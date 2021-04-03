Vikki Campion guest post. Antony’s electrifying ev pitch

Labor leader Anthony Albanese steps out of an electric car.
LABOR has returned to its coalmining Jerusalem … sort of.
In the party’s hip crusade for Elon Musk has come an epiphany — discount coal-fire-powered cars for all who can afford a very expensive car.
The coalminer is back in Labor as it begins to fight for new ground in next month’s Upper Hunter byelection in NSW. Most electricity in Australia comes from coal, electric vehicles themselves are manufactured in China using Australian coal, they require extra mining to find material for the batteries, and while the odd Tesla might come from airfreight on jet fuel, most are shipped over here using fossil fuels.
To be fair, Labor’s new electric vehicle policy is not an emissions policy, it’s a $3000 discount for urbanites who want to blow $72,000 on a Tesla. Not the stacking-bricks, hands-like sandpaper types. More the kind of look-at-me-I-am-awake-to-the world types.
It will be decades before your average Australian, let alone the more vulnerable, will be able to afford an EV. If Labor was serious about them, it would wipe the luxury car tax altogether.
Only 0.6 per cent of total car sales in Australia are EVs — something the EV Council absurdly blames on state and federal governments and not the fact that the safest EVs are priced at triple the average bush wage and, despite the astronomical price tag, are useless when it comes to any grunt work. Unable to tow a trailer, horses, boat, camper or caravan even to the closest charger in the bush. The real reason nobody buys electric cars here is that nobody wants them.
New, cheap Chinese-made EVs that are not designed for the rough conditions of Australian roads, and few of which are ANCAP tested, could mean a trade-off between safer, better-built, low-emitting cars such as hybrids, or cheap but dangerous, zero-emission vehicles which are responsible for vastly more emissions in their lifetime than a petrol car. A cheap EV meeting a roo on the road at night between Tenterfield and Toowoomba will bring a whole new meaning to terror.
No car manufacturer or insurance body believes there will not be petrol cars on Australian roads in nine years. Petrol engines may be phased out of development by then, but in 2034 those of the common clay will still be towing a boat with a 2029 model Toyota HiLux.
Electric cars have a place in populous cities with upgraded energy grids where people are driving short trips and will never afford their own home so may as well blow coin on an expensive set of wheels.
There are many smaller countries in Europe where EVs are PC, but there is not a single model on the market that would apply to Labor’s policy that could be used for any heavy lifting in regional Australia in either distance or pulling power.
Only Tesla has a heavy utility in development, but it speaks to Labor’s understanding of the bush that none would be able to afford it.
A new all-wheel-drive Tesla would, according to car buffs, perform on jagged bulldust, but who will pay $200,000 for a luxury SUV only to whack on a bullbar, spotties, tow-bar, roof racks and whack it around dirt roads to pony camp?
Our car manufacturers are dead and buried. These EV will be designed for countries with coalfired power, nuclear-power, massive hydro and a Kyoto smattering of renewables.
Where’s that Tesla prime mover that could do 0-100 in an amazing time but had a payload like a Morris Mini?
Tesla also has ‘in development’ a heavy truck and an ultra-fast Roadster, with extreme acceleration and range, as long as the driver first activates the Unicorn Mode (TM).
Plus those cars will have full autonomous self-driving any moment now, which will see the cars’ value increase by more than $30K (USD) instantly, so the wise woke owners can finally recoup their $10K deposit paid to Elon years ago.
Plus, they will all get a free trip to Mars. Any time now, too.
So get a Tesla now, while they are cheap, cheap, cheap.
Bravo!
Tyre manufacturers will love the acceleration part. Nothing burns rubber like wheel slip.
Jet fuel is also a fossil fuel whose combustion emits CO2. Thus the green left war on the proles being able to holiday overseas, though the WuFlu has put an end to that for the time being, with no apparent impact on climate.
Expensive to buy, slow to charge, limited range and poor charging network. As Toyota has said, ain’t going to appeal to any of their customers any time soon.
The extra weight of the 600+ kilogram battery is also great for tyre wear, I hear.
On the positive side is the fact that one cannot travel very far from home before stopping for a recharge, and if there are others at the charger already, this task could take half a day to accomplish.
So that does save on tyre wear over time and perhaps balances things out.
Unless the car catches on fire while waiting, of course, which appears to be occur from time to time, too.
Vicki’s article reminded me of the glamorous model demonstrating the EV in the Michael Moore documentary . The interviewer asked where the electricity came from that was charging the car . From the building behind was the reply and where did the building get that electricity from ? That she did not know so when the CEO of the energy company supplying electricity to the city’s was asked , 98% of their energy came from coal fired power. . Just as it is in Victoria oh until we get all those new turbines , battery storage and Yallourn is shut down .
