More than a thousand years building the rule of law

Posted on April 4, 2021 by currencylad

But what have we done for you lately?

This entry was posted in Innovation, Rule of law. Bookmark the permalink.

20 Responses to More than a thousand years building the rule of law

  1. miltonf says:
    April 4, 2021 at 12:44 pm

    Who do these meja little tin gods think they are?

  2. miltonf says:
    April 4, 2021 at 12:46 pm

    I object to being lectured by politicians but at least some people voted for them.

  3. Buccaneer says:
    April 4, 2021 at 12:56 pm

    Says the woman whose fame is underpinned by her time as editor of New Idea.

  4. Clam Chowdah says:
    April 4, 2021 at 12:57 pm

    *Stamps foot and makes a face*

  5. MatrixTransform says:
    April 4, 2021 at 12:57 pm

    I’d love to hear what some men are doing to sort the boys’ club/assault/exclusion culture they set up in the first place

    positive reinforcement:
    every time a lad thinks for himself I give them a reward

    unlike whining old moles who demand, threaten, shame and sob

  6. Rex Anger says:
    April 4, 2021 at 12:58 pm

    And all this false sanctimony from an individual who has fought her way to the top rung. And would cheerfully in her turn grease the ladder and kick in the faces of all those climbing up after her, if it meant keeping her place, power and salary a little while longer.

    If I didn’t know who Lisa Wilkinson was, I’d call the poster Bob…

  7. Dot says:
    April 4, 2021 at 1:09 pm

    Yes, what about Kenan Basic?

  8. Colonel Crispin Berka says:
    April 4, 2021 at 1:12 pm

    the boys’ club/assault/exclusion culture

    This brutish and systemic use of diagonal lines is spreading division in society.

  9. min says:
    April 4, 2021 at 1:14 pm

    Lisa Do you think boys grow up with no input from parents so what have their mothers and fathers taught and modelled ? Then again genetics play a part as well So who or what is to blame nurture or nature ?
    I noted that empathy training was tried out on some politicians Stali Stegall included . What sort off empathy do the left have who condoned the disgusting behaviour and posters against Tony Abbott ? IMO getting others to do your dirty work is sociopathic behaviour no empathy. Also I Nicole Flint had condoned bad behaviour against her also .

  10. Bruce says:
    April 4, 2021 at 1:26 pm

    Who’s “they”, white woman?

  11. Farmer Gez says:
    April 4, 2021 at 1:26 pm

    exclusion culture

    Men are hardly the experts in this field.

  12. JC says:
    April 4, 2021 at 1:44 pm

    Wilkinson is a retard.

  13. the sting says:
    April 4, 2021 at 1:48 pm

    Just because Lisa W says it , doesn’t make it true .

  14. Fair Shake says:
    April 4, 2021 at 1:57 pm

    Why do we feed this blog on Twefluent (Twitter Effluent)?

  15. Fang says:
    April 4, 2021 at 2:13 pm

    She needs a month working in a mine or Farm! And not in the kitchen!

  16. Up The Workers! says:
    April 4, 2021 at 2:15 pm

    For once I agree with Lisa Wilkinson of the A.L.P.

    Hey Albo, have you sacked the bloke whose shoes you are wearing, from your Party yet, or are you proud that your Party made him its Federal Parliamentary Leader and Prospective Prime Minister with those vile first-hand accusations of serious non-consensual criminal sexual behaviour towards a minor, still hanging over his head totally untested by any Court trial?

    Does your Party perhaps regard this sordid business as just being “another Heiner Affair” and hope it will disappear under the carpet with all the other Party-associated crimes?

    How about if his alleged victim said she could produce the Ouija-Board testimony of a dead guy and also of some anonymous person not even in Court, would that convince you, like it did the dills running the corrupt Labor Party stitch-up of Cardinal Pell?

  17. Tintarella di Luna says:
    April 4, 2021 at 2:20 pm

    Says the woman whose fame is underpinned by her time as editor of New Idea.

    Oh did she edit that gossip mag I thought she only edited Dolly magazine she’s one extraordinary talent is that Lisa “Lottaworkdone” Wilkinson

  18. Tintarella di Luna says:
    April 4, 2021 at 2:21 pm

    Wilkinson is a retard.

    It’s the after-effect of too much botox – addles the brain.

  19. Albatross says:
    April 4, 2021 at 2:29 pm

    Funny how “change” seems to always mean more special privileges for women.

  20. Tim Neilson says:
    April 4, 2021 at 2:30 pm

    Seems to be some criticism that women aren’t sorting change fast enough DESPITE Brittany Higgins/Grace Tame/thousands of others working towards it.

    Does anyone know what she’s referring to here?

    Or is it just some total falsehood made up to give her a stage to grandstand on?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.