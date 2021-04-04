Nazis are not welcome here

Canadian police tried to shut down a POLISH church on Easter. The Polish have a PROFOUND understanding of totalitarianism (fascism, communism) and sent the police away! #COVID1984 pic.twitter.com/TYMDYrujhC
— Geopolitics & Empire (@Geopolitics_Emp) April 3, 2021
From the most primitive cultures to the most advanced civilizations, man has had to manufacture things; his well-being depends on his success at production.— Ayn Rand
That Environmental Health sheila got my blood boiling.
Sorry to be a grammar Nazi but that apostrophe is unwarranted, Doomlord.
Kicked arse, and they walked away.
Cudos brother.
I really really enjoyed that.
Sorry to be a grammar Nazi but that apostrophe is unwarranted, Doomlord.
Less pedantry from you, m0ntylini! And moar celebrating!
The Poles hate Nastis and State Fascism as much as you do!
Sinc — There is a 2nd part to this. Posted to “open forum”.
vr – post it here.
Glorious, and sort of answering “ what if people had been waiting for the henchmen with hammers/ knives etc when they came to the door”
I can’t remember who’s quote I’ve butchered but it was a Soviet one.
This is “Artur Pawlowski, Pastor of the Cave of Adullam Church in Calgary, Alberta, Canada”
Part 2–interview with the Pastor.
This is how they roll.
Blonde five foot nothing little yapping Hitlers backed up by cretinous over sized inexperienced bozos.
I needed to see that today, especially after the London version this morning (are they targeting the Polish congregations in particular do you think, or just coincidence?)
Good on the Poles for calling out this BS for what it really is too.
Excellent. It is a pity the Polish Catholic church in London didn’t answer the bullies in likewise fashion.
That lifted my heart. Feels good.
Blonde five foot nothing little yapping Hitlers backed up by cretinous over sized inexperienced bozos.
Anyone spot the monogramming on her jacket?
Lady was an Environmental Health Officer from (Alberta?) Department of Health.
With 1 or 2 plainclothes and 4 General Duty officers.
1 of the plainclothesmen could have been her offsider.
But, wow…
‘Do you not understand English?’
Of course not. They’re Canadalandians.
Funniest thing I’ve seen in years. Good for the Poles.
The most brilliant thing I have seen this year to date.
Enviro blondie mini-chick with shades on her head being told to fuck off, and fuck off now.
Surrounding ordinary cops looking at her. ‘Now what?’
She would have been completely used to unquestioning obedience from the plebs up until now. Ahahahahahaaaaa. Hahahaha.
Glorious. At Easter too.
That was great.
That’s the way the police are rolling now. They can’t admit that women are worse than useless in dangerous or violent situations so they have to add two larger blokes wherever they go.
More on that brave Pastor. he was fined for feeding the homeless. Link I guess he is a marked man.
Surrounding ordinary cops looking at her. ‘Now what?’
They had no interest in the thing at all.
Poor buggers were probably quietly saluting that pastor once they were out of visual range, and happy to not have to lodge any further paperwork. Time to get back to real policing work.
Nobody likes a Karen…
What? Fining people for being 5km over the speed limit?
Arresting a twelve year old for being racist?
What is this “real policing work” you speak of?
The best we can hope is they’ll draw a flattering outline around our corpse if we get murdered.
What is this “real policing work” you speak of?
Errr… The actual catching of crims?
‘Broken Windows’- type policing.
Not assuming that every person who puts the uniform on is a venal arsehole who looks to make others’ days difficult?
I agree that this is increasingly rare in the modern, New Age world of SJW-converged ‘policing,’ but there are still good and decent types out there.
‘Training’ can be beaten out of people. Even faster and more effectively than it was beaten in. Generations of decent Australian coppers and Officers despite the best efforts of Police Academies and RMC Duntroon attest to that…
And we think the Polish Catholic Church is a force for democracy? Defender of rights, esp non-Catholics? I don’t think so.
Why are girl cops always the mouthy ones?