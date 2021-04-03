Why shut down just because a few people might die, right?

The risks of serious side effects remain very low… We have not been advised at this time by ATAGI or the TGA to pause the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Australia.”
– Deputy Chief Medical Officer Peter Kidd
Weren’t the exact same people saying just two weeks ago that the European countries were overreacting and blood clotting they were seeing had absolutely nothing to do with the vaccine?
Now it does and they’re all ” oh well, gotta break a few omlettes to make an egg!”
“If it saves just one life – your death will be worth it”.
– Public Health officials, 2021.
I just wish someone would follow the money trail yo where ever it led
This isn’t by any means the first, its just the first that couldn’t be ignored as easily. It does seem like the AZ vaccine has been appointed the scapegoat while the others slip through with their arses covered. Maybe its all about who controls the relevant companies.
Reminder:
Everything about AstraZeneca is never done before and an entirely new type of vaccine.
This is how it was designed:
-They take sarscov2 and realize that the people who survive it, survive by their body creating something which binds to sarscov2 proteins.
-They genertically unravel sarscov2 to isolate the RNA that makes the protein.
-They transcribe that sequence into an RNA instruction that a human ribosome can read, so as to produce the same protein.
-So the idea is is you get injected with the RNA, so that your body will get the instructions to make the protein – and thus your body is infecting itself – and self triggering the immune response to destroy the protein.
-So if you get sarcov2, you already have the antibodies to its proteins, and instantly kill it.
There is just one problem…. RNA is expensive and difficult to make and transport and inject into people.So why not figure out another way to get it into the body?
So someone figures out that you can encode the RNA into DNA. In fact if you code it correctly, if you inject that DNA into human cells, the human cells, when they attempt to read/replicate the human incompatible DNA, will produce the RNA as a waste/error. So all you have to do now is… genetically modify a harmless virus to include the RNA encoded as DNA.
So you take a chimpanzee virus (you want one that no humans will likely have – as you don’t want them being immune to it). You genetically modify it to break down to the RNA. You also genetically modify it so it can’t reproduce.
Now you have a simple virus – and you can go around injecting everyone with this virus. You can even call it a ‘vaccine’.
So the people who get your ‘vaccine’ need to let their body not attack it, so it invades their cells, so that the DNA is dumped into the cell nucleus, so that the cell tries to incorporate it into the gnome, so that it fails to incorporate, so that it outputs the RNA, so that the ribosomes read the RNA and transcribe to the protein, so that the immune cells are triggered to make the antibody which latches to the proteins.
Seems fool proof to me. Can’t imagine any possible side effects or unexpected things to happen…
Remember back in history when governments banned Hydroxychloroquine because it was unproven after 70 years, and someone might die. So how does this junk get a pass?
reminds me of “I am legend”
Zombies – come on down!
oh wait… I though this was the plot to 12 monkeys….
Also if someone ever tells you its an approved vaccine.. they are wrong.
Its not approved at all.
Its ’emergency’ use approved, a new category created because… hey we need covid fixed now not in 10 years when all that annoying safety stuff is done.
Every life is precious, that’s why*.
*Unborn, elderly (without Covid) and disabled people excepted.
Anyone else think many of the timelines are extremely suspicious.
For example worked started on the the Pfizer vaccine on 10th Jan 2020. Yes – this is when WHO were still staying their was no human to human transfer, but forget that plebs, the scientists were already on the ball.
Oh and the first funders of this vaccine were…. Fosun.
So you have the choice between the China vaccine, and the Chimpanzee vaccine.
It ain’t a good thing, but on the balance not a bad statistical bet. The Chinese crud also can cause serious clotting especially as I recall in the lungs, and maybe there’s a link in that relationship between the virus doing it and the vaccine doing it.
The fun though with AZ is not the science and the side effects but the politics. The Europeans have been fuming that the UK has been rollicking along ever since they gave the EC the finger and took off Brexitly. Worse, Boris had been doing the vaccination phase about a thousand percent more efficiently than the eurocrats have been. This is intolerable! So the Frogs found bad things caused by the Pommy vaccine and then several other countries joined in the pile on.
Which was fun. Because it turns out the Pommy vaccine was pretty much all they’d ordered.
Whereupon the vaccination program in the EU went from ramshackle to completely FUBAR, and that’s when the EC got really pissy. The started to ban AZ vaccines produced by the factory in Belgium from being delivered to the contracted recipients. Starting with everyone’s favorite chew toy Australia. Then they went on to banning export to other countries including the UK, which happens to own the factory.
So any time you see a negative article about the AZ vaccine keep in mind that it is just another victim of the Napoleonic Wars, which are continuing. Frogs have long memories.
Having said that I will be asking my GP about the Pfizer vaccine since the information I’ve seen suggests the Poms took a short cut and used the fetal cell line that is used for vaccines like MMR. As a Christian I do not wish to accept a vaccine which is manufactured in that way. If I’m wrong please correct me.
The Evergreen container was carrying the vaccine. It was totally spoiled accidentally on purpose.
That’s why they take the Hypocritic othe (yes I know US only)
Or it could just be a shitty experimental untested product.
mundi
The Oxford/AstraZenica vaccine is not mRNA based (Pfizer is) but viral vector, a method used by previous vaccines.
All vaccines have unfortunate side effects for some people.
Still, it’s curious that proper risk analysis is suddenly in vogue when it wasn’t for the last year.
Of Rona?
Dead right.
