell me if you don’t think say Vic Pol needs to be partially de-funded as I do. Same with some cop departments in the US.
That cop on Floyd’s neck demonstrated a callous indifference to his plight. It may not be a homicide but the cop is a scumbag.
The callous indifference is exactly why I admire the guy. People who make the world safer for me and mine are heroes. Their callous indifference is to be not only applauded but taught in every police force.
..
Just because police behaviour in black jurisdictions has been seized on by the usual Marxist arseholes as another thing to undermine the US, doesn’t mean that there isn’t problems with the way those places are policed.
I’d be as resentful as hell if I was subject to some of the stops you see.
Coppers need to prioritise letting people go about their business and not detain anyone without probable cause.
That is seperate from good policing, where an active and visible and FRIENDLY police presence improves crime statistics and improves police relations.
+1 Arky.
It’s why there were height restrictions on coppers and why 5′ nothing blonde chicks with a power complex make very bad coppers.
I’m guessing whatever the paramedic(s), medical expert(s) and coroner(s) say will be the most crucial and determinative testimony.
Not a particularly clever observation but there it is.
Arkeneald
I strongly recommend Alice Goffman’s
It’s an excellent depiction of the pathology of large American urban areas.
America has a weird obsession with police and policing that has always puzzled me. Land of the Free on one hand; fetished coppers on the other. Conservatives are part of the problem. The same people who love their Constitution also habitually make a fuss about their (exaggerated) love for Law Enforcement.
Ace often writes about conservatives struggling to break away from their fetishised love of the FBI – those beloved “men with guns and badges in suits.” (Who happen to be totalitarian douchebags).