George Pell on the ABC

George Pell has a long piece on Easter in the Weekend Australian. Most of it is fluff, but this bit has been news-worthy:

Sensibly, Italy has at least a couple of government-sponsored television stations to reflect the different points of view, which is an option that should be considered by any national conservative government in Australia, where the ABC is dominated by a Gramscian hegemony hostile to social con­servatives, most Christians and often to Western civilisation. The Italian media is divided and disputatious but not monochrome.

To be fair – Australia has two government sponsored television stations; the ABC and SBS (Sex Before Soccer).

It seems to me that issue isn’t one of competition, but rather incentivisation. As I’ve argued before, there is no incentive for the ABC to comply with its charter and no disincentive for it to be ‘hostile to social con­servatives, most Christians and often to Western civilisation’. So, unsurprisingly, they do as they please.

This is especially so when people who could bring legal action against the ABC for malicious defamation refuse to do so. Even if George Pell has ‘forgiven’ them their trespasses and turned the other cheek, he has a duty to sue the ABC on behalf of the weak and powerless who are also being oppressed by their behaviour.