To be righteous is one thing, to be right another

The Liberal staffers who videoed themselves masturbating in Parliament House are morons, not monsters. And if we gasp at Andrew Laming’s conduct, it is less because it was manifestly unethical than because it shows, all too clearly, that while you are only young once, you can be immature forever.
Please, my Leftie friends. On no possible definition does cutting someone’s tax rate constitutute ‘giving’ them money.— Daniel Hannan
Love your writing, Henry.
Immature morons are advising the politicians ! I wonder the vaccine rollout is such a mess .
I have been thinking of cancelling my Australian subscription lately. It seems to have gone woke.
They are morons with an inner monster itching to bust out.
Give these bastards some power and see how quickly the monster emerges.
We’re not doing anyone any favours by dismissing these people as immature frat boys. They are more than that.
We are seeing what these types are capable of in real time over in America. They are destroying lives and celebrating on social media.
Nationals staffer, wasn’t he?
The story is simply another reflection on what The Australian is fast becoming : a rag.
Of course I’m only going by the quote but it’s enough. There’s this pay wall many of us who’ve cancelled our subscriptions now encounter.
To downplay that behaviour is plain stupid.
I tried to liberate Henry’s excellent column from The Australian‘s paywall, but the spaminator ate it. Hopefully, Doomlord will shortly set it free.
Condemnation of the secret spoofers and gay orgyists is pure homophobia! Isn’t it?
I’ve always found Henry Ergas has a way with words. The trouble is he often seems to get lost in his own pretentiousness.
Writing such an article shows an incredible lack of sensible judgement.
First of all, Henry, there is no such thing as a “gender pay gap.” You shouldn’t accept a dumb premise just to advance a broader polemic. It is not a good thing that women’s relative pay has increased when it is the result of “male-dominated occupations” taking continuous hits from reckless policy-makers and market downturns. Nor is it an uncomplicatedly good thing that women’s workforce participation is at “record highs.”
This, however, is inspired:
You have to explain why.
Morons maybe but their behaviour ejaculating on a ministers desk is grotesque ,lacks judgement and demonstrates petty spite and childish behaviour. What next into her food at the cafeteria?
Frydenburg told the Parliament in the last week of sitting that 88,000 new jobs had been created and 80% of those went to Women.
No one pulled him up, so the % must be legit.
Sounds incredible, though.
One of the cooks on a ship [name started with V, not the Voyager] captained by a future Governor of Queensland had an interesting tale about the regular “garnishing” of the Captain’s dinner.
So it’s not a new thing.