Worst pollies in the world. Worst media in the world. Worst Chief Health Officers in the world. Broadband, car prices, house prices. Shall I go on? Imagine, 6-figure salaries for talking shite every day.
As the petrol price rises and falls EVs have been more expensive than ordinary cars to run at times. They were earlier this year when petrol went under $1.20/L.
What that calc doesn’t include though is excise. We pay about 43c/L in excise ostensibly for road maintenance. At the moment EVs do not pay any excise despite using the same roads. You can bet this will change as EV owners are asked by skint governments to “pay their share”.
And that will be a shock to the EV owners, since it will immediately cause all electric cars to be more expensive to run than petrol or diesel cars. Which but for the subsidy of not paying excise they already are.
It’s ironic that Greens decry mining companies for not paying excise on diesel they use on their mine sites for trucks that never go on roads, and the Greens call this a subsidy. Yet the Greens themselves are unfairly not paying excise themselves whenever they drive around in their holy Gaia-chariots.
Oh and global temperature has gone off a cliff. CO2 has taken the year off it seems.
Next time we turnover a car for a newer model, Rafe, or maybe the time after that, it might be time to ditch the Germans, who will be way down the electric route. Might even end up with a big Toyota, because one thing is for sure: the Middle East won’t be buying electric cars and Toyota will still be making big brutes of IC vehicles for them. So you will still be able to not go electric. Of course, the price of petrol in Oz will skyrocket because of green pressure and most urbanites will be forced into cheap Chinese electric vehicles, no matter what good sense you mention about not doing so.
Great piece, by the way. Should be mandatory reading for the green NRMA Board.
“…zero-emission vehicles which are responsible for vastly more emissions in their lifetime than a petrol car.”
Yep – cradle-to-grave over 160,000km, a Prius creates more CO2 than a 5.7 V8 Commodore over the same distance. Mostly the result of the battery – mine the ore in Africa or South America, smelt it to metal in China, form into a battery in Japan, assemble into a car in some other country… Oh, and replace it every 10 years / 100,000km at best.
South Park was correct – more accurately a “Pious”.
Oh, and have you tried to recycle a Tesla? Nobody wants them – not wreckers, not recyclers. No-one who knows is telling what electrolyte is in the battery, never mind how to recycle it, so who’d take the whole thing when it’ll cost a bomb to get rid of unknown chemicals? And it’s a massive fire risk while the battery is still in it – the smoke from which is more toxic than burning the plastic in the car, and which will drop some caustic or acidic unknown chemical soup on the ground at the same time. Maybe Musk will launch them all into orbit…
Yes, current 42.7 cents/l and goes up by CPI every six months. You also have to add GST, so an extra 4.27 cents on top. So government hoovers up 47 cents of the price you pay for every litre of fuel.
I fondly remember the days of no fuel excise in Queensland, where excise was rightly regarded as a tax on production and thus an appalling no no. Of course in those days the NSW excise was about seven cents.
Words don’t describe how much contempt I have for the average politician.
What a great idea ,electric vehicles , cuts reliance on imported oil ,creates a huge market for chinese made vehicles . Now all we need is to close all coal fired power stations ,build more subsidised wind towers and give more taxpaers moey to csrpetbaggers . We can all go for a ride in our Great Wall Sparkys on Sunday viewing the 500 metre wind towers with a 25 year life span ,thats if the wind blows and the sun shines or stay home in the dark .
“…not a single model on the market that would apply to Labor’s policy that could be used for any heavy lifting in regional Australia in either distance or pulling power.”
That’s a design limitation, not a consequence of the tech.
In truth, an electric motor is much better in this regard – the power curve is essentially “flat”, with maximum torque at 0 RPM.
And a Tesla takes 8 years to catch up with a similar petrol car on life cycle assessment basis, by which time its battery is needing to be replaced. Whereupon you’d have to drive another eight years with the new battery to catch up again…just in time to replace the battery again, and so on.
(Climatistas went nuts over the eight years thing. But it’s entirely true for me since I only do about 5-6 thousand km per year in my Mazda 3, which is pretty similar to a Tesla S otherwise.)
“And a Tesla takes 8 years to catch up with a similar petrol car on life cycle assessment basis,”
Oh – and resale value.
My “clunker” is now worth twice what I paid for it 3 years ago because of demand for V8s.
Check the pricing on the last V8 Commodores – hard to find and bloody expensive compared to a 6-pack.
Parts are cheap and they keep going forever with just regular maintenance.
Wot? No one is complaint about the power curve. It’s the power supply. A lovely flat power curve is useless if that road train you are trying to tow uses up the battery in five minutes.
