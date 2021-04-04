Nazis are not welcome here

Posted on April 4, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson

24 Responses to Nazis are not welcome here

  1. mh says:
    April 4, 2021 at 1:24 pm

    That Environmental Health sheila got my blood boiling.

  2. m0nty says:
    April 4, 2021 at 1:25 pm

    Sorry to be a grammar Nazi but that apostrophe is unwarranted, Doomlord.

  3. Carpe Jugulum says:
    April 4, 2021 at 1:26 pm

    Kicked arse, and they walked away.

    Cudos brother.

  4. Cassie of Sydney says:
    April 4, 2021 at 1:27 pm

    I really really enjoyed that.

  5. Rex Anger says:
    April 4, 2021 at 1:27 pm

    Sorry to be a grammar Nazi but that apostrophe is unwarranted, Doomlord.

    Less pedantry from you, m0ntylini! And moar celebrating!

    The Poles hate Nastis and State Fascism as much as you do!

  6. vr says:
    April 4, 2021 at 1:34 pm

    Sinc — There is a 2nd part to this. Posted to “open forum”.

  7. Sinclair Davidson says:
    April 4, 2021 at 1:40 pm

    vr – post it here.

  8. thefrollickingmole says:
    April 4, 2021 at 1:43 pm

    Glorious, and sort of answering “ what if people had been waiting for the henchmen with hammers/ knives etc when they came to the door”
    I can’t remember who’s quote I’ve butchered but it was a Soviet one.

  9. vr says:
    April 4, 2021 at 1:43 pm

    This is “Artur Pawlowski, Pastor of the Cave of Adullam Church in Calgary, Alberta, Canada”

    Part 2–interview with the Pastor.

  10. Arky says:
    April 4, 2021 at 1:45 pm

    This is how they roll.
    Blonde five foot nothing little yapping Hitlers backed up by cretinous over sized inexperienced bozos.

  11. Perfidious Albino says:
    April 4, 2021 at 1:46 pm

    I needed to see that today, especially after the London version this morning (are they targeting the Polish congregations in particular do you think, or just coincidence?)

    Good on the Poles for calling out this BS for what it really is too.

  12. Annie says:
    April 4, 2021 at 1:57 pm

    Excellent. It is a pity the Polish Catholic church in London didn’t answer the bullies in likewise fashion.

  13. Speedbox says:
    April 4, 2021 at 1:59 pm

    That lifted my heart. Feels good.

  14. Rex Anger says:
    April 4, 2021 at 2:05 pm

    Blonde five foot nothing little yapping Hitlers backed up by cretinous over sized inexperienced bozos.

    Anyone spot the monogramming on her jacket?

    Lady was an Environmental Health Officer from (Alberta?) Department of Health.

    With 1 or 2 plainclothes and 4 General Duty officers.

    1 of the plainclothesmen could have been her offsider.

    But, wow…

  15. Knuckle Dragger says:
    April 4, 2021 at 2:07 pm

    ‘Do you not understand English?’

    Of course not. They’re Canadalandians.

  16. Damon says:
    April 4, 2021 at 2:08 pm

    Funniest thing I’ve seen in years. Good for the Poles.

  17. Knuckle Dragger says:
    April 4, 2021 at 2:11 pm

    The most brilliant thing I have seen this year to date.

    Enviro blondie mini-chick with shades on her head being told to fuck off, and fuck off now.

    Surrounding ordinary cops looking at her. ‘Now what?’

    She would have been completely used to unquestioning obedience from the plebs up until now. Ahahahahahaaaaa. Hahahaha.

    Glorious. At Easter too.

  18. Gorilla Dance Party says:
    April 4, 2021 at 2:13 pm

    That was great.

    Blonde five foot nothing little yapping Hitlers backed up by cretinous over sized inexperienced bozos.

    That’s the way the police are rolling now. They can’t admit that women are worse than useless in dangerous or violent situations so they have to add two larger blokes wherever they go.

  19. vr says:
    April 4, 2021 at 2:22 pm

    More on that brave Pastor. he was fined for feeding the homeless. Link I guess he is a marked man.

  20. Rex Anger says:
    April 4, 2021 at 2:29 pm

    Surrounding ordinary cops looking at her. ‘Now what?’

    They had no interest in the thing at all.

    Poor buggers were probably quietly saluting that pastor once they were out of visual range, and happy to not have to lodge any further paperwork. Time to get back to real policing work.

    Nobody likes a Karen…

  21. Gorilla Dance Party says:
    April 4, 2021 at 2:44 pm

    Time to get back to real policing work.

    What? Fining people for being 5km over the speed limit?
    Arresting a twelve year old for being racist?

    What is this “real policing work” you speak of?

    The best we can hope is they’ll draw a flattering outline around our corpse if we get murdered.

  22. Rex Anger says:
    April 4, 2021 at 2:51 pm

    What is this “real policing work” you speak of?

    Errr… The actual catching of crims?

    ‘Broken Windows’- type policing.

    Not assuming that every person who puts the uniform on is a venal arsehole who looks to make others’ days difficult?

    I agree that this is increasingly rare in the modern, New Age world of SJW-converged ‘policing,’ but there are still good and decent types out there.

    ‘Training’ can be beaten out of people. Even faster and more effectively than it was beaten in. Generations of decent Australian coppers and Officers despite the best efforts of Police Academies and RMC Duntroon attest to that…

  23. Kim says:
    April 4, 2021 at 2:54 pm

    And we think the Polish Catholic Church is a force for democracy? Defender of rights, esp non-Catholics? I don’t think so.

  24. Snoopy says:
    April 4, 2021 at 2:56 pm

    Why are girl cops always the mouthy ones?

