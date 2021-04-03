George Pell on the ABC

George Pell has a long piece on Easter in the Weekend Australian. Most of it is fluff, but this bit has been news-worthy:
Sensibly, Italy has at least a couple of government-sponsored television stations to reflect the different points of view, which is an option that should be considered by any national conservative government in Australia, where the ABC is dominated by a Gramscian hegemony hostile to social conservatives, most Christians and often to Western civilisation. The Italian media is divided and disputatious but not monochrome.
To be fair – Australia has two government sponsored television stations; the ABC and SBS (Sex Before Soccer).
It seems to me that issue isn’t one of competition, but rather incentivisation. As I’ve argued before, there is no incentive for the ABC to comply with its charter and no disincentive for it to be ‘hostile to social conservatives, most Christians and often to Western civilisation’. So, unsurprisingly, they do as they please.
This is especially so when people who could bring legal action against the ABC for malicious defamation refuse to do so. Even if George Pell has ‘forgiven’ them their trespasses and turned the other cheek, he has a duty to sue the ABC on behalf of the weak and powerless who are also being oppressed by their behaviour.
I would also point out that ABC and SBS between them already half about half the FTA TV channels between themselves. Even more government owned TV won’t help any.
Three…NITV.
“…he has a duty to sue the ABC…”
And so he should. But the sad fact is, win or lose, the ABC is spending our money.
Agree….all turning the other cheek has done is empower the organisation and grubs like Nillagain.
I thought NITV was just an offshoot of SBS? Roger, are you saying they are completely separate? Why? Why?
Shit Box Station, home of the hairy backed Euro porn.
Yeah, began as such but since spun off, iiuc.
I disagree with this entirely. There is no reason in the modern age of an abundance of media outlets that the taxpayer should be funding any such outlet. What need is going unserved that the government has to step in?
Any government-funded TV station set up to ‘balance’ the ABC would be captured by the left within five years.
The trouble is that, to sue Milligan and Adler/MUP, Pell would have to take action in a Victorian court. Enough said!
Porter’s approach is more promising: the Federal Court and in Sydney because the ABC HQ is in Ultimo.
Fwiw, the judge hearing the Porter case is married to McClellan of the Gillard royal commission. But there’s always recourse to the High Court.
After all that George Pell has been put through at his age, I will give him pass on not instigating more legal action.
There must many more people, younger and highly motivated, who can take the attack to the ABC.