Can anyone say Fitzgibbon? The brains trust made flesh that was taking freebies from the Chinese govt while defence minister.
So what happens when lithium runs out? And the earth is covered in billions of spent lithium batteries, not to mention solar, wind and all the other crap. We struggle to recycle easy household waste now. What makes the stupid green/alp think we can recycle toxic lithium batteries, solar panels, wind turbines? The gullible young of today, that demand we go ” green ” are killing the earth of tomorrow. Hope im still around, just to see the look on their faces when reality hits in between the eyes.
“What have we done covering the world in trillions of tons of worn out man made toxic crap that nobody wants to touch”
RENEWABLES will become the new ASBESTOS of the future. Enjoy.
Stating the bleeding obvious should be the news media’s job, but it has become THE leading source of disinformation on electric cars because most journalists no longer see themselves as the public’s eyes and ears. They’ve become the political ruling class’s propaganda enforcers.
Footnote: Vikki Campion is a superb political thinker and writer, one of the few voices fighting the Canberra bullshit factory. Her weekly Sydney Daily Telegraph column deserves a place at the Cat every Saturday.
You are really not getting it, are you?
You won’t be towing a boat with anything in 2034.
The country doesn’t manufacture anything much anymore.
The entire West hardly manufactures anything anymore.
The weight has now shifted to China.
Your entire managerial class will be CCP loyal Chinese.
Entire suburbs now consist almost entirely of those whose loyalties are to the CCP.
The best schools and universities in the country now cater to these clients.
You are an outpost of China.
You are a resource for China.
What you want to drive as a tiny, tiny minority in a world dominated by the middle kingdom is IRRELEVANT.
The real problems will arise when our idiot politicians decide to compel the proles to drive EVs whether they want to or not. This will mean taxing and legislating ICE vehicles out of existence. Labore have already indicated this is what they’ll do if they’re ever elected again (and which the gliberals will inevitably copy).
It’s all academic, as once the electrickery grid collapses no one will be able to charge the stupid bloody things anyway.
That’s a design limitation, not a consequence of the tech.
It’s a function of the energy density of the onboard energy supply.
In inner city, short run, commutes the electric car is in competition with the bicycle and moped. That is all.
That’s unlikely to happen as there’s a lot of it about. The spodumene guys in WA have deliniated a million tonnes or more of contained lithium. I’ve given up reading their ASX announcements there’s so much of it. The only hassle is it is energy intensive to extract, and produces a lot of acidic or alkaline waste (depending upon which process is chosen for the calcine leaching step).
The biggest issue is cobalt, but that is amenable to R&D since LiFePO4 and LiMnO2 based batteries are improving.
But no battery can match an ICE because a simple petrol tank contains 20 times as much energy per unit weight as a battery. That’s because the battery has to carry the oxidizer around along with the fuel, whereas ICEs use oxygen from the atmosphere.
They have already pulled our teeth.
The sabotage is a fait accompli.
To get out of it, for us now, requires many, many unlikely things to simultaneously occur:
– The CCP to make some huge mistake.
– A major party to accidently vote in as leader someone willing and able to go against the political establishment.
– A major event that opens everyone’s eyes. (Consider what that would take- Covid wasn’t enough of a shock)
– A firm alliance with a nation capable of countering the communists in manufacturing.
– An internal cultural shift away from progressivism / identity politics.
– An unexpected development in tech that thwarts the attempted take over of our information by a handful of colluding, progressive oligarchs.
Electric skateboards for the masses.
The future is here:
https://onewheel.com/
This is a great article, filled with common sense.
I am quite attracted to the writing style. It encourages a person to continue reading. I quite agree with TOM at 9:40 AM. This author deserves to be widely read.
The one thing that irks me about stories that mention reduced “emissions” fail to include thee only point that really matters: THERE IS ABSOLUTLEY NO REASON TO THINK THAT CO2 IS IN ANY WAY SHAPE OR FORM RELATED TO THE WEATHER.
Private automobiles will be only for the nomenklatura.
CSIRO has had an electric vehicle fleet since 2016.
https://www.csiro.au/en/news/news-releases/2016/csiro-goes-electric-with-green-fleet
Sadly, the electric cars failed to stop or reduce the intensity of the 2020 bushfires.
Or the 2021 floods.
Stopping petrol engine development because governments may arbitrarily ban them is also a bad thing. There are still improvements to be made and we lose the economy benefits in the meantime.
BoN, I believe that Tesla hired the Mazda stylist for their cars which is why they look similar.
CSIRO must drink from the same water fountain as the ABC.
You are an outpost of China.
You are a resource for China.
What you want to drive as a tiny, tiny minority in a world dominated by the middle kingdom is IRRELEVANT.
We are the Uighers of the South Pacific.
Exactly