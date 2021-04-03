Speaking of horses…

This encapsulates perfectly how the coronavirus panic has totally re-ordered the status of Western governments vis-a-vis citizens:

  1. mh says:
    April 3, 2021 at 7:23 pm

    And ‘the gathering’ was an April fool’s joke

    Fake music festival organised via social media in Belgium turns out to be April Fool’s joke

    https://www.euronews.com/2021/04/02/fake-music-festival-organised-via-social-media-in-belgium-turns-out-to-be-april-fool-s-jok

  2. Squirrel says:
    April 3, 2021 at 7:50 pm

    Not to mention the “don’t you worry about that”, “nothing to see here”, “it’s not statistically significant” blood clots.

  3. mundi says:
    April 3, 2021 at 7:53 pm

    They said its an April fools joke, because otherwise anyone who sent the message will be rounded up and put in the gulag for ‘inciting’ an ‘illegal gathering’.

    Anyhow, where were the they actually charging to?

