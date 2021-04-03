Speaking of horses…

This encapsulates perfectly how the coronavirus panic has totally re-ordered the status of Western governments vis-a-vis citizens:
Trampling citizens with a stampede of horses to protect them from a virus most of them have likely already had or won't even notice.
— Rory Biller (@cloneradio) April 2, 2021
And ‘the gathering’ was an April fool’s joke
Fake music festival organised via social media in Belgium turns out to be April Fool’s joke
https://www.euronews.com/2021/04/02/fake-music-festival-organised-via-social-media-in-belgium-turns-out-to-be-april-fool-s-jok
Not to mention the “don’t you worry about that”, “nothing to see here”, “it’s not statistically significant” blood clots.
They said its an April fools joke, because otherwise anyone who sent the message will be rounded up and put in the gulag for ‘inciting’ an ‘illegal gathering’.
Anyhow, where were the they actually charging to?