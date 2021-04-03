To be righteous is one thing, to be right another

The Liberal staffers who videoed themselves masturbating in Parliament House are morons, not monsters. And if we gasp at Andrew Laming’s conduct, it is less because it was manifestly unethical than because it shows, all too clearly, that while you are only young once, you can be immature forever.

Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
14 Responses to To be righteous is one thing, to be right another

  1. Clam Chowdah says:
    April 3, 2021 at 9:02 am

    Love your writing, Henry.

  2. min says:
    April 3, 2021 at 9:03 am

    Immature morons are advising the politicians ! I wonder the vaccine rollout is such a mess .

  3. Duane Walker says:
    April 3, 2021 at 9:45 am

    I have been thinking of cancelling my Australian subscription lately. It seems to have gone woke.

  4. Baa Humbug says:
    April 3, 2021 at 9:53 am

    They are morons with an inner monster itching to bust out.
    Give these bastards some power and see how quickly the monster emerges.
    We’re not doing anyone any favours by dismissing these people as immature frat boys. They are more than that.
    We are seeing what these types are capable of in real time over in America. They are destroying lives and celebrating on social media.

  5. Ed Case says:
    April 3, 2021 at 9:57 am

    The Liberal staffers who videoed themselves ………… in Parliament House are morons, not monsters.

    Nationals staffer, wasn’t he?

  6. BalancedObservation2 says:
    April 3, 2021 at 10:01 am

    The story is simply another reflection on what The Australian is fast becoming : a rag.

    Of course I’m only going by the quote but it’s enough. There’s this pay wall many of us who’ve cancelled our subscriptions now encounter.

    To downplay that behaviour is plain stupid.

  7. Tom says:
    April 3, 2021 at 10:04 am

    I tried to liberate Henry’s excellent column from The Australian‘s paywall, but the spaminator ate it. Hopefully, Doomlord will shortly set it free.

  8. Iain Russell says:
    April 3, 2021 at 10:07 am

    Condemnation of the secret spoofers and gay orgyists is pure homophobia! Isn’t it?

  9. BalancedObservation2 says:
    April 3, 2021 at 10:08 am

    I’ve always found Henry Ergas has a way with words. The trouble is he often seems to get lost in his own pretentiousness.

    Writing such an article shows an incredible lack of sensible judgement.

  10. C.L. says:
    April 3, 2021 at 10:15 am

    But to be righteous is one thing, to be right another. In reality, far from deteriorating, the core indicators of gender equality have improved, in many cases spectacularly, under the Coalition.

    For example, the gender pay gap soared during the Rudd-Gillard-Rudd years from 15 to nearly 19 per cent, as Labor’s splurge on pink batts and school halls compounded the mining boom’s boost to earnings in male-dominated occupations; but since the Coalition took office, the earnings differential between men and women has shrunk to an unprecedented low of 13.4 per cent.

    And just as women’s relative earnings have risen towards those of their male counterparts, female labour force participation has reached record highs, aided by policy changes that make working more worthwhile.

    First of all, Henry, there is no such thing as a “gender pay gap.” You shouldn’t accept a dumb premise just to advance a broader polemic. It is not a good thing that women’s relative pay has increased when it is the result of “male-dominated occupations” taking continuous hits from reckless policy-makers and market downturns. Nor is it an uncomplicatedly good thing that women’s workforce participation is at “record highs.”

    This, however, is inspired:

    Convinced a new age was about to dawn, large sections of the left, and its allies in the media, never accepted their election defeat, accumulating reserves of rancour that the COVID crisis suppressed but hardly diminished. As that crisis ebbed, the claims of pervasive misogyny allowed the rancour to explode in righteous anger.

  11. C.L. says:
    April 3, 2021 at 10:16 am

    Writing such an article shows an incredible lack of sensible judgement.

    You have to explain why.

  12. Win says:
    April 3, 2021 at 10:36 am

    Morons maybe but their behaviour ejaculating on a ministers desk is grotesque ,lacks judgement and demonstrates petty spite and childish behaviour. What next into her food at the cafeteria?

  13. Ed Case says:
    April 3, 2021 at 10:40 am

    Frydenburg told the Parliament in the last week of sitting that 88,000 new jobs had been created and 80% of those went to Women.
    No one pulled him up, so the % must be legit.
    Sounds incredible, though.

  14. Ed Case says:
    April 3, 2021 at 10:46 am

    One of the cooks on a ship [name started with V, not the Voyager] captained by a future Governor of Queensland had an interesting tale about the regular “garnishing” of the Captain’s dinner.
    So it’s not a new thing.

