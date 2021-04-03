How immoral is online gambling?

There is an article in The Times today that asks a question about Denise Coates:
… on the moral balance sheet can she truly register as good?
This is immediately after the article has set out her good deeds.
Unlike tax-avoiding knights Philip Green or Lewis Hamilton, Coates a CBE, pays millions to the exchequer. Most online gambling firms scarper offshore but her firm Bet365 is mainly domiciled here.
In post-industrial Stoke, she is revered for employing thousands of locals, raising the area’s median wage above central Manchester’s, paying workers through lockdown, refusing furlough cash. Her charitable foundation could do more than donate to arts projects and Alzheimer’s research if it didn’t sit on most of its £385 million reserves; she endowed the local hospital with £10 million and keeps Stoke City FC afloat; she paid for a statue of Arnold Bennett, Staffordshire’s literary son. She adopted four children.
So – how can anyone justify vilifying this patron saint of the community?
She owns an online gambling firm and we are treated to stories of gambling addiction and the like.
Does Coates avoid scrutiny because she’s naturally reserved or because the inevitable questions are too hard? Like, how do you feel about making billions by feeding the addiction of the poor? Or, does it concern you that as Bet365’s profits soared in lockdown the number of problem gamblers referred for treatment has increased fivefold, while those feeling suicidal have quadrupled?
Does she think about her key customers, the 5 per cent who contribute 60 per cent of revenue, the so-called VIPs who are in fact just men of mainly ordinary means, shoving their savings, their summer holiday fund, their kids’ school shoe money, into the beeping, flashing abyss of their phone?
Let’s quote Ludwig von Mises:
It is not the fault of the entrepreneurs that the consumers—the people, the common man—prefer liquor to Bibles and detective stories to serious books, and that governments prefer guns to butter. The entrepreneur does not make greater profits in selling “bad” things than in selling “good” things. [Her] profits are the greater the better [she] succeeds in providing the consumers with those things they ask for most intensely.
Definitions of what constitutes ‘problem gambling’ are problematic themselves. Furthermore it was the government response to COVID that contributed to mental health problems not the distractions that people deployed during lockdown.
Here is the real issue the article is driving towards – but many people won’t like the answer:
Perhaps we should just count the money coming into the Treasury, not the broken relationships, lost jobs, shattered lives.
The Pigouvian answer to this question is ‘Yes’.
The suggestion here being that gambling imposes third party costs – negative externalities. Let’s assume for argument sake that this is correct – let’s assume that gambling does impose negative externalities. The correct economic solution to that problem isn’t prohibition, as many would like, but rather taxation. As long as gambling and gambling providers are appropriately taxed – and they are taxed quite heavily – there is no net negative externality.
Is the business she operates illegal? Is gambling a matter of personal choice? I would think no and yes to those questions, so I’m not sure where the issue is. Sounds to me like the proprietor of this business has done things more or less the right way, so why the opprobrium? The government could ban online gambling, but as the history of prohibition shows us, that is very unlikely solve any of the associated social problems.
Besides, governments are themselves addicted to the tax money they receive from betting agencies, bookies etc.
Online gambling = share trading.
TBH hits the nail on the head.
The article is just another example of the 21st century disease of virtue signalling.
If you compare 1821 with 2021, the reality is that capitalism has raised the world out of poverty but you won’t find many people prepared to accept this simple fact. Hence the constant desire to impose socialism, even though it has killed about 100 million people in the last 100 years.
If you expect to be treated as an adult – the vote, the right to self determination etc etc etc then you must take responsibility for your own behaviour.
No one forces you to gamble (or any of an almost infinite list “those who always seem to know better” wish to save you from).
If you are incapable of making appropriate decisions, there should be the alternative of declaring yourself to be a “minor” and under the protection of the State … but the privileges of adulthood should be sacrificed as part of the deal. I’d say the same for accepting welfare too…you can always buy yourself out of that sort of minority by getting a job and becoming self-reliant.
Much like Ancient Rome. A starving citizen could always sell himself into (possibly time-limited) slavery…
There really should be a price to pay for protection, welfare…
Every form of refuge has a price.
(Eagles)
Maybe – but grubby business anyway. And no heroine. So save the cheerleading for someone that’s added something to humanity.
Man is that ever true.
I was reading an article this week about the court cases embroiling the Reinhart/Hancock, Wright and Rhodes families here in WA over royalties agreements. The amount of people in the comments who were suggesting nationalisation of our mineral assets was astounding. Private money made those resources worth something and the companies that sprang from that capital pay a lot of royalties to the states, company tax to the Commonwealth, other assorted fees and charges, as well as wages to over a hundred thousand people directly in WA alone. Little of this happens with state ownership.
Then “Mea culpa”, now “Gamble responsibly”.
..
Very grubby.
Not really capitalism either.
Just another parasitic organism feeding off what is left of the real productive industries built by hard working men over centuries.
Part of the final scooping out.
Along with those other “industries” so beloved of libertarians: prostitution, drugs and importing shit loads of tacky consumer goods produced by communist slaves.
In Australia, a man formerly had to be a registered bookmaker standing at the track to take bets legally. You had to be at the track to bet as a punter. After the advent of radio, telephone betting and shop betting (sometimes by registered bookies, sometimes not) became a problem for taxation authorities – usually masquerading as gatekeepers of both morals and the viability of racing clubs. These ‘gaming’ offences were prosecuted or police were paid off to keep walking past suspiciously busy barber shops etc etc.
Then came the TAB in the early 60s – through which the state took over shop betting. Nice trick, hey? ‘It’s OK when we do it.’ For the next 40+ years, you could bet with a bookie at the track or at the TAB. Initially, governments declared they wouldn’t put their shops near schools and churches or in pubs. Then they did put their shops in pubs – because government. They spent millions advertising their ‘product’ – featuring young blokes, glamorous imagery and good-looking chicks. Oafishly exploitative stuff. Again, this was OK because government.
Echoing what happened after radio in the 1930s, the internet changed everything again. Now a man didn’t need to go to the pub or down the road to make a bet – let alone to a deserted race track (all of which in the mean time were taken over by the state whose own ubiquitous tote had destroyed track attendance numbers). Now he could bet on horse 2, race five at Churchill Downs sitting in his undies in Mt Isa.
Coates is a very smart woman and – as history shows – she is merely the latest gambling baddie/goody in a far longer